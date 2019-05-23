Occidental Petroleum: A Bargain Dividend Stock At Its 12-Year Low

However, in the absence of a steep downturn, Occidental Petroleum will be able to service its debt, as its balance sheet is one of the strongest in the sector (before the acquisition).

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) recently prevailed in a bidding war over the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC). As this $38 billion transaction value of this acquisition is almost equal to the $40 billion market capitalization of Occidental, it is evident that this is a major acquisition for the company.

However, since Occidental prevailed in the bidding war, the stock has been severely punished by the market and is now trading at a 12-year low level. In turn, Occidental's dividend yield is approaching 6%, a decade-high yield for the stock. You can see all of the 5%+ yielding stocks here.

At the same time, the company has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. It is one of 264 Dividend Achievers, a group of stocks with 10+ years of dividend growth. Therefore, the question is whether Occidental is a bargain dividend stock. In order to answer this question, it is important to take a closer look at the deal with Anadarko.

Business Overview

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, with operations in the U.S., the Middle East and Latin America. Apart from its upstream segment, the company also has a midstream and a chemical segment but it is much more leveraged to the price of oil than the well-known integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

This became evident in the downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. Occidental posted a marginal profit of $0.12 per share in 2015 and incurred losses of $1.01 per share in 2016 whereas all the oil majors reported meaningful profits in 2015 and some of them posted decent profits even in 2016 as well.

Thanks to the recovery of the price of oil off its bottom in early 2016, Occidental has been in recovery mode in the last two years. The oil producer expects 9%-11% production growth this year, primarily thanks to 30% production growth in the Permian Basin. Occidental has doubled its output in the area in the last three years and expects to double its output again over the next five years, from 300,000 to 600,000 barrels per day. Moreover, management expects to achieve 5% annual production growth beyond this year, for the foreseeable future. This growth rate is higher than that of most oil majors, who have achieved high production growth rates in the last two years but expect to somewhat decelerate in the upcoming years.

Anadarko Acquisition Breakdown

1. The terms

On April 12th, Chevron announced that it intended to acquire Anadarko for $33 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. However, Occidental, which had already been in talks to acquire Anadarko, made a superior offer; it offered $38 billion to acquire Anadarko at $76 per share in a cash-and-stock deal. The shareholders of Anadarko will receive $59 per share in cash (78% of the deal value) and 0.2934 shares of Occidental for every share of Anadarko they own.

2. Benefits from the acquisition

Occidental pursued this merger primarily for the strong asset base of Anadarko in the Permian Basin, where the former already has a dominant position. Occidental has 25 of the top 100 wells in the Delaware Basin and the highest average 6-month cumulative oil production in the area. Anadarko’s acreage is located in the middle of Occidental’s core development and hence it is ideally positioned to benefit from the supply chain of Occidental.

The combined company will be the largest producer in the Permian Basin and the fourth-largest producer in Gulf of Mexico. Source: Investor Presentation

Thanks to the great fit of the assets of the two companies, Occidental expects to achieve $3.5 billion of pre-tax annual synergies after the merger. Management expects to achieve $2.5 billion of annual synergies by 2020 and reach the full potential of $3.5 billion annual synergies by 2021. Source: Investor Presentation

Those synergies will consist of $0.5 billion operating efficiencies, $0.6 billion synergies in the supply chain, $0.9 billion reductions in overhead and corporate expenses and a $1.5 billion decrease in annual capital expenses, as the combined entity will need to spend much lower amounts on growth projects.

The takeover of Anadarko will almost double the production rate of Occidental, from 0.7 to 1.3 million barrels per day. Moreover, it will be highly accretive to free cash flows per share after dividends. Occidental expects to enhance its free cash flows yield from its current level of 6% to 11% by 2021.

It is thus evident that there will be great benefits for Occidental from the acquisition of Anadarko, primarily thanks to its complementary assets in the Permian Basin and in Gulf of Mexico. It should be noted that Anadarko also has some assets that fit well with the asset portfolio of Chevron but do not match at all with the portfolio of Occidental. This is a major reason behind the initial expectations of analysts, who anticipated that Anadarko would be acquired by Chevron instead of Occidental. Nevertheless, Occidental has already agreed to sell some non-core assets of Anadarko, such as the LNG business in Mozambique and some off-shore assets in Africa, to Total (TOT) for $8.8 billion.

3. Financial impact of the deal

Despite all the above benefits from the deal, the stock of Occidental has plunged 12% since Chevron announced that it did not intend to boost its offer for Anadarko. Consequently, the stock of Occidental is now trading at a 12-year low level of $53. The market has severely punished the stock of Occidental for two reasons.

First of all, there are concerns that Occidental overpaid for the assets of Anadarko. Chevron offered $33 billion whereas Occidental will essentially pay $39 billion ($38 billion plus $1 billion for the break-up fee that Anadarko will pay to Chevron). In other words, Occidental will pay 18% more than Chevron even though Anadarko’s management was initially completely satisfied with the Chevron's bid. In addition, Chevron’s management stated that it did not boost its offer because such a move would erode its shareholder returns in the long run.

While it is reasonable to think that Occidental may have paid an excessive premium for the assets of Anadarko, the most important cause of the stock plunge is the market’s anxiety over the impact of the deal on Occidental's balance sheet of Occidental. To be sure, the $39 billion value of the deal is almost equal to Occidental's market capitalization, which currently stands at $40 billion. It is thus reasonable to worry that this acquisition is too large for Occidental to assimilate. Moreover, if the price paid for such a major acquisition is excessive, it will obviously condemn the shareholders of the stock to poor returns for several years.

