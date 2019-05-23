Fortuna Silver: Tough Times But Strong Support From The Captain

CEO Jorge Ganoza recently purchased 170,000 shares on the open market at an average price of $2.59/share ($440,300 contribution), which is a substantial amount of capital and encouraging datapoint that management believes in the company's future.

However, with an after-tax IRR of only 18%, the Lindero Gold Mine could struggle to stay economical if metals prices stay weak or head lower; further, initial CAPEX increased by 20%, to $295 million.

Production numbers have been flat in recent years but the Lindero Gold Mine is currently in construction and the company's key asset needed to bolster growth moving forward.

Q1 results show declining net income and cash flow from operations, relative to last year, in large part due to weak metals prices (silver is now even lower at $14.50/oz).

Shares of FSM are trading at only $2.51/share, near the early 2016 lows, after touching ~$10/share during the last gold bull run.

As I previously alluded to, silver looks weak right now and many mining stocks are down significantly from their highs set back in the summer of 2016. In the case of Fortuna Silver (FSM), the stock previously reached an apex of ~$10/share, and shares have now fallen all the way back to $2.51/share.

In fact, over the last year alone, shares of FSM are down an astounding -54.20%.

Certainly, the current spot price of silver trading at $14.50/oz and gold at $1,275/oz is not going to be doing any precious metals producers any favors, such as Fortuna Silver, and this is quite evident when analyzing the company's most recent financial statement.

Q1 Results And Producing Assets

For the first quarter of this year, Fortuna Silver reported a net income of $2.2 million (compared to $13.8 million in Q1 2018) and free cash flow from operations of $2.2 million (compared to $16.8 million in Q1 2018).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Financial Results

In regards to the decreases seen in the net income and free cash flow from operations figures shown above, the company had this to say during its Q1 conference call:

We reported net income of $2.2 million compared to $13.8 million in Q1 2018 and adjusted net income of $8.4 million compared to $13.2 million in Q1 of 2018, the reduction was driven mainly by lower sales. Free cash flow in the quarter was affected by short-term movements in inventory and accounts receivable around of $7.1 million. At current metal prices, we expect free cash flow to be on average in the range of $8 million to $10 million per quarter.

Speaking of "lower sales," here is the direct impact, relative to Q1 2018:

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Financial Statement

Quite frankly, the Q1 results for this year are not too impressive, and although they are by no means an indictment that a company like Fortuna Silver is being poorly run (in the silver sector, there are definitely peers struggling much more mightily than Fortuna Silver), it's still tough to imagine how such uninspiring financial results (which keep in mind, are likely to look even worse in upcoming quarters if metals prices don't start to rebound from here soon) could get speculators excited enough to load up on shares of FSM at this juncture; simply stated, there's not much profit being made right now.

In terms of assets, Fortuna Silver controls a quality precious metals (silver and gold) flagship project, the San Jose Mine, located in Mexico. For 2019, the San Jose Mine is projected to produce between 7.3-8.1 million ounces of silver and 49-54k oz of gold for an estimated All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $8.3-10.2/oz AgEq (silver equivalent).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines May 2019 Corporate Presentation

In addition to the San Jose Mine, Fortuna also owns a secondary producing base metals (silver, lead, zinc) asset, the Caylloma Mine, located in Peru. For 2019, the Caylloma Mine is projected to produce between 0.9-1 million ounces of silver, 39.8-54 million pounds of zinc, and 26.1-28.8 million pounds of lead for an estimated AISC of $11.8-14.5/oz AgEq.

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines May 2019 Corporate Presentation

When comparing Fortuna's two producing assets, it can be seen from the above two images that the overall production profile at the San Jose Mine has been mostly constant in recent years, while silver production has fallen off meaningfully at the Caylloma Mine, which was already low to begin with.

Further, costs are higher at the Caylloma Mine (silver grades here are significantly lower than that found at the San Jose Mine, which is one main reason why), and because metals prices on the whole aren't in a bull market at this time (silver is trading at $14.50/oz, lead $0.81/lb, and zinc $1.24/lb), unfortunately, the combination of being a small mine with low profit margins means that in terms of upside potential, this particular asset really doesn't have too much compelling to offer the market at this time.

