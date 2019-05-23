Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund: A High-Yield And Stable Income Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) invests in a broad range of different industries sectors such as Consumer Discretionary companies and financial companies. As such they are not particularly reliant on one industry sector. The goal of the fund is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In order to achieve its investment objectives, it opportunistically invests in primarily loan and debt instruments (and loan-related or debt-related instruments, including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements and derivative instruments) of issues that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions.

Investment Thesis

ACP has a current yield of >12%, which makes it really attractive to yield chasers and investors looking for monthly reliable dividend distributions. The fund invests primarily in load and debt instruments, but these investments are not limited to the United States. At the end of March 2019, the fund only had 28.2% of their investments in the United States. Other major regions the fund has investments in are the United Kindom (30.7%) and Europe (33%).

Historically, the fund always has been trading with a discount to its NAV and in recent months, the share price has been approaching the NAV, making the fund more expensive.

Overview

The Fund’s strategy is intended to deliver a high level of income to cover its dividends. To achieve this high income, the fund primarily invests in bonds with high yields. The investments are not limited to one specific industry or country. This a bit more stability in the performance of the fund, as the risks of a downturn in a specific industry, has limited impact on the fund.

Source: Fund portfolio holdings

The fund is managed by teams based in London, Philadelphia, and Boston. It is fairly expensive with a gross expense ratio of 3.49% and a net expense ratio of 2.24%. It has $168m assets under management and since its inception in 2011, it achieved a cumulative return of 52.5%.

Distributions

ACP offers monthly dividend distributions to its shareholders. The source for these distributions is relatively safe, as the underlying assets are bonds. The credit ratings range from BB to D. However, the majority of the bonds are rated B and CCC, which provides decent safety.

Source: Aberdeen Performance data

The annual distribution is $1.44, which currently yields around 11.30%. In the past 5 years, the distribution, however, did not grow.

Valuation

The current net asset value for TYR is $12.92; with the fund currently trading at $12.74, it is trading at a discount of $0.18.

Source: Ycharts.com

The fund always has been trading with a discount to its NAV and recently the share price has been getting closer to its NAV. This makes the fund more expensive than average.

Source: Self-made table based on fund data

In the above table, I compared ACP to two other income funds, namely DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) (full research on this income fund can be found here: DNP - A Safe Income Fund But Limited Growth And Expensive) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). We can see that ACP has a lower expense ratio, is trading at a discount and has a higher yield than the other income funds. I believe that this combination makes ACP the most attractive income fund.

Expense ratio and liquidity

The fund has an expense ratio of 2.24% annually, which, compared to the other income funds, is the cheapest.

As for the liquidity, the fund has an average daily volume of 92.000 shares according to Yahoo Finance. This is not particularly high, but it should be still high enough before it becomes a risk.

The verdict - Worthy of an investment

The monthly distributions and yield seem attractive in this fund, and the expense ratio is relatively low compared to DNP and BGH. However, the share price has been getting closer to the NAV value, making it more expensive than that it historically has been.

The advantage that it invests in bonds from companies in different industries and countries make this fund also more stable than a fund that focusses on one country and/or one industry.

I believe that for investors seeking monthly distributions, in relatively safe funds, ACP is a good choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.