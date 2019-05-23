Denbury Resources: Reviewing Its Q1 2019 Earnings Report

Thus oil prices probably need to be somewhat higher (such as $5 to $10) than current levels to feel more comfortable with Denbury's ability to deal with its 2021 (and subsequent) debt maturities.

$65 WTI oil in 2020 would reduce its leverage to around 3.1x and $70 WTI oil would reduce its leverage to around 2.7x (including hedges).

However, its leverage would still be estimated around 3.7x by the end of 2020 based on strip prices.

It may also be able to generate $100+ million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices (around $59 WTI oil in 2020) while maintaining production levels.

Denbury is on track to generate $174 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices of around $60 WTI oil this year.

Denbury Resources (DNR) reported Q1 2019 earnings that were largely in line with expectations. Production decreased slightly compared to Q4 2018, which was expected. Denbury looks on track to be well within guidance for production for the full year. Lease operating expenses increased slightly, but are expected to be slightly lower in the second half of 2019. Overall, Denbury appears capable of generating a decent amount of cash flow at current oil prices, but could use $65 or $70 WTI oil to reduce its leverage enough to make the prospect of refinancing its 2021 (and later) debt maturities more comfortable.

Q1 2019 Results

Denbury's Q1 2019 report showed its total production averaging 59,218 BOEPD during the quarter, which was a decline of -1.1% from Q4 2018. Denbury's oil production declined by a slightly higher amount (-1.5%) during that same period. This amount of production decline was around what was expected and keeps Denbury on track for full-year production that is well within its 56,000 to 60,000 BOEPD guidance range.

Denbury's lease operating expense for Q1 2019 ended up at $23.53 per BOE, which was a bit higher than its $22.24 per BOE average for 2018. Denbury indicated that the increase was influenced by higher CO2 expense due to an increase in injection volumes.

Source: Denbury Resources

Denbury's 2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

The WTI strip for 2019 is around $60 now, and Denbury should receive slightly above WTI for its oil (it realised $1.63 above WTI in Q1 2019). I've therefore assumed that it would realise around $61 per barrel for its oil in 2019.

With Denbury's full-year production guidance midpoint remaining at 58,000 BOEPD, if its production remains around 97% oil, then it would generate around $1.287 billion in revenues net of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,534,900 $61.00 $1,253 Natural Gas [MCF] 3,810,600 $2.40 $9 Net Other $30 Hedge Value -$5 Total $1,287

I've modelled Denbury's lease operating expense now at $23 per BOE in 2019. This results in a projection for $1.113 billion in cash expenditures in 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $487 Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $86 Cash G&A $65 Cash Interest $187 Capital Expenditures $250 Total $1,113

Thus Denbury may be able to deliver around $174 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices, albeit at the cost of slightly decreased production.

Notes On Leverage

With that amount of positive cash flow, Denbury may end 2019 with $2.319 billion in net debt. It may generate around $616 million EBITDAX without hedges in 2019 at $60 WTI oil (or $611 million EBITDAX with hedges). This would put its year-end leverage at around 3.8x (both with and without hedges).

Source: Denbury Resources

This is roughly similar to its current leverage ratio (at the end of Q1 2019) as although its current leverage ratio changes a fair bit depending on whether hedges are included due to the large negative effect hedges had on its trailing 12 months results.

Source: Denbury Resources

Debt Maturities

Denbury's next outstanding debt maturities are $615 million in second-lien notes due May 2021 and $204 million in subordinated notes due August 2021.

Source: Denbury Resources

At current strip prices for 2020 (close to $59 WTI oil), Denbury may be able to generate another $100+ million in positive cash flow while also generating around $600 million EBITDAX. This assumes that the company averages around 58,000 BOEPD in production during 2020 and bumps up its capex to a bit over $300 million in order to maintain production at that level.

Denbury's leverage would then be approximately 3.7x at the end of 2020. While there are companies in significantly worse shape, a 3.5x to 4.0x leverage ratio is still higher than what is comfortable these days.

The company's chances of being able to refinance or otherwise deal with its 2021 debt maturities would be substantially improved if WTI oil ended up at $65 or $70 instead (with Denbury realising slightly above WTI for its oil). At $65 WTI oil in 2020, Denbury's leverage would drop to approximately 3.1x, while at $70 WTI oil in 2020, its leverage would drop to approximately 2.7x (with hedges) or 2.6x (without hedges), assuming the same production level.

Conclusion

Denbury is expected to generate around $174 million in positive cash flow during 2019 at current strip prices and may generate over $100 million in positive cash flow in 2020 (also at current strip) while maintaining production levels at 58,000 BOEPD. This would still leave its ability to deal with its 2021 debt maturities fairly uncertain though, due to its leverage remaining somewhat high at current strip prices (such as roughly $59 WTI oil). Denbury's leverage starts looking more comfortable for refinancing options at $65 or $70 WTI oil.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.