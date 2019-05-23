ProQR Therapeutics: Near-Term Readout On The Horizon

Safety and tolerability concerns for lead program sepofarsen in LCA10 (and possibility of it being a class effect) remain. Management has a logical plan in place for addressing them.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) have lost half of their value since my initial article was published in October of last year, which detailed impressive interim data for lead candidate QR-110 in patients with LCA10 and expressed my optimism over potential for their RNA treatments to address many other opportunities in the inherited retinal disease space. The stock was a loser for us in the ROTY model account the first time around as well, as I underestimated the negative impact of certain safety/tolerability concerns for sepofarsen.

As pointed out before, QR-421a for Usher Syndrome is addressing a patient population 8x the size of sepofarsen in LCA10. With strong preclinical data and near-term readout, I want to take a closer look to determine if there's an opportunity here for us to capitalize on.

Chart

Figure 1: PRQR daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the impressive gap up on positive data last year followed by gradual decline to the present. Shares appear to have bottomed around the $11 level with a bit of strength and signs of accumulation returning to the name.

Overview

Keys to the bullish thesis I initially presented included the following:

Initial data from a phase 1/2 study appeared promising, evaluating QR-110 in LCA10 due to the p.Cys998X mutation in the CEP290 gene. 60% of patients showed clinically meaningful response in visual acuity and mobility course endpoints at 3 months of treatment (consider that there are no approved treatments for the condition, which often leads to childhood blindness). This was a significant event as it represented the first human data to evaluate clinical utility of RNA-based therapeutics in a human photoreceptor disease. The implications were vast, as management suggested there were around 100 tangible targets of which its technology could address 25% of mutations at molecular level. Consider that over 300 inherited retinal diseases exist!

The way forward for this lead program seemed rather clear, with the phase 2/3 pivotal study (ILLUMINATE) to last 12 months and enroll 30 to 40 patients and a second study to enroll pediatric patients. Opportunity here was deemed to be around 2,000 patients in the Western World.

I noted that there were other interesting aspects of the story, including Ionis-licensed QR-1123 and a collaboration with Galapagos involving ProQR's Axiomer RNA editing platform technology.

The strength of the management lineup was encouraging, as they hailed from the likes of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Crucell, Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Genzyme, to name a few. The company boasted a wealth of experience on its Scientific Advisory Committee as well.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

In my update on the company's R&D presentation in late January, I was a fan of management's VISION2023 plan (to have 2 approved products, 3 late stage product candidates and 7 early stage programs) as valuation would be far higher if they execute. A comparison of RNA oligonucleotide drugs to gene therapy was helpful, as management noted that the "one and done" dosing of gene therapy products proves to be a disadvantage if they don't work. RNA therapeutics don't require a vector, use local anesthesia as opposed to general (very convenient), are reversible, are administered via intravitreal injection versus sub retinal surgery and can be used earlier in the disease (very important advantage).

Safety concerns for lead program sepofarsen were directly addressed, as management pointed out that lens opacities and CME are manageable in clinical practice routine. Additionally, keep in mind that both cases of CME occurred in mid-dose group 3 to 4 months into the study, were mild in severity and not associated with reduced visual accuity. It is suggested that dose modifications and longer dosing interval could help address these issues (burden of proof still remains on the company to prove this hypothesis). An interesting point of comparison is that BCVA improvement for sepofarsen appears to be more rapid than Spark Therapeutics' LUXTURNA. One last nugget was that at minute 25, management noted that the 80µg dose group (pivotal dose) lens opacities compare favorably to certain other drugs approved in the past and CME only occurred in the higher dose (which is not being taken into pivotal study).

Figure 3: ILLUMINATE study dose regimens (Source: corporate presentation)

Progressing to where the story is today, according to the recent quarterly report, dosing has begun for sepofarsen in its pivotal study and management is still guiding for interim data from the phase 1/2 STELLAR trial (for QR-421a in patients with Usher syndrome type 2 or non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa) around the middle of the year.

As a minor point of housekeeping, I did point out prior that management was putting less and less emphasis on QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. In March the program was spun out into a newly formed company, Wings Therapeutics. ProQR retains a minority stake with possible milestone and royalty payments, but this remains relatively immaterial as pertains to our primary thesis.

One last thought before moving on; in my initial article I speculated that it'd make sense for $5-billion Galapagos to acquire its smaller partner and combine forces. In that light, it's quite interesting that in April ProQR nominated Bart Filius (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Galapagos) to join its Supervisory Board and become chair of the Board Audit Committee. Theresa Heggie, Senior Vice President and Head of Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was also appointed to the Supervisory Board.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of €94.1 million as compared to a net loss of €14.2 million. Research and development expenses rose significantly to €12 million, while G&A came in at €3.2 million. Based on current cash burn I'd expect another financing in the next couple quarters.

