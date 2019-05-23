Agriculture Commodities Mixed Wednesday As Market Awaits Official USDA Plans For Trade Aid

Investment Thesis

The combination of stormy weather across the central U.S. and the potential for another round of aid for farmers will mean prices will be rangebound with greater potential to the upside.

Prices mixed Wednesday with weather and trade in focus

The U.S. July corn futures finished Wednesday's trading session up 0.35% to $3.9438, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 0.88% to $8.2925, and the U.S. wheat futures lower 1.18% to $4.7238. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.32% ($0.05) to $15.90, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 0.89% ($0.13) to $14.74, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) finished down 0.19% ($0.01) to $5.31. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 6.4 cents to $4.722, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.4 cent to $4.314, resulting in a bearish 41-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.006 to $5.436. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

On the trade front, the U.S. and China are in the middle of an escalating trade war with farmers and the agriculture sector in the crosshairs. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that details regarding the trade aid package will be forthcoming and shouldn't change planting decisions. As early as Thursday, the White House is preparing to announce a second wave of aid to farmers impacted by the trade war. According to a couple of sources, the Trump Administration is mulling payments of about $2 per bushel to soybeans, 63 cents per bushel to wheat producers, and 4 cents per bushel to corn growers. This compares to last year's, $1,65 per bushel for soybeans, 14 cents per bushel for wheat, and 1 cent per bushel for corn.

On the weather front, the theme remains consistent and that is continued storminess across the central U.S. Over the next week at least, storm after storm will travel over the central U.S. bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. This will continue to bring disruptions to the farming community, particularly corn and soybeans. According to the USDA, only 49% of corn has been planted thus far, the slowest progress on record going back to 1980. The average for this time of year is 80%. Figure 5 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather and trade will continue to have the most impact on the agriculture markets, particularly corn and soybeans. Wet weather across the central U.S. will continue to create problems for corn farmers. At this point, chances are increasing that corn yields will be impacted by the slow planting. Trade will have greatest impact on soybeans since China is a heavy importer of the U.S. crop. The plan to fund for framers' aid will minimize the effects of the trade war. Because of this, investors should expect for prices to be rangebound with upside potential increasing especially if this aid comes through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.