In terms of mineral reserves, here is the most up to date table, published by Fortuna Silver earlier this year, which shows a total inventory of 45.6 million ounces of silver and 272k oz of gold.

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines March 2019 Press Release

The Lindero Gold Project

So, if there isn't any near-term material production growth to look forward to from Fortuna Silver's current producing mines at San Jose and Caylloma, and further, because profit margins have been (and continue to be) greatly eroded due to depressed metals prices, what else is there on the horizon to potentially help bolster the company's fundamentals?

In the case of Fortuna Silver, the company has placed its bets on the Lindero Gold Project becoming a success story.

According to the company, once the Lindero Gold Project is up and running at nameplate capacity, it should allow for the following growth:

With Lindero in its first year of full production, Fortuna’s consolidated precious metals annual production is expected to increase in 2020 to 190,000 ounces of gold and 9 million ounces of silver or 328,000 gold equivalent ounces.

As a refresher, the Lindero Gold Project is a late-stage development project currently in construction (~50% complete), located in Argentina, that Fortuna Silver acquired from Goldrock Mines back in June 2016 for C$129 million.

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines June 2016 Press Release

In terms of schedule, the Lindero Gold Project is slated to start commissioning later this year in October, pour first gold in December, and to officially declare commercial production sometime in Q1 2020.

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines May 2019 Corporate Presentation

The Lindero Gold Project has a total reserve of 1.749 million ounces of gold at 0.62 g/t.

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines September 2017 Press Release

Project economics for the Lindero Gold Project is shown below, which were revised and published by Fortuna Silver in September 2017 (when the project received the green light from management to commence construction).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines September 2017 Press Release

The Lindero Gold Project should feature a mine life of 15 years, with average annual gold production of 96k oz, at an AISC of $802/oz. In regards to project economics, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) is $130 million, with an after-tax IRR of 18%, assuming a base gold price of $1,250/oz.

Worth noting, the USD:ARS exchange rate has in recent years experienced immense volatility (currently at 44.87), and the 17.80 figure shown above is now obsolete (which in theory, should help Fortuna save on input costs, labor, etc. denominated in the local currency).

In any case, as it pertains to gold projects, in general, a production profile of ~100k oz/year is more on the low-end of the spectrum for a mine. Further, although the Lindero Gold Project is initially designed to output between 145-160k oz in Year 1, over the life of mine, barring any major new discoveries being made here via brownfield exploration to help significantly bolster total resource/reserves, this will remain a "smallish" gold project, which limits leverage to the upside.

For instance, should the spot price of gold rise from $1,250/oz to $1,350/oz, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) for the Lindero Gold Project will only increase by $62 million, up to $192 million (from $130 million).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines September 2017 Press Release

In comparison, the leverage for a company such as Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), who controls the Valentine Lake Gold Project, which has the potential to someday produce ~220k oz/year, could see its after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) rising by $122.4 million, up to $615.5 million (from $493.2 million) in a scenario where gold does the same move up from $1,250/oz to $1,350/oz.

Source: Marathon Gold October 2018 PEA

Yes, it's true that size isn't everything, and these days there are more and more mining companies emphasizing things like after-tax IRR, as profitably has become a top priority for producers in the current landscape of weak metals prices. With that said, and as mentioned earlier, the Lindero Gold Project sports an after-tax IRR of "only" 18% at a gold price of $1,250/oz, which means for Fortuna Silver, it could be deja vu again; in a low price metals environment, the company could have on its hands another Caylloma-like producing asset (small + not very profitable).

As it pertains to IRR in the gold sector, for example, West African Resources is another company working on advancing its Sanbrado Gold Project to production, which boasts an impressive after-tax IRR of 42.8%, even when assuming a "worst case" gold price of $1,100/oz.

Source: West African Resources Optimized Feasibility Study

Compared to its peer group on the basis of economic studies, the Lindero Gold Project does not appear to be a high margin mine in the making (provided metals prices stay roughly the same to where they reside today).

