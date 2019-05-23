Pfizer Posts Positive Phase 3 Study In Eczema, Catalysts Remain In Second Half Of 2019

Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had achieved positive top-line results for its phase 3 study using abrocitinib to treat patients with atopic dermatitis. Specifically, this was for patients who were 12 years of age and older with atopic dermatitis. Not only did the study meet on the co-primary endpoints, but it met on all secondary endpoints as well. The thing is that there is going to be some competition in the space for Pfizer, which it will have to navigate through.

Phase 3 Top-Line Results

The phase 3 pivotal study was known as B7451012 and it evaluated a total of 387 patients that were randomized to receive either 200 mg abrocitinib, 100 mg abrocitinib and placebo for a total of 12 weeks. The study was established to have two co-primary endpoints. The first co-primary endpoint is the number of patients that achieve an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin and ≥2 point improvement. The other co-primary endpoint is the number of patients who achieve at least a 75% or more change from baseline in something known as the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score. Both of these scores are primarily used for evaluation in clinical trials. They are typically not used outside of clinical studies. Thus far, the release only dealt with top-line results. It was noted that those treated with both doses of abrocitinib, given over a 12-week period, had achieved both co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints compared to placebo. Things were also good on the safety side for abrocitinib. It was noted that both doses of the drug were well-tolerated for the patients. In addition, there were no safety issues noted. The detailed results of both safety and efficacy will be revealed at an upcoming medical meeting. The goal is to also publish the detailed results in a medical journal. There is a catalyst opportunity for investors coming up. This would be results from another study for the JADE program, which is using abrocitinib to treat alopecia areata. These results from this phase 3 study are expected later this year.

Potential Competitor

Pfizer's abrocitinib is a JAK1 inhibitor in development for both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. However, there is a possible competitor in place for the company. This would be Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with their injectable monoclonal antibody Dupixent. Sales for Dupixent recorded by Sanofi were strong for Q1 2019, growing by 184% to $373.7 million. However, it's important to note that Dupixent has already been approved to treat both atopic dermatitis (eczema) and asthma. Even before the asthma indication came into play, Dupixent still posted a large amount of sales. It is not clear yet whether or not Pfizer's abrocitinib will be able to compete on the atopic dermatitis front, especially since detailed results from the phase 3 B7451012 won't be released until later this year. Which is why I state for the time being that Dupixent could possibly be a potential competitor to abrocitinib. It just depends on the results released by Pfizer later this year. The global atopic dermatitis market is a large one because it is expected to grow to $6.41 billion by 2022. Then, it's important to consider that Pfizer's second study for the JADE program is focusing on something other than asthma. The company is evaluating abrocitinib for another large market. This other large market is alopecia areata. This is good for two reasons. The first is that it is another target indication, as opposed to asthma which would have Dupixent in place to challenge sales. The second reason is that the global alopecia areata market is expected to reach $12.99 billion by 2026. That means if the phase 3 alopecia areata study is successful for Pfizer, it would open the door to an even larger market opportunity.

Conclusion

Pfizer being able to achieve both co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints for the phase 3 pivotal study in atopic dermatitis is good news. A risk is that even if abrocitinib is approved by the FDA, it could possibly have to compete against Dupixent from Sanofi and Regeneron. Another risk is the FDA approval itself. While the top-line results were successful, detailed data has not yet been revealed. The good news is that Pfizer is also exploring abrocitinib for another large market indication in alopecia areata. A catalyst for this program is the phase 3 study readout for this indication, which is expected later this year. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the study will end up being successful. If this phase 3 study doesn't meet the primary endpoint, that could be a major setback for the JADE program. Still, Pfizer is in good shape for the time being with one successful late-stage study for abrocitinib.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.