It is thus critical to take a close look at the financial impact of the deal on the balance sheet and the earnings of Occidental. The company currently has long-term debt of $10.2 billion and net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $16.0 billion while its annual interest expense of $389 million consumes only 7% of its operating income. It is thus evident that Occidental begins its acquisition with an exceptionally strong balance sheet. This is also reflected in the A/A3/A credit ratings of the three major credit rating firms.

After the acquisition, Occidental will have much more debt to service. The balance sheet of Anadarko includes long-term debt of $15.9 billion. However, Occidental expects to receive approximately $15 billion from the asset sales of Anadarko while it has already secured $8.8 billion from the above mentioned asset sale to Total. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that most of the debt of Anadarko will be offset by the sales of its assets and hence the debt of Anadarko can be excluded from our calculations.

On the other hand, Occidental will add approximately $30 billion of debt in its balance sheet due to the cash portion ($59 per share of Anadarko) of the transaction. More precisely, Occidental will add $20 billion of debt in its balance sheet while it has also secured $10 billion funding from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) in exchange for perpetual preferred shares that will be paying an 8% annual dividend. Unfortunately, we believe that the latter is the worst part of the deal. As Berkshire Hathaway will be receiving $800 million per year in dividends from Occidental, this settlement is very beneficial to Warren Buffett, who has been having a hard time finding decent yields for his cash hoard, but markedly burdensome for Occidental. In essence, the latter will be paying 8% interest for this portion of its debt.

Regarding the remaining $20 billion of new debt, it is reasonable to expect Occidental to pay somewhat higher interest rate on that amount than it does for its existent debt load. As the company currently pays an approximate 3.8% (=389/10,200) average annual interest on its debt, we can assume a 4.5% average interest rate on the new debt, just to be on the safe side. As a result, the $20 billion new debt will increase the annual interest expense by about $900 million.

Given all the above, it is reasonable to expect the annual interest expense of Occidental to climb from the current level of $389 million to about $2.1 billion. We have included the cost of the dividends of the preferred shares of Berkshire Hathaway in interest expense, just for the sake of simplicity. As the proforma operating income of Occidental and Anadarko is $7.9 billion, interest expense will be consuming 27% of operating income after the merger. This is much higher than the current 7% of Occidental, but it is still manageable, assuming that oil prices will not plunge from their current levels.

Even better, we have not included the $3.5 billion of annual synergies that Occidental expects in our calculations above. Management teams tend to overestimate the potential for synergies in order to make deals look more appealing so we will assume that Occidental will achieve only $2.5 billion of annual synergies, just to be on the safe side. If this occurs, Occidental will post operating income of about $10.4 billion in 2021 and thus its interest expense will consume only 20% of its operating income.

Even better, thanks to the strong free cash flows of Occidental, which will significantly increase after the completion of the merger, the company will begin to reduce its debt load from next year. The company will almost certainly pause its share repurchases and may even have to freeze its dividend for a while but such moves will only be temporary. Overall, we believe that Occidental will not have any problem servicing its debt, mostly thanks to the rock-solid balance sheet it enjoyed before the takeover of Anadarko.

Expected returns

Occidental posted earnings per share of $5.01 last year and is poised to report earnings per share around $4.00 per share this year. Moreover, the company expects to grow its production by 9%-11% this year and by another 5% per year for the foreseeable future. Given this strong growth potential and the expected synergies from its acquisition of Anadarko, we expect Occidental to grow its earnings per share to at least $6.00 over the next five years, for an 8.4% average annual growth rate.

Moreover, the stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3, which is slightly lower than its 10-year average earnings multiple of 13.8. In order to be conservative, we will assume that the valuation of the stock will remain at its current level in the next five years. If we add the generous 5.9% dividend yield, it is reasonable to expect the stock to offer an over 14% average annual return over the next five years. This is an exceptional return, particularly given the current phase of the economic cycle and the decade-long bull market.

Behavior in downturns

Due to the dramatic swings of the price of oil, most oil stocks are highly cyclical and thus vulnerable to recessions and downturns in the energy sector. As mentioned above, Occidental is more sensitive to the price of oil than the popular oil majors. Even worse, now that the company will greatly leverage its balance sheet in order to complete the acquisition of Anadarko, it will become even more vulnerable to downturns. This is the most important risk factor of the major acquisition.

On the bright side, the price of oil has consolidated at healthy levels in the last two years, after the fierce downturn in 2014-2016. As the oil market seems to be well balanced at the prevailing oil prices, we do not expect another major downturn in the sector anytime soon. On the other hand, as a recession has not shown for a whole decade, it may very well show up at some point in the next few years. Nevertheless, as Occidental will begin to reduce its debt load from next year, it may have reduced its leverage considerably until the next recession shows up.

Final thoughts

The acquisition of Anadarko is undeniably huge for Occidental to assimilate. This acquisition will significantly increase the debt load of Occidental as well. Even worse, its financial deal with Berkshire Hathaway will be burdensome. However, it is critical for investors to realize that Occidental will execute this deal thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet. If it did not have one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector, it would not attempt to execute such a deal. If the company achieves its promised $3.5 billion annual synergies or even slightly less, the deal will greatly benefit the shareholders, in the absence of another major downturn in the energy sector.

On the other hand, investors should realize that Occidental, which is already more vulnerable to downturns than the well-known oil majors, will become even more closely tied to oil production after its takeover of Anadarko. It will thus be suitable only for the investors who have great confidence that oil prices will remain around their current healthy levels in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.