Leagold: The Share Price Remains Low, Although The Path Forward Is Clear Now

Leagold Mining's (OTCQX:LMCNF) share price remains low, although its growth plan is clear after the recent developments. Although in January Leagold climbed 60% above the late-2018 lows, a gradual decline followed. Right now, the share price stands at $1.12, which means that the market capitalization of the company is only $333 million. It is a very low price for a company with a projected 2019 gold production around 400,000 toz gold, at an AISC of approximately $950/toz. And a clear and fully funded plan to grow it to 600,000-700,000 toz gold per year, over the next 3 years.

Data by YCharts

On May 1, Leagold announced that it was able to secure a $400-million financing package. Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Investec Bank plc, and ING Capital LLC will provide a $200-million senior secured term loan and a $200-million senior secured revolving credit facility. The new debt will bear an interest of LIBOR + 3.75-4.45% which means a significant improvement to the current debt that bears interest of LIBOR + 7%. The term loan will be repaid in 14 quarterly installments, starting on September 30, 2021, and ending on December 31, 2024. The revolving credit facility will be repayable on December 31, 2024. The new debt facilities will be used to repay the currently existing debt of $238 million and to finance the construction of the Santa Luz mine (if needed).

Source: Leagold Mining

Leagold plans to increase its current gold production by more than 50%, by developing the Los Filos and Santa Luz projects. In order to decrease the related risks, the management has decided that the growth plan will be realized in several phases. As soon as in early Q3 2019, the development of the Bermejal underground mine at the Los Filos mining complex should begin. In Q4, the Guadalupe open pit stripping should begin. In the summer of 2020, the Los Filos CIL plant construction should follow. The Santa Luz project construction should begin in early 2021 and it should take only 10 months.

As the overall growth plan will be realized over a 3-year period, a major part of CAPEX should be financed from internal sources. As of the end of Q1 2019, Leagold held cash and cash equivalents of $65.2 million. Moreover, at the current gold price, it should be able to generate a cash flow of more than $100 million per year. Together with the available revolving credit facility, Leagold's growth plan should be fully financed.

According to the feasibility study released in January, the Bermejal underground mine and the CIL plant should cost $180 million, while the Guadalupe open pit stripping should cost around $30 million. After the Los Filos expansion is completed, the mine should be able to produce 350,000 toz gold per year on average, at an AISC of $759/toz, over its new 10-year mine life. It means that gold production should increase by 67% while the AISC should decrease by 20% when compared to the 2019 guidance. At a gold price of $1,250/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) is estimated at $565 million and the after-tax IRR is 87%. It compares very favorably to the current market value of the whole company that is only $333 million.

Source: Leagold Mining

Also, Santa Luz is an interesting growth project. It has been on care and maintenance for more than 5 years, due to the poor performance of the CIL plant. But Leagold believes that with RIL processing, the recoveries should increase up to the 84% level. The October 2018 feasibility study projects CAPEX of $82 million. After restart, the mine should produce 96,344 toz gold per year on average, at an AISC of $856/toz, over the 11-year mine life. At a gold price of $1,200/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $149 million and the after-tax IRR equals 47%.

Together, the two growth projects should cost approximately $300 million. At the current gold production of 400,000 toz gold per year, AISC of $950/toz and gold price of $1,250/toz, Leagold should be able to generate cash flow around $330 million by the end of 2021. The debt repayments should start only in late 2021. Given the current cash balance of $65.2 million, there is a good chance to fund both the growth projects from internal sources, without using the revolving credit facility.

Conclusion

Leagold's management has lined up the ducks quite nicely. It was able to refinance its current debt (the financing should be closed by the end of June) and also to secure a revolving credit facility that provides some additional flexibility. It was also able to prepare a clear growth plan that should be realized over the next 2.5-3 years. Moreover, there is a good chance to finance the growth or at least a better part of it, internally. Despite all of the positive developments, the share price remains weak and Leagold's market capitalization is only $333 million.

In Q1 2019, Leagold generated EBITDA of $38.4 million and operating cash flow of $37 million. After annualizing this number to $148 million, we can come to a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 2.25, which is an extremely low number. For comparison, according to Gurufocus, Goldcorp's (GG) ratio is 11.92, Agnico Eagle's (AEM) 17.81, Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) 11.68, Anglo Gold's (AU) 5.73 and Pretium's (PVG) 6.96. It only shows that Leagold is cheap right now. And given the near-term growth prospects, its undervaluation is even bigger. Leagold should be valued closer to $1 billion right now, and well above $1 billion after the growth program is completed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMCNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.