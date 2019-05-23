Telaria Has Much Further To Run

Since we're only in the early innings in CTV, this has much further to run.

The company is driven by hyper-growth in its CTV business, where it is very well-positioned as a programmatic demand platform.

Telaria shares have almost tripled this year, but they are still not overvalued, in our view.

It's curious Telaria (TLRA) has gathered so little interest here on Seeking Alpha, as there is definitely something is going right for it:

Indeed, the company reminds us quite a bit of Trade Desk (TTD), one of the best-performing stocks in our SHU portfolio.

Unlike Trade Desk, Telaria is a sell-side programmatic ad platform (it sold its demand-side business in 2017). The sell side consists of publishers providing ad inventory, places which the demand side (ad agencies, brands) fill with actual ads.

Focusing on one side is a smart decision, as it avoids the confusion that can arise from a broker role about on whose behalf the company is actually working. As a sell side-only platform the publishers know that the company has their best interests as a central concern, and these are not potentially compromised by also working for the demand side.

At first sight, there isn't much in the way of trend revenue growth (although that's in part an optical illusion, as the company sold off its demand side business in 2017), even if there is operational improvement:

Data by YCharts

Telaria is operating on desktop, mobile and CTV (connected TV), which is the company's main growth segment. CTV is a television that's connected to the internet - it can stream OTT (streaming) content through applications.

Within the CTV segment, it mainly deals with video ads.

Growth

The company is benefiting from several tailwinds:

The shift to OTT

The shift to programmatic

The growth in video ads

OTT (over-the-table top) stream is becoming more common as cord-cutting advances and even big media companies like Disney (DIS) embark on their own initiatives.

Ad dollars are likely to follow this trend not only because of the increasing eyeballs (which are disappearing from linear TV), but also because OTT allows for more data to be collected, and hence, more precise ad targeting.

Ad budgets are shifting only slowly though. CTV ads are still likely to come out of digital ad budgets rather than linear TV ad budgets, but this trend is slowly changing.

What tends to help is the following though (from the Q1CC):

But the shift really comes when you have marketers trying to realize that 30% of their audience is unreachable through linear television today

And this is starting to move the $70 billion linear TV ad market slowly in the direction of OTT (and hence, CTV).

But there are other growth drivers:

Raking in new customers

Drumming up business on the demand side (CTV University)

Offering enhanced service and transparency

Pricing

International

The company has five of the top seven virtual MVPDs (multichannel video programming distributor) as clients, plus Hulu (the online video platform owned by Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney), but it is continuously adding more, and of course, it's also growing with its existing customers. From the May 2019 IR presentation:

Management argues that there is still plenty to go after, as the CTV market is still in the early innings and the ad spend shift towards CTV is even slower.

One segment where there are still plenty of opportunities is the traditional broadcast companies, and Telaria can learn from its Australian and New Zealand experience, where it works on a quasi-exclusive basis with top broadcasters.

There are also plenty of smaller players out there that have started in the OTT space.

Telaria's CTV University program is drumming up demand for its publishers, as it has (from the Q1CC):

connected with over 1000 new media buyers and planners, educating them as to how to make CTV an integral part of their media strategy and driving demand for the programmatic execution of this strategy.

With the shift towards CTV, the company also gets a boost from pricing, as CTV rates are higher than for desktop or mobile.

Hulu renewed its contract with Telaria, and what the company offers Hulu goes beyond its programmatic platform, although management was a bit cryptic in describing these (from the Q1CC, our emphasis):

the Hulu deal which had multiple components to it both the transaction component and a development component. We look at that as being kind of a bellwether of things to come both for how we want to direct the business, but how we think our clients will start looking at the business as well. And that's a business in which we drive towards multiple streams of revenue both transaction based and license fee based... So net-net I think it's an opportunity for us down the road to create a more software and SaaS like revenue stream.

If this is a bellwether for things to come, that suggests additional services and revenue streams.

The company has already a considerable international footprint in New Zealand, Australia and Thailand, for instance, but this comprises just 12-14% of revenue, so there is plenty of growth left here.

Telaria has a few advantages:

It's not a walled garden like some of its bigger competitors.

The company doesn't have a conflict of interest (restricting itself to being a sell-side platform only: ("we don't create competing content against our publishers").

It is transparent with respect to pricing and fraud reduction.

CTV commands premium prices compared to mobile and desktop.

It offers additional services.

The transparency involves prices as well as reducing fraud risk. The company has its Fraud Fighter program, protecting media buyers from fraudulent inventory risk. This has resulted in 100% ads.txt compliance and an external stamp of approval from one of the Big Four accounting firms.

Q1 Results

Growth has re-accelerated and has been pretty impressive recently:

Data by YCharts

And the most spectacular is, of course, the company's CTV growth of a whopping 169% (y/y) to $5.2 million, and it now comprises 38% of overall revenue (up from 33% a year ago). But even mobile and desktop are still growing, albeit moderately.

Guidance

From the Q1CC (our emphasis):

For the second quarter, we expect revenue to be between $15.5 million and $16.5 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of $1 million and breakeven. For the full-year, we are raising our revenue guidance to be between $66 million and $70 million. Additionally, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $2 million and $5 million.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Selling off its demand-side business in 2017 has doubled gross margins, although these have drifted down a bit since but are still well above 80%. Management even argues that gross margin will reverse and grow higher for the rest of the year, so this was by no means a trend.

There is not much visible operating leverage in the GAAP figures, but the non-GAAP picture is considerably better - at least recently - as it grew just 14% in Q1 (y/y), much lower than revenue, and is now 99% of revenue compared to 124% a year ago.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Telaria is still losing cash flow. The company still has $35 million in cash (and a $25 million credit line), so there is no imminent emergency, and given the growth and operational leverage, we expect its cash burn to decrease, also given the positive (and increased) EBITDA guidance for the year.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares have, of course, undergone a pretty hefty revaluation, but we have to keep in mind that the company has a segment that's now 38% of sales, which is growing well over 100%, and it's a business generating 80%+ gross margins.

We think given these metrics the valuation is hardly extreme. For this year, analysts still expect losses with an EPS of -$0.07, but next year the company will turn a profit of $0.10 a share.

Conclusion

A strong market position in a very fast-growing segment producing 80%+ gross margins is giving Telaria a clear road to profitability. While the shares have already done extremely well this year, we think they are still not overvalued and have further to climb.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.