Fortum: ~6% Utility Yield From Scandinavia

At current valuation, it constitutes an acceptable, if not amazing investment, but warrants your attention and at the very least a place on your permanent watch list.

It represents my largest utility position, and I consider it to be a buy-and-hold-forever stock.

Anyone following my articles knows that I'm a great fan of two things.

Finnish companies

A strong, involved, stable shareholder

In many Finnish companies, the Finnish state is active to some degree or another - directly or indirectly. So is the case with Finnish utility company Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) (OTCPK:FOJCY). Since I bought the shares 2 years back, the value has appreciated almost 67% (including dividends). This company is by far the largest utility position my portfolio currently has, at an almost 3% portfolio exposure.

In this article, I'll show you why that is, and under what circumstances you should consider adding Fortum to your portfolio.

(Source: KIMM)

Fortum - Finnish Energy And Dividends

Fortum is a rare bird, even in Europe. The company is a continent-spanning energy giant active in the following business areas:

The generation and sale of electricity.

The production, distribution, and sale of district heating.

The running, service & maintenance of power plant and other energy-related services.

The handling of recycling and waste management.

Solutions for EVs and electrical systems in customer homes.

These areas are then split into the following segments.

Generation

City Solutions

Consumer Solutions

Russia

The company does this in the geographies of Finland, Sweden, Norway, The Baltics, India and Russia/Western Siberia.

(Source: Fortum Homepage)

Despite being a publicly traded company, Fortum is essentially owned by the state. They own 50.76% of company shares, and when it comes to Fortum are an active administrator of the company to make certain that Fortum continues to pursue relevant interests to the state - financially and otherwise.

The positive part here is that state interest and investor interest (yours and mine) align extremely well - money.

The company has been around since 1998, formed through the merger of Finnish Imatran Vioma, which handled several power plants (both water and Nuclear) and the Finnish oil company Neste. The major portion of Neste was later split from Fortum, creating Neste Oil (OTCPK:NTOIF) (OTCPK:NTOIY). Fortum then started purchasing municipal power companies and power plants, becoming owners of several major Swedish power/heat infrastructures. In 2017, the company bought Hafslund ASA, A Norwegian company which up until then was one of the largest in Scandinavia. They entered an agreement where 50% of the new Fortum Oslo Varme is owned by the municipality of Oslo, and the remaining 50% is owned by Fortum.

This company has and continues a tradition of close relations with municipalities and states across the region.

Business Analysis

Let's begin with a snapshot of current company operations.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

The company has always been a major proponent of hydropower and owns several hydro plants across the region. Its operations include gas and nuclear as well, and its focus going forward is on three areas - wind, solar and gas.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

Fortum is geographically diverse, but with a strong focus on the Nordics, as shown above, but its current market status and the status of the European energy market as a whole, is at best, volatile. There is an ongoing shift wherein most nations in Europe are in the process of or are already closing down existing coal plants and switching to gas. This requires companies to adapt, and Fortum, already at an extremely small portion in coal, will have no trouble in doing so.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

For many years, however, Fortum has sat with a large amount of cash on hand as a result of their divestment of Finnish and Swedish Power