Chief Innovation Officer and CoFounder Gerard Platenburg recently presented at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. What follows is a brief summary and some useful nuggets that stuck out to me:

He defines the company as being a specialist in ophthalmology targets, with potentially registrational study in LCA10 now underway and deep pipeline in IRD space. 2023 VISION (mentioned above) is reiterated.

For sepofarsen, Platenburg notes that the phase 1/2 study is still ongoing with final data to be presented by the end of 2019. The ILLUMINATE trial is testing two dose levels on parallel track with sham-controlled arm with data expected by the end of 2020. As for safety concerns that negatively impacted the stock (lens opacities that occurred in some patients), Platenburg is honest in that they are still investigating the cause. They now know that the half life of the molecule is much greater than they had originally expected (200 days versus 100 days), and so the dosing schedule has been appropriately adjusted in the phase 2/3 trial. He also notes that in several patients there was a lens corrective procedure (10 to 15 minutes to place a new lens) and the benefit in lens acuity was still maintained (considers it to be a minor operation and not a "showstopper" in and of itself). Lens opacities would no longer exist after this operation as these lenses are not able to take up the drug.

As for the connection between sepofarsen data and readthrough into the QR-421A Usher program, Platenburg starts by noting that proteins for both programs being targeted are located in the connecting cilium of photoreceptors. Mode of action is to correct the presence of the protein and restore the outer segment of the photoreceptor cells (sees significant readthrough from first program to the second). He does note that one difference is that sepofarsen is more cone-related whereas QR-421A is more rod-related (correct degenerated rods affected by the mutation).

For the STELLAR trial for Usher, management hopes to see manageable safety plus some effect on visual acuity and visual fields (microperimetry, etc). STELLAR is enrolling 18 patients at 3 different dose levels (low, medium and high), 4 patients per group treated in one eye and two patients per group sham treated. Playing devil's advocate, the question is whether the effect will be measurable with endpoints being used in this trial (nondeterioration would be a big win, but Platenburg goes a step further in stating his hopes for some improvement in these readouts between the two eyes and sham). Depending on baseline of patients, if acuity can be improved by 2 to 3 lines on the chart you have something that is clinically meaningful. For visual fields, if there's an improvement of 2 to 4 decibels over control that'd be meaningful. Results from a natural history study will hopefully be published soon and will prove useful in interpreting data as well.

Moving onto the Axiomer platform technology and differentiation versus other RNA technologies out there, Platenburg points out that there are over 20,000 G-to-A mutations described in literature and Axiomer can target them. Applicability is much more broadly than in the eye, but company is focusing on ophthalmology arena so other applications would best be progressed by a partner. For RDEB product candidate, management decided that skin was not a good fit for ProQR after focusing on eye so they found the solution with WINGS Therapeutics (retained minority stake and will receive some milestones).

For the autosomal dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa (adRP) program discovered by Ionis, there is significant readthrough from lead programs as hitting the same types of cells. There is a large data package with transgenic animals and animal models showed being able to target the mutated region over the nonmutated and functional dose effect was observed (ERG preservation as well).

Figures 4-6: Readthrough From LCA10 to Ush2a (Source: corporate presentation)

As for key upcoming catalysts of note, management continues to guide for interim data from STELLAR study in Usher syndrome exon 13 patients midyear. A phase 1/2 study for QR-1123 for P23H adRP should get underway this year as well.

As for market opportunity being targeted, for our near-term focus with Usher syndrome there are 16,000 patients in the Western World affected by USH2A exon 13 mutation (as opposed to 2,000 patients targeted by sepofarsen).

As for institutional investors of note, Adage Capital owns a significant stake and RTW Investments has added substantially to its position. Orbimed has also scooped up some shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, my prior concerns regarding safety and tolerability of lead program sepofarsen (and possibility of it being a class effect) remain. Management has a logical plan of addressing these risk factors via modifications to trial design. If they are successful with the late stage study of sepofarsen in LCA10 and near-term readout with Usher syndrome, there could be substantial upside ahead from presently depressed levels. As noted before, the sheer amount of addressable indications in the IRD space makes it clear that success with ongoing and upcoming trials would have wide-reaching ramifications.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term prior to interim Usher data. An appropriate strategy could be to acquire a quarter to half-size stake prior and await results before revisiting. Keep in mind this is a more speculative name until we get some data.

Time Frame For Upside is within the next few months as interim Usher data is reported, although patient investors could do well with a multiyear time frame as management executes on its VISION 2023 plan.

Risks include disappointing data in the near term (would likely result in significant downside), more issues with tolerability and safety, competition for certain indications and the possibility of dilution in the near term.

For our purposes in ROTY, I require further data from the Usher program before re-evaluating for a possible position. LCA10 early data does provide an element of derisking given prior efficacy, but safety and tolerability concerns continue to cast a shadow on this one until they are resolved.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

