Youngevity Q1 Impresses - Future Looks Bright

With Youngevity (YGYI) there is a lot to look over and consider on the heels of the company's Q1 conference call. For that reason, this article will be a multi-part article assessing the quarter, looking at valuations, and looking at how this company should be poised for some big moves in stock price.

The Numbers

For Q1 of 2018 we are seeing some things happen which I have been alluding to for quite some time. First and foremost is that the coffee segment is truly coming into its own. For the quarter the company reported revenue of $56.3 million. This represents a 31% increase over the Q1 of 2018. The mix of revenue is what is critical here. Direct selling accounted for 59% of the revenue in the quarter, while coffee accounted for 41%. Digging deeper we saw that direct selling actually saw a slight decrease of about 5.4%, while the coffee segment grew an impressive 197%. The coffee segment has begun realizing the benefits of a five-year, $250-million-dollar contract.

The net loss in Q1 of 2019 came in at $12,660,000. This is about $10.3 million higher than what transpired in Q1 of 2018, but when you consider that $12.966 million of it was non-cash equity-based compensation which is essentially a one-time event, you can see that the company was a stone's throw away from reporting a profit. While taking the hit on the equity-based compensation in this quarter may be a bit rough, the moves made align management in the three arms of this company with shareholders, creating a compelling reason to see the equity improve.

EBITDA growth continues to happen even with a flurry of acquisition activity. EBITDA increased an impressive 58.4% to $2,407,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1,520,000 in the same period last year. Continued positive trends in EBITDA are a clear signal of a company on its way to profits.

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of Q1 were $2,540,000, slightly below what the company had last year. A real shift came in the assets line. Youngevity assets now stand at $142,997,000 at March versus $75,973,000 just three months prior. The acquisition of Kryhsos, and entry into the hemp oil space have given this company a much more substantial footprint. Of course, such growth does bring on more liabilities, which now stand at $95,379,000 versus $52,998,000 just three months ago. Another balance sheet highlight is stockholders' equity which came in $47,618,000 versus $22,975,000 at December 31, 2018.

All in all, the company posted a very positive quarter which shows that the guidance issued by Youngevity is very achievable. That guidance is as follows:

Revenue guidance for 2019 in the range of $220 million and $240 million

The company anticipates the newly acquired hemp segment to deliver between $45 million and $50 million of overall revenue, with the great majority of this segment's revenue being delivered in the second half of the year.

When you consider these numbers, the company is putting out to the Street that it will grow revenue somewhere between 35% and 48% in 2019 vs. 2018. That is impressive in and of itself, but becomes more impressive when combined with the prospects of a company turning from one with losses to one with profitable quarters to announce.

Here is something quite interesting. The company closed its acquisition of the hemp segment about halfway through Q1. Within a matter of weeks, that segment announced an $11 million dollar contract. At that same point in time, the company announced that it was going to increase its production 1 fold. If you wonder how Youngevity can guide to such impressive segment numbers in less than a year, the answer is simple. Youngevity translated its vast experience in the coffee segment to the hemp segment. This speeds the process along nicely. Think about this compelling point... What took 4 years to build in the coffee space will happen in less than a year in the hemp space. To whet your whistle, consider that the anticipated numbers in 2019 will happen in just 6 months. That means the hemp sector alone will have a run rate of a $100 million revenue business in 2020 without even considering the growth.

Hemp Sector

It is no secret that the hemp sector is hot. With the passage of the 2019 farm bill, the floodgates on hemp have opened up. Various players have scrambled to get into the space, setting up a buying spree on hemp farms and hemp equipment.

Youngevity had plans to jump in as well, but pricing of hemp farms itself was being driven up to levels that took a lot of leverage out of any model. While the johnny-come-lately were outbidding on every piece of growable land, Youngevity took a cue from its well-established coffee segment. The company looked at where the real value was in the space, as well as where the least amount of risk was. The answer was simple. Be the processor and refiner for desired end product of hemp oil. Everyone that has been buying up farms will need to be able to process their hemp. Meanwhile, those players are taking on the risk of drought, flooding, insect infestation, and every other headache that running a farm entails.

This brought the Khrysos acquisition into the mix. With Khrysos, Youngevity can sell processing equipment, or be a toll processor for other players in the sector. The idea is to get crude hemp oil and refine it into isolate, distillate, and water-soluble distillate. The beauty of the Youngevity and Khrysos system is that it can tap into oil at any stage of the process. If simple isolate is needed, stop the processing in that step. Need distillate, simply tap into the equipment at the second stage.

