Top 5 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of May 22, 2019

Only insider transactions that were executed on the open market are included in this list. Any sale that was triggered by an option exercise has been excluded.

There are many ways to use insider transactions to help guide your investing strategies that don't rely on just the dollar amount of the transaction. While dollar amount should always be considered when ranking an insider purchase, here are a few other things to consider:

How much has the insider's total stake increased in the company after the purchase? How has the stock performed historically after this insider made a purchase? Have other insiders at this company also made purchases recently?

In this article, we will analyze the top 10 stocks in terms of total volume traded that also had an insider make a purchase of the stock on the open market (transaction code P on SEC Form 4). We will be ranking each insider purchase based on the following criteria:

Did the insider increase his/her total holding size by a significant amount (over 15%)? What was the three-month return of the insider's last purchase (over 10% gain in 90 days)? Have other insiders at this company made purchases in the last 30 days (two other insiders)?

The goal of this exercise is to help determine the insider's confidence level in their company and to determine if you should be buying alongside them.

No. 1: United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/20/19 Girsky Stephen J $14,500 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 3% N/A 0

This transaction is so small dollar wise it's unlikely that this insider has any real confidence that the price is going to increase with any certainty.

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/22/19 Blake Francis S $216,264 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days N/A N/A 1

This insider has been on the board of Macy's since 2015, and this is his first open market stock purchase. This leads us to believe that he may be expecting the price to be ready to bounce. We would like to see other insiders stepping in and buying before we started buying ourselves.

No. 3: Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/22/19 Warren Glen C Jr $173,130 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 0% -16% 1

With this being such a small purchase in relation to his entire holdings, it is hard to believe that he thinks any significant positive changes are coming.

No. 4: Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/21/19 Neupaver Albert J $652,600 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 2% +18% 1

We would like to see this insider increasing his total holding by a larger percentage to make us feel more comfortable that the price is about to increase. We do like that on his last open market purchase back in 2006 he did time the price increase pretty well with an 18% increase over three months. We believe based on this insider's previous record and the large recent price drop that this may be a good time for a short-term bounce in the price of this company.

No. 5: Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/20/19 Delaney William J $870,300 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days N/A N/A 0

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us.

As you can see, finding an insider transaction that meets even these basic criteria can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Along with the criteria we have used here, we also like to analyze the price action of the stock to help time the entry and take a deeper dive into the insider's previous returns following a purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.