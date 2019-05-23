PepsiCo: I Underestimated Its Growth Potential

While I see growth moderating somewhat for the short term, the long-term outlook remains solid.

Investment Thesis: PepsiCo (PEP) still has upside to $150 from the current level.

In July of last year, I made the argument that PepsiCo had limited upside from a price of $116.

The main reason for my argument was that free cash flow would likely not grow at a sufficient rate to justify further increases in price, and thus, I deemed the stock to be too expensive on a free cash flow basis. Specifically, I argued that a price of $95 would be a more reasonable one to get in on the stock.

A few readers disagreed with me, with one in particular mentioning:

Moreover, it seems that I underestimated the potential growth for this stock, as it has significantly outpaced that of the S&P 500 for the time period in question:

At the time of writing, the stock trades at a price of $129.

My Previous Assumptions

Using free cash flow as the primary valuation metric, I had made the assumption that with an estimated 10% yearly growth in FCF, and assuming a 7% discount rate, the stock could expect to see upside to the $144 level.

Let's take a look at performance over the past year. We can see that free cash flow per share is, in fact, up by over 20%, while the price to free cash flow ratio itself is up by 10%:

Source: YCharts

This suggests that this stock is more attractively valued on a free cash flow basis, and further upside could lie ahead.

Recent Performance

The company's performance exceeded my prior expectations, and a significant reason for this appears to be both 1) the continued growth that we have been seeing in the company's primary snacks arm, Frito-Lay, as well as reasonably sustained growth in the Beverages segment for Q1 2019.

Source: PepsiCo First Quarter 2019 Results

Additionally, we see that on an organic, non-GAAP basis, revenue growth for the Asia, Middle East, and North Africa regions was in the double-digits, indicating that demand in the emerging markets continues to remain strong.

PepsiCo's strong free cash flow growth is also good news from a dividend standpoint.

While competitor Coca-Cola (KO) is more traditionally known as a dividend aristocrat, PepsiCo also has a record of growing dividends for the past 46 years and has a yield of almost 3% at the time of writing. While the payout ratio (at the moment) is admittedly quite high, I envisage that this would soon decrease should we continue to see further growth in free cash flow.

Source: dividend.com

Moreover, I am particularly optimistic on free cash flow growth, considering that we have seen the debt to equity ratio for this company fall significantly, most recently below that of Coca-Cola:

Source: YCharts.com

Looking Ahead

In particular, I see PepsiCo's growth in China as being a significant driver for the company going forward. Specifically, with modest growth in the company's beverage business in North America, PepsiCo is eyeing an increasingly important segment by expanding its snacks business in China. In doing so, the 5% growth that PepsiCo has seen in its snacks business overall was largely driven by the high single-digit growth in China and India.

PepsiCo has been quite adept at partnering with Chinese companies to supply snack offerings that cater to the Chinese taste - particularly in the healthy snacks segment. For instance, the company partnered with Australian company Select Harvests to launch the Lucky brand nut products in China as part of a five-year agreement. Should PepsiCo continue to succeed in expanding their offerings in China, then this would serve as a significant means of diversification from their traditional beverage segment.

That said, the U.S-China trade tensions do pose a threat to PepsiCo, as the company is significantly dependent on raw materials imported from China to run its business, which would collectively drive up supply chain costs overall.

Taking my prior DCF analysis into account, I now assume that free cash flow would grow by 15% for the remaining four years at a terminal P/FCF ratio of 26.17 (equal to the current P/FCF ratio).

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 4) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Projected 15% free cash flow growth 4.93 5.67 6.52 7.50 7% discount rate 4.93 4.95 5.33 5.72

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 26.17 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 149.79 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 149.79 Upside from price of $129.19 15.94% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 3.19%

Source: Author's Calculations

According to this model, PepsiCo would have a target price of $150, which is just over a 15% upside from the current price.

Conclusion

At this point in time, investors are cautioning that the stock might be getting expensive at this point. While it is true that the stock might be near the end of its run for the short term, I envisage that continued growth for Frito-Lay as well as an acceleration in the rebound for the beverages segment would ultimately push the stock higher over the long term.

PepsiCo has had a good run, and we might see growth ease off for a short while. However, the overall growth story for this company is strong, and I would remain bullish over the long term.

