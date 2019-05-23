Natural Gas Prices Extend Losses For A Second Day On Mild Early June Outlook

Investment Thesis

Expect for prices to remain rangebound with production, LNG exports, supply/demand in play.

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Wednesday down 2.40%, or 7 cents ($0.070), to $2.543. Both the July contract and the August contract decreased 8.2 cent ($0.082) to $2.559 and $2.574, respectively.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen lower 3.04% to $21.98.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished lower Wednesday 9.06% and 5.98% at $23.09 and $17.44, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 8.87% and 6.03% at $126.33 and $25.66, respectively.

Figure 2 below is a national temperature map recapping the first 20 days of May. The temperature map depicts a warmer than normal Northwest and Southeast U.S., and a cooler than normal pattern over the northern, central, and southwestern U.S.

Source: NOAA

The weather pattern overall over the next two weeks will resemble the pattern seen during the first 20 days of May. In the near term or over the next week, the weather pattern will be amplified with strong troughing over the western U.S. bring cooler, unsettled weather to the Rockies and Southwest U.S., and downstream ridging over the Southeast U.S. that will result in dry, but hot conditions with temperatures ranging from the 90s into the low 100s across the southern U.S. (from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic).

Forecast models in the 6-11 day time frame indicate warm to hot temperatures continuing across the southeastern U.S. but with the Southeast U.S. ridge easing (Day 10-11). Emphasis during this time frame, particularly late in this time frame (Day 10-11), is placed on two areas of upper-level troughing - one over the southwestern U.S. and a second over central Canada. These two features will phase together as the jet stream pattern flattens out across the country. Upper troughing over central Canada will play the dominant role. Ultimately, this will result in warmer than normal temperatures over the Northwest and Southeast U.S., with normal to cooler than normal temperatures over the Northern U.S., Central U.S., into the Southwest U.S. The northern U.S. will be at greatest risk for cooler than normal temperatures due to its proximity to the upper level trough over central Canada. Continued storminess will also contribute, particularly over the central U.S.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 6-11 day (May 28-June 2) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 10-11 day (June 1-2) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 11-15 day time frame, we see this same temperature pattern nationally, but with the jet stream/upper level pattern becoming less amplified and more zonal. Overall, the pattern does not favor any widespread heat, though temperatures over the southern U.S. will remain warm.

Final Trading Thoughts

The combination of lower natural gas production and higher LNG exports could provide support to the upside for prices. The main drivers however will be the supply vs. demand. Heat and increased CDDS will be the story over the next 10 days across the southern U.S. However, forecast models indicate the heat easing in the 10-16 day time frame or early June. This would mean a more bearish scenario with lesser cooling demand. Injection over the next month is expected to post near 100 BCF. It's down from previous expectations of 110-120 BCF and is near the 5-year average. Given all of this, I expect prices to remain rangebound with potential more to the downside unless models begin shifting warmer. My price range will be $2.40-2.80 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