The scale in this space is incredible. The profits on 1 kilo of hemp oil can equate to what is seen with 5,000 pounds of coffee. With a full processing capability, Youngevity will be able to handle its own hemp and the hemp of scores of other farmers. With demand outpacing supply by a wide margin, and many companies scrambling to get to the market, those that can process have a leg up on everyone.

Getting hemp products like Javulation infused coffee is another area where Youngevity has an advantage thanks to its coffee segment and existing deals with several retail outlets. Because Youngevity already has shelf space in many stores and the relationships built with those stores, the company is a step ahead of many in getting early hemp product placement.

As discussed above, the annualized revenue rate for Youngevity's hemp business is already at $80-100 million. This is miles ahead of some hemp and CBD plays that are trading at richer multiples. While Youngevity itself is not a 'pure' hemp play, and that may detract attraction for some, it is a company that has safety nets in its business diversity.

Lastly, Youngevity is basing its guidance in the hemp space on the most conservative numbers. Simple isolate is the lowest revenue generating form of end product. This means that when distillate and water soluble are sold, they deliver dollars above guided revenue.

Valuations

This is where things get really interesting. The analysts at Benchmark have established a sum of the parts valuation of this company and arrive at a $17 price target. This price target implies a fully loaded EV/Revenue multiple of 1.6x, and a EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x.

What Benchmark did was compare the three segments of the Youngevity business to peers. For the direct selling business, the EV/Revenue multiple averaged 1.1x. The same metric for specialty beverages (coffee segment) was 2.3x. The CBD and hemp sector had a multiple of 5.0x. Youngevity is currently trading at less than 1x, but the implied valuation stands at 2.6x. This implies that the stock could more than double without even considering growth beyond what is currently guided.

Institutional Ownership

I believe that the secret of the undervalued Youngevity play in the market is getting out. In Q3 of 2018 institutional ownership was about 41,000 shares. In Q4 that number jumped to about 750,000 shares. The most recent quarter saw institutional ownership rise to 1.4 million shares. In that small amount of time, the big players in the market went from almost no ownership to holding 4% of the company.

In the world of investing, 4% institutional ownership is still very modest. That being said, there is definite clarity in seeing that some big players are working their way into this company.

Top 10 Institutional Holders:

The Vanguard Group, Inc. 399,935

Verition Fund Management LLC 162,783

Barclays Bank PLC 126,082

Granite Investment Partners, LLC 108,433

Millennium Management LLC 81,587

Geode Capital Management, L.L.C. 56,431

Susquehanna International Group, LLP 53,250

Altair Advisers LLC 50,679 $288,870

Laurion Capital Management LP 47,166

H. D. Vest Advisory Services, Inc. 44,663

When you consider that the outstanding share count is a bit over 28 million shares, you can see that the mix of institutional and retail can shift rather quickly. The action over the last couple of quarters in the institutional ownership presents one of the few times where a retail can actually be ahead of the curve.

An interesting segment of the institutional ownership is the mutual fund segment. Understanding shares held in funds is good, because these represent stable holdings that tend to be buy and hold.

TOP 10 MUTUAL FUND HOLDERS POSITION MARKET VALUE MARKET VALUE CHANGE 1 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund 318,595 $1,873,339 $192,376 2 Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund 94,554 $555,978 $0 3 Adara Smaller Companies Fund 50,679 $288,870 $0 4 Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund 35,729 $203,655 $53,734 5 iShares Micro-Cap ETF 21,895 $128,743 -$682 6 Fidelity Total Market Index Fund 18,097 $103,153 $0 7 Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund 10,582 $62,222 $0 8 Vanguard Balanced Index Fund 5,128 $30,153 $0 9 Invesco Wilshire Micro-Cap ETF 2,663 $20,239 $3,838 10 Vanguard US Equity Index Fund 2,632 $15,002 $0

The bottom line is that Youngevity is crossing more and more radar screens with each passing quarter. As the hemp segment of this business kicks into gear, the smart money will see that the current valuations on this company are too low and will react accordingly. In my opinion, the cat may well be out of the bag when this company reports its Q3 earnings.

Summary

Combine upward trending EBITDA with profits and mix in a little hemp, and you have a powerful story. Now consider that Youngevity is trading at less than 1x revenue and you can see a perfect storm taking shape. Direct sellers commonly trade at 1x, with a few enjoying 2x or 3x. Coffee sellers typically trade somewhere between 1.5x and 2.5x. Hemp lights up the markets with multiples from 5x to 20x. To say that Youngevity is undervalued is an understatement. I have been keying readers in on the valuation gap for quite some time, but the secret is not going to last forever. I rate Youngevity as a strong buy. In my opinion, this story will improve measurably in the next 6 months. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.