Furthermore, Fortuna Silver announced some bad news back in February when it alerted the market that initial CAPEX for the Lindero Gold Project was forecasted to increase by 20%, up to $295 million (from an estimated $239 million).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines February 2019 Press Release

The combination of cost overrun at the Lindero Gold Project combined with the previously covered less than stellar Q1 financial results is likely the main culprit responsible for the share price of FSM being down -31.18% so far in 2019.

Balance Sheet

Fortuna Silver ended Q1 with $112.9 million in cash. The company also has access to a $150 million credit facility, in which $70 million has already been drawn to fund construction work at the Lindero Gold Project.

Total construction spending as at the end of Q1 for the Lindero Gold Project was $165 million, which means that the company should presumably have enough liquidity (cash + credit facility) on hand to finish the task.

In any case, with the share price of FSM currently hovering at/near its 52-week low, avoiding having to issue more script for funds is imperative, since dilution from these levels would be immense.

Some Good News

Despite all the headwinds currently in place that are doing their part to hammer the share price of FSM, some much-needed positive news arrived most recently when it was announced that Fortuna Silver CEO Jorge Ganoza had recently purchased 170,000 shares on the open market at an average price of $2.59/share ($440,300 contribution).

Source: Fortuna Silver Mines May 2019 Press Release

Although the above press release doesn't impact the underlying fundamentals of the company (or its assets) in any way, shape, or form, for existing shareholders of any stock, it's always a most encouraging sign to see that the people at the top believe enough in their own company's future prospects that they are willing to "put your money where your mouth is."

As it pertains to Fortuna Silver specifically, Mr. Ganoza's most recent purchase was noteworthy in the sense that it was a substantial buy-in and not a minuscule "token" gesture taken only to try and appease distraught shareholders (which unfortunately is a common practice in the mining sector, frequently used by company executives).

Summary

Metals prices remain in a slump for the time being and with silver still mired in the region of $14.50/oz and gold at $1,275/oz (still continually stuck below $1,300/oz), many precious metals stocks, like Fortuna Silver, have struggled in recent times. In fact, shares of FSM are down -54.20% over the last year.

Perhaps not too surprising then, Fortuna recently announced to market rather unspectacular Q1 results, showing that net income and free cash flow from operations had declined to just $2.2 million (compared to $13.8 million and $16.8 million, respectively, from Q1 2018).

Couple the Q1 results (which don't seem likely to improve in upcoming quarters if current metals prices stay at these levels) with static production output from the company's two producing mines, San Jose and Caylloma, and it's clear that Fortuna Silver needs another catalyst to spur future growth.

With that said, by the end of this year, Fortuna Silver should see its Lindero Gold Project start commissioning and ramp up towards becoming the company's third producing asset. For Fortuna Silver, being able to declare commercial production quickly at Lindero will be key as Year 1 is "front-loaded" and forecasted to produce 145-160k oz of gold; being able to maximize free cash early on will be most important in helping the company to pay off the debt.

Unfortunately, over the life of the mine, the Lindero Gold Project in its current iteration is only forecasted to produce ~96k oz/year, which could limit leverage to the upside a bit. Further, with an after-tax IRR of only 18% at a gold price of $1,250/oz, Lindero won't be confused for a high margin asset, so if metals prices don't move up materially from here, this asset could struggle to generate cash flow.

If the announcement from earlier this year that the company needed to increase initial CAPEX spend at the Lindero Gold Project by 20% above guidance (up to $295 million, including contingencies) wasn't enough bad news, combined with the most recent lackluster Q1 financial results, and these turn of events provide reasonable explanation as to why shares of FSM have fallen by -31.18%, now trading at $2.51/share which is at/near its 52-week low.

In spite of all the headwinds impacting Fortuna Silver, though, the share price received some much needed support, if only in the interim, as CEO Jorge Ganoza purchased 170,000 shares on the open market at an average price of $2.59/share. Undoubtedly, these are tough times being experienced by many/most mining companies involved in the precious metals sector right now, but at least for Fortuna Silver and its shareholders, it can say that the captain of the ship remains most confident and has no plans of abandoning ship anytime soon.

It's full steam ahead, to (hopefully) better days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF, WFRSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.