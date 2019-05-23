Continued Cost Reductions At Daqo New Energy Could Result In A Doubling Of Earnings In 2020

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) reported Q1 2019 adjusted EPS of $0.81 per diluted share, which were well ahead of the $0.33 EPS analyst estimate. Quarterly revenues of $81.2 million also slightly beat expectations of $80.8 million. Despite both revenues and profits falling year over year due to the decline in polysilicon prices, DQ continues to prove it can make money selling a heavily commoditized product at prices where most competitors post losses. The ability to maintain industry-low polysilicon production costs gives Daqo a significant competitive advantage that will translate to higher profits as more production capacity comes online at the end is this year.

DQ's polysilicon production costs have gradually decreased from $9.38/kg in 2016 to $7.94/kg at the end 2018. This figure declined further to $7.42/kg in the first quarter of 2019. In a market where polysilicon prices were almost cut in half in the past year from $18/kg to under $10/kg, controlling costs is the most important metric. At DQ's average selling price of $9.55/kg in Q1, all western producers and even most lower cost Chinese producers would post losses. In contrast, DQ kept gross margins stable at 22.6% as guided in their Q4 2018 earnings conference call.

One of the main reasons Daqo can maintain low production costs is due to low electricity prices it pays in the remote region of Xinjiang where it moved its operations. Large Chinese polysilicon producer GCL-Poly (OTCPK:GCPEF) in comparison has to pay more than double electricity rates in its more populated Jiangsu coastal facilities and struggled with single-digit gross margins in 2018 when its polysilicon average selling prices were around $11.73/kg. As a result, GCL posted a large $150m net loss while Daqo earned $38.1m in 2018 despite GCL's larger scale of 61.8 metric tons produced last year compared to DQ's 23.4 MT. GCL wasn't alone as Xinte Energy warned of lower gross profits in the first quarter of 2019 that are lower than figures DQ just posted despite its larger scale over Daqo. GCL is currently starting on a large polysilicon plant in Xinjiang, but until more competitors realign their costs, Daqo has a cost advantage that may last into next year.

People may ask why is polysilicon selling at prices where most producers are not making or even losing money? The answer is the cash cost of production, or production costs less depreciation of expensive polysilicon plants. Most western producers have a cash cost of production in the low to mid-teens/kg, while larger Chinese producers such as GCL-Poly and Xinte Energy can manufacture polysilicon at around $9/kg, excluding depreciation expenses. With costly polysilicon plants already built, producers will continue to sell at any market price so long as it is above their cash cost of production because it would be cash flow positive. The production cash cost is what will determine the general floor in polysilicon ASPs and is around $10/kg.

From the graph above, less than 100,000 MT of global capacity can produce below $10/kg and another 300,000 MT capacity would struggle to produce at cash costs around $10/kg, given depreciation costs can range between $2/kg and $5/kg. Global solar demand for 2019 is estimated to range between 110 and 120GW, which will require at least 400,000 MT of polysilicon. For this reason, ASPs will likely not drop below the $9-10/kg level where about 20% of global capacity has already been squeezed out and forced to idle. DQ's first quarter cash cost of $6.20/kg is, in my opinion, an industry-low, considering its larger scale Chinese peers are struggling to be profitable at the current polysilicon market prices.

Daqo's Second Quarter And Annual Guidance:

Daqo's earnings weren't all positive. Due to de-bottlenecking efforts, utilization will be down in the second quarter. As a result, shipments will be down sequentially to 7,100 to 7,300 metric tons from 8,450 MT in Q1. The utilization will also increase all in production costs to $8 to $8.5/kg. Using the midpoint guidance, this implies $68 million in revenues assuming only a slight ASP drop. Assuming flat operating expenses and no misc non-operating line items, this translates to around a $2.3-2.4 million loss, or -$0.17 EPS. DQ's periodic quarterly government subsidies may help reduce this projected loss.

Q2 Earnings Estimate:

Shipments: 7,200 MT

Revenues: 7,200 MT x 1,000 (MT to kg) x $9.45/kg ASP = $68 million

Gross Profit/kg (ASP - production costs): $9.45 - $8.25 = $1.20/kg

Total Gross Profit: 7,200 MT x 1,000 (MT to kg) x $1.20/kg = $8.64 million

Operating Costs: $9.2 million

Net Interest Expense: $1.8 million

Estimated Net Loss: -$2.36 million, or -$0.17 EPS (13.75 million shares)

Using the same formula above, DQ's operating metrics should improve with higher shipments in the second half of 2019. Again, using midpoint guidance numbers and assuming fixed operating costs without extraordinary non-operating line items, DQ should post second-half revenues of $213 million and EPS of $1.94 (adjusted non-GAAP). This assumes a slight drop in ASPs despite management hinting at a potential rise due to second-half-loaded Chinese solar demand. Assuming these estimated results, full-year EPS would be around $2.50, which is fairly pricey 14-15x 2019 estimated earnings compared to peers.

Since Daqo's business is highly leveraged to polysilicon ASPs, their earnings can have both upside surprises and downside risks. As explained, the industry's cash cost of production will likely keep a floor around $9/kg for polysilicon prices until newer lower cost facilities replace legacy plants. This means over half of global polysilicon capacity cannot produce at cash cost below $9/kg for at least another 6-8 quarters due to long construction lead times. Assuming this floor, DQ can remain profitable and generate positive cash flow, so the company, unlike other higher cost peers, isn't in jeopardy. If second half 2019 demand is as strong as DQ's management thinks, ASPs could head up slightly. Each $1/kg move up in polysilicon ASPs would add about $0.65 in quarterly EPS for DQ's second half results. I would expect a $1/kg ASP rise a very optimistic scenario, so investors should not expect any increase at all.

There is a chance some of Daqo's new 35,000 MT polysilicon plant could come online ahead of its Q1 2020 start date. That could add to production figures in Q4 2019. Regardless of minor shifts in 2019 numbers, 2020 could be a significantly better year for the company since its production capacity will almost double. Additionally, this new plant will have slightly lower production costs based on management's expectations. With DQ's ability to double production but sell at ASPs near the cash production costs of most peers and still make money, 2020 annual EPS could more than double assuming global solar demand stays strong. It's too early to tell, but the three analyst estimates that have 2020 EPS at $8.87 isn't farfetched and might even be conservative considering Daqo could produce as much as 75,000 MT in 2020 at production costs in the low $7s/kg. It may be solely because of next year's earnings power that helped drive DQ's earnings day rally by as much as 18% intra-day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.