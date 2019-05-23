Nordstrom's First Quarter Falls Apart On Poor Execution

I will hold on to my shares of JWN, but continue to use them as a tactical tool within my buy-write strategy.

Some of the under-performance seems to have been driven by an internal blunder, which the company should be able to address in-house.

The operational missteps must have been disconcerting for the management team, as Nordstrom delivered one of its worst quarters on record.

I now believe that $47/share is a good entry point into Nordstrom (JWN)."

These were my famous last words proclaimed in early March, moments before the Seattle-based retailer's stock began its sharp, 28% drop in market value over a short period of only twelve weeks. Pushing the stock price further down was an eye-popping EPS miss of $0.21, the widest gap to expectations witnessed as far back as I can verify, delivered on Wednesday.

Driving the pitiful bottom-line numbers was a -3.5% comp read that fell way short of consensus -0.1%, as even the traditionally successful Off-Price banner saw comparable sales drop into negative territory. It is almost comical (if not tragic for shareholders) that "the company pointed to weakness in the loyalty, digital marketing and merchandise areas of the business" to justify the poor results. In other words, everything seems to have fallen apart in 1Q19.

See first-quarter P&L and YOY comparison below, followed by the revised outlook for the current year. Notice that the revenue challenges trickled down the income statement, causing gross and op margins to contract and EPS to drop below half of last year's mark.

What could be seen as more comforting news is that much of the under-performance seems to have been driven by internal missteps that led to underwhelming execution. For example, Chairman Erik Nordstrom explained that the communication strategy (digital vs. physical delivery of notes to customers) used in loyalty club promotions failed to reach the intended audience and create the expected demand, causing a sharp reduction in foot traffic. Adding insult to injury, the unsuccessful resource allocation to the loyalty program seems to have caused a gap in digital marketing investments, which hurt the retailer in "double-whammy" fashion.

While the execution flaws must have been disconcerting for Nordstrom's managers, there is a chance that rolling back the initiatives that did not work in the first quarter and patching up the holes may be enough to produce much more satisfactory results through the end of the year. The management team spoke of fixes having already been put in place, and "initial results showing improving trends for engagement, traffic and spend from loyalty customers."

What to do about the stock?

It is hard to remain optimistic about a stock following operational mishaps of this magnitude. But there is a chance that Nordstrom's pain might be short term in nature, and that it could be successfully addressed internally. An optimistic read on macro-economic drivers shared by other players in the broad retail space, along with bullish fundamental factors like Nordstrom's well-developed e-commerce business and a robust balance sheet, might still entice investors to buy shares at an atypically low next-year earnings multiple of 9.2x (see chart below) and rich yield of 4.3%.

I will hold on to my shares of JWN. But I will continue to use them as a tactical tool within my buy-write strategy, profiting mostly from dividend payments received and premium collected on call options sold, not necessarily through capital appreciation. For example, since I bought shares in early January 2019, the stock has sunk 21% while dividends (including the upcoming expected payment) and option premiums have mostly offset the drop by producing a "cash yield" of 16% year to date.

Betting on JWN's price rebound is a much more speculative proposition, in my view, one that is highly dependent on Nordstrom's managers being able to execute much better over the next few quarters.

