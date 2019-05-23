Murphy Oil: Simplified Portfolio, Moderate Growth

In 1Q19, Murphy Oil (MUR), American E&P company, made a few reasonable steps to recalibrate portfolio and maximize shareholder value. Though I do not consider all initiatives as the only best decisions, I appreciate that the firm will use proceeds from the divestiture of the Malaysian segment to optimize capital structure by repaying debt, while also generously rewarding shareowners with a $500-million buyback. I also appreciate that Murphy decided to expand the share of high-margin liquids in the portfolio, acquiring a few assets in the Gulf of Mexico for only 2.6x 2019 EBITDA. Lucrative production in the GoM could bolster free cash flow generation, which is essential for the firm's value.

A brief look at 1Q19

1Q19 was notable for robust and respectable revenue, which increased 58% compared to the year-ago quarter. Significant revenue growth was behind a whopping 4.5x consolidated EBIT jump, while profit was bleak, as 1Q18 EPS was hugely distorted by a massive tax benefit. Importantly, Murphy Oil has an impressive net CFFO margin, and I frankly appreciate it. I highly rate companies that convert the bulk of revenue into cash flow, bolstering intrinsic value. Notably, Murphy is a much more powerful cash flow machine than Hess Corporation (HES), which has a 31% net CFFO margin compared to 48% of MUR. Nevertheless, the capital-intensive nature of the business and growth initiatives demand to sacrifice a substantial amount of operating cash flow. Unfortunately, the quarterly net OCF from continuing operations of $217.2 million was not enough to cover capex of $270.3 million. And even without levered free cash flow, MUR distributed $43.4 million as dividends, which is not the best decision.

Portfolio rebalancing

I have a few thoughts on the divestiture of the Malaysian segment that I believe is worth sharing with my esteemed readers. I surely agree that the step was entirely rational, yet, I am skeptical a bit. The segment was not a fragile part of the portfolio. The Malaysian unit brought more than a third of 2018 revenue, and, interestingly, was profit-making even during the last oil slump. In 2016, when the US and Canadian E&P segments of the company were in the red, Malaysia showed a net profit of $171.1 million (see p. 27 of 2018 annual report). Most importantly, the segment offered the company an opportunity to benefit from rising Asian gas demand and subsequent sound revenue growth. Asian and especially Chinese LNG demand will continue to gallop ahead in the 2020s and further. Energy pundits and market leaders have already voiced that point multiple times, e.g., in the presentations of supermajors like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and much smaller companies like Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF). McKinsey expressed identical thoughts in its Global Gas & LNG Outlook to 2035. Murphy's former possession, the Block H FLNG (Floating liquefied natural gas) with the first production in mid-2020 looked perfectly positioned to reap huge benefits from the demand surge.

However, the bitter truth is that to catch all the benefits from favorable market conditions MUR would need to pour funds into platforms' extensions, renovation, drilling, and other matters essential to bolster and secure output. What is more, at the moment, oil production is more lucrative, and MUR chose to reshape its portfolio to make it oil-dominated cutting gas reserves. Also, the company elucidated that PSC terms in Malaysia "limit upside in higher price environment." So, the essential rationale of divestiture was to leave regions with the burdensome tax regime and "allocate more capital to our Western Hemisphere tax-advantaged areas such as the U.S." In sum, it will receive a huge cash pile of $2,127 million from PTTEP, an acquirer, an amount close to one half of MUR's current market cap. In other words, PTTEP will pay ~$16.5 per barrel of oil equivalent of 1P or ~4.4x 2019e EBITDA. Importantly, Murphy's book gain is expected to be ~$0.9 billion to 1 $billion. All in all, the deal is highly beneficial for MUR.

While divesting the Malaysian assets, the firm decided to acquire 7 producing fields and 4 near-term developments in the Gulf of Mexico from a joint venture between LLOG Exploration Offshore and LLOG Bluewater Holdings for $1,375 million. The multiple of the transaction is only 2.6x 2019e EBITDA. As a result, the company could benefit from a few synergies, while lowering the tax burden and increasing the share of high-margin liquids in the overall portfolio, which looks like a tailwind for FCF generation and intrinsic value.

Valuation: Comparables Approach

At first glance, MUR is imperfectly valued, as its 6.8% E/P is above the US market median E/P of ~5.6%. What is more, its Price/Book of 0.9x might look fairly attractive for those value investors who prefer to focus on the net asset-based ratios. So, compared to the broad market, Murphy is quite attractively priced. But, apart from that, it is worth taking a look at the comparables and their valuation. In my judgment, Murphy's most akin peers are Hess and Apache (APC). One essential difference I suppose worth highlighting is that Murphy does not operate in Libya, which is currently torn apart by a new cycle of protracted turmoil and clashes, and Hess possesses assets in the Waha concession. In this sense, Hess's portfolio is riskier than Murphy's.

APC and HES are FCF and EPS-negative at the moment and profit-making, FCF-positive (on a trailing twelve months basis) MUR is already ahead. Apache and Hess also pay dividends, which are neither covered by accounting profit nor by FCFE. Here it is worth highlighting that while MUR is EPS-positive with the contribution from the Malaysian assets, profit per share from continuing operations is well below zero.

As Apache and Hess are unprofitable on an LTM basis, their P/E ratios do not make much sense. However, we could use debt-adjusted earnings yields instead, which in a few cases could provide a fundamentally different picture.

Data by YCharts

Hess has lofty EV/EBIT, which indicates the stock is considerably overpriced. The ratio adjusted for depreciation and amortization has the same message.

Data by YCharts

Again, Hess is relatively overpriced, while MUR is relatively underappreciated.

Regarding financial position, Murphy is not as leveraged as Apache and has the most attractive Debt/Equity ratio (unadjusted for capital structure changes related to Malaysia's divestiture and GoM acquisition) in the peer group.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

With recent divestiture and acquisition, MUR clearly emphasized that it is not about to transform its business to become a new ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Instead, it follows the path of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and simplifies the portfolio as much as possible. Thus, I reckon that with a decreased global footprint, vertiginous top-line growth is unlikely. However, with existing assets, MUR could deliver a ~8% production CAGR (see p. 24) and moderate revenue growth while maintaining a sound balance sheet and rewarding shareholders via dividends (~3.75% yield) and buybacks.

In the peer group, MUR looks like a promising and imperfectly priced investment, but in comparison to the industry leaders, its performance is bleak. Return on Invested Capital, as one of the relevant efficiency indicators, clearly illustrates it:

Data by YCharts

What is more, Murphy's executives have recently sold a few shares. Though insider trading is a matter that some investors place at the crux of their entire stock-picking process, it is not a straightforward task to interpret it, as insider selling might be simple profit-taking and not a harbinger of coming share price abrupt downward plunge or an indicator of hidden issues.

Image source: Simply Wall St.

Eleven analysts in the cohort compiled by Seeking Alpha rate the stock as "Hold." I do not see any noticeable catalysts that can make me express a contrarian's point. What is more, at the moment, the Quant rating, which summarizes a few relevant indicators as Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS revisions, is "Neutral."

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Also, I expect MUR share price to be impacted by the outcomes of the OPEC meeting in June, which are hardly predictable. If the Organization decides to extend production cuts, share prices of E&P companies will expectedly go up. In the case of a negative outcome, stocks will take a hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.