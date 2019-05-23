What The Future Holds For CannTrust - Near And Long Term

The most favorable outcome would be for the company to be acquired.

For some time CannTrust (CTST) has been a company many investors believed was poised for a significant breakout, yet it continues to disappoint and underperform.

Probably the most disappointing result has been its failure to grab a bigger portion of the Canadian recreational pot share, and its almost non-existent presence on the international stage.

In this article we'll look at the implications of its weak recreational sales, and why the lack of a meaningful global presence makes it difficult to see where its future growth in revenue is going to come from, even as it ramps up production capacity.

Understanding the implications of its recreational pot failure

One of the major disappointments concerning CannTrust has been its weak performance in the recreational pot segment of the Canadian market. In the last reporting period it generated revenue of C$16.9 million, with only C$5.5 million coming from recreational pot, and the remaining C$11.4 million coming from medical cannabis.

Some that follow the cannabis market closely may wonder why the lower amount of revenue from recreational sales is a negative, when most of the major players in the sector know the future of the cannabis market is primarily medical.

The reason it's so devastating on CannTrust is recreational sales is, in the short term, the means of generating revenue for legitimate players while they build out their medical and CBD businesses (which I consider part of a whole). Or to put it another way, it helps to pay the bills while making the long-term transition to medical sales.

CEO Peter Aceto said this about the weak recreational pot sales in the earnings report:

I start by saying that we've always been a leader in the medical space, and when we have to prioritize products we are tending now to prioritize our medical patients. So I think you saw that a little bit in the numbers, so with some degree of limited supply that we prioritized our medical patients. I think with phase II being completed, being fully licensed, where we're very close to being at full production capacity at the 50,000 kilograms, we’ll certainly be in a better position to meet all of the stakeholder needs.

That means of course that CannTrust, for now, is going to continue to struggle to supply both the medical and recreational segments. When it has to choose, it goes with medical. What really needs to happen is for the company to get a better short-term mix.

The major growth catalyst for cannabis in the long term is medical pot, but in the near term, meaning the next year, and possibly two, CannTrust will have to find a way to consistently boost recreational pot revenues.

While it makes that attempt, the other major area it needs to vastly improve in is its international footprint.

Its lack of global presence

CannTrust has a big challenge because of its lack of supply at this time, and its need to set some aside in order to ensure its Canadian medical customers receive their cannabis.

That is even more problematic when considering the company must find a way to expand internationally if it doesn't want to become irrelevant in a few years. Because it is struggling within the Canadian market, it makes it hard for the company to supply anything beyond it at this time. Partners and end-users demand a consistent supply of product if deals are to be made. CannTrust isn't at the place it can offer that at this time.

What CannTrust does have at this time is a partnership with Denmark producer Stenocare, which it considers its "beachhead in the European Union,” and another partnership with Cannatrek, a company located in Australia. The company hopes that partnership will lead to more deals in the Asian markets.

Within Canada, it has a partnership with international distributor Apotex, which exports to over "115 countries and territories." CannTrust plans to leverage its vast distribution network to boost global sales.

One problem that was recently revealed was Apotex is among a number of companies operating in the U.S. that have been charged with price-fixing by 44 U.S. states. The lawsuit alleges that "Apotex sought to eliminate evidence as the investigation progressed, destroying one employee’s 'custodial file' of emails and other electronic communications.

The company's vice-president of corporate communications Jordan Berman said this:

Apotex denies the allegations made against it in the complaint as they are wholly without merit. Apotex intends to vigorously defend the claims.

It isn't clear if this will have any impact on the partnership between CannTrust and Apotex at this time. But the negative association isn't helpful at a time the company is fighting to boost production and expand internationally.

Whatever happens there, the global footprint of CannTrust is minimal, and is constrained by its relatively small production capacity at this time.

Production capacity outlook

At this time CannTrust runs a 450,000-square-foot facility in Pelham, Ontario. It also has permits in place to develop another 390,000-square-foot facility in the same general area.

As for packaging its products, that is done at its 60,000-square-foot facility located in Vaughan, Ontario.

This is what the company stated in its earnings report press release on the expansion of its production capacity:

Our fully-permitted Phase 2 expansion is expected to reach its full capacity of 50,000kg on an annual basis in the third quarter of 2019, and our 81 acres of land for outdoor cultivation has been prepared and we are awaiting regulatory approval to start planting. We have commenced work on our Phase 3 expansion in Niagara, which we expect will add a further 50,000kg of annual capacity. All told, we continue to expect to exit 2020 at a production rate of between 200,000kg to 300,000kg per year.

That would of course be an answer to its supply constraints, but it does give an idea of its limitations on sales while the capacity is being added. This means it'll probably reach a quarterly supply of about 12,500 kilograms a quarter by the third quarter of this year, but until then, it'll continue to struggle to find ways to supply the strong demand in the Canadian market. It also means at the earliest, the results won't show in its performance until the fourth quarter of 2019, and possibly the first quarter of 2020. For that reason, with the knowledge we have of the company today, it's likely to remain under pressure until the end of 2019. It's also questionable how much excess product it'll have available to allocate to global markets when it's not able to supply the Canadian demand it has on the recreational pot side of its business.

Conclusion

CannTrust is somewhat an anomaly in the business because of its strength in the Canadian medical cannabis market, and its struggle to supply the growing demand for recreational cannabis in Canada.

In many instances the market prefers to see a strong medical pot business, but that's with the caveat it wants to see recreational sales that will help companies fund the transition to the medical market over the long term. In that regard CannTrust hasn't been able to do that.

Interestingly, its strength in medical cannabis has become a negative catalyst because of its lack of production capacity. That has cost it sales because it had to supply its medical customers first, setting aside enough product to ensure those needs are met, at the expense of recreational pot domestic demand.

The bad news is this is going to continue on for a quarter or two, and the good news is afterwards it may enjoy a nice growth trajectory.

In a couple of years the company may be able to produce as much as 300,000 kilograms annually. If it's able to reach close to that level, it would mean it also has to have international partnerships in place to sell product to.

As for funding its expansion, it did raise $200 million in the quarter, but the pricing was at a steep discount, disappointing shareholders and underscoring its weakness.

CannTrust does have a legitimate chance of rebounding after a bad performance of the last year, dropping by about 12 percent, while many of its peers were enjoying an increase in value.

Barring an unforeseen surprise, the company will struggle over the next six months or so, and if it can meet its guided production capacity growth, while expanding its global footprint, it could have the pieces in place to make a decent run.

The bottom line is CannTrust is struggling to match the pace of growth of the strongest competitors in the field, and as it stands today, I see it being a probable takeover candidate because of its decent potential production capacity, while remaining a fairly inexpensive stock.

The jury is out on whether or not it'll be able to make it on its own. For now, there are better places to put your money in the cannabis sector, but investors should keep an eye on the company as it gets closer to reaching its stated capacity goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.