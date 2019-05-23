RCI Hospitality: Assessing The 10-Q Delay

Following my February Top Idea research on RCI Hospitality (“RCI Hospitality: Transitory Problems Create Opportunity”) (RICK) I have been broadly pleased on the financial direction of the firm. Q1 earnings results were healthier than expected even with the pre-release which led to a rally. For Q2, which was always going to be a tough comp, preliminary numbers also were great. I and other bulls have always emphasized this was a free cash flow story; the first half of the year portrayed that. Preliminary results have first six month free cash flow at $20mm; company guidance was at $26mm for the entire year and even my bullish estimate was looking for $28mm. While we do not know if any of the drivers of that was working capital related in Q2, in any case, RCI Hospitality is well on track to be a free cash flow machine. With a current market cap of $173mm, free cash flow yield is in the high teens – nearly unheard of for C-Corps. Investors will be hard pressed to find that combination of earnings power coupled inside the wrapper of a growing business.

So why has the stock price tanked? Peak to trough we are now 30% off recent highs in 2019. The answer there is simple: the notice of a delay in the 10-Q filing. This is never received well by the markets and in a stock with very little volume (just 44,000 shares per day), it is easy for the company to get thrown around. With that said, I wanted to go through what this means, what the timetable (likely is), and what implications this has on the bull thesis.

Notice Of Late Filing

On May 10, 2019, RCI Hospitality announced through a 12b-25 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that it would not able to file its Form 10-Q on time for the second quarter. Recall that the 10-Q is the quarterly report that reports unaudited company financials for that fiscal period. Alongside that, there was no conference call or anything like that to explain what was going on. This has led to an air of uncertainty.

What caused this delay? Nothing accounting related which is the usual reason. Late in 2018, a series of articles was published – in my opinion those found right here on Seeking Alpha – that alleged unfair related party dealings between RCI Hospitality CEO Eric Langan and a friend (Louis Tannos) who operates Tannos Construction. Tannos Construction has been the builder of several of the company’s Bombshells locations so it was implied that Langan was not competitively bidding these construction projects out. Further, Eric Langan and Louis Tannos together own a corporate entity (“Tannos Land Holdings”) which was alleged to be funneling funds out of RCI Hospitality without any backup.

As I laid out in my original research, construction costs on the contracts awarded were not out of line and Tannos Land Holdings has never sold property to RCI Hospitality. Financially, I viewed this as a non-issue. With that said, are there some clear disclosure issues at work here? Sure, I can agree with that. It is not unreasonable to have expected these relationships to have been disclosed. That’s where the SEC has come in. Just like any other regulator, the SEC does not want any implications of fishy business within a publicly-traded company – hence the informal inquiry into these matters.

This being informal is important. During an informal inquiry, the SEC does not have any power to compel documents or subpoena witness testimony. SEC staff is just coming in to investigate a claim and are doing a little bit of fact-finding. In response, RCI Hospitality hired outside counsel to conduct an internal review and will cooperate with the SEC. Until the internal review is completed, it is delaying its 10-Q in case the conclusion is reached that RCI Hospitality has to change its disclosure practices. Importantly, this has nothing to do with prior reported financial results; there are no allegations of improper accounting or earnings shenanigans. Given that, this can go a couple of ways:

The SEC via its informal inquiry and the Internal Review conclude that there are absolutely no changes needed. Everything is above board and the stock should (eventually) go right back to where it was. The SEC finds no overt wrongdoing but believes the company should have disclosed these relationships better. In response, RCI Hospitality agrees to add additional oversight and change its disclosure practices. Perhaps there is a slap on the wrist fine, perhaps not. In either case, immaterial and the stock should (eventually) go right back to where it was. The SEC shifts to a formal inquiry and finds evidence of kickbacks or stumbles upon something else unsavory. CEO Eric Langan, at minimum, gets kicked to the curb and is forced to resign. As the figurehead of the firm and with no clear successor behind him on the operations side – at least that we’ve seen publicly – the company appears orphaned. Shares trade down.

In my view, overwhelming odds are for number two; number three seems remarkably low. As I outlined prior, I have not found anything that would lead me to conclude that Bombshells or the corporate office construction costs were out of line with other similarly-sized projects. There is nothing illegal about contracting out work to a friend so long as that work is market rate.

Lightning Strikes Twice?

In my view, this issue coming so soon after the 10-K delay in December of last year (driven by a switch to a new auditor and an ERP system implementation) does not help matters. Institutional ownership here is remarkably low, in large part due to the low float which makes building large stakes very difficult. Smaller investors can be jumpy; they see a filing delay and they run. There is reason for that. Research by Bartov, DeFond, and Konchitchki found that negative reaction in the markets is much more aggressive for late 10-Q filings than 10-K filings and that “stock prices for the NT filers continue to decline for several months following the NT filing date, as well as for several months following the delayed 10-Q or 10-K filing. This is consistent with the late filing not marking the end of the late filers’ problems.” I’m not certain either that we will see a snap-back rally to the low to mid $20s per share.

Under Nasdaq rules, RCI Hospitality has until July 16, 2019 to file its 10-Q or submit a plan to regain compliance under listing requirements. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the company would have until November 6, 2019 to make its filing. There is no rush here but I would expect to see something in short order; anything past the middle of June would breed a little bit of unease. Roughly two thirds of companies that file non-timely 10-Q notices ended up completing the work and releasing financials inside of two weeks after the late filing notice. Only a small percentage of companies take a material amount of time (longer than 90 days) to file. Obviously, the longer this persists the more red flags investors feel are being raised internally. My hope is that management moves quickly to resolve this issue.

With that said, it could have the benefit of allowing management to snap up shares in the open market via its buyback program at extremely attractive prices. Buybacks are a foundation of capital policy at RCI Hospitality and management views it as a great use of capital versus alternatives. Unfortunately, given the current issues, I’m certain the company has been barred from buying in the open market, an unfortunate consequence of the internal review process and access to material non-public information.

Takeaways

No investor likes dealing with this kind of news flow. It’s disconcerting and given the heavy retail presence here, no wonder we are seeing shareholders flee. It’s a jumpy market. With that said, I think the odds of a materially negative resolution here are small and the bad news has unfortunately clouded some great results out of RCI Hospitality. With the tough comps picture turning easy in the back half of the year – particularly at Bombshells – I think this is a great opportunity to get long shares that have not traded this low since early 2017 when results were nowhere near as clean as today.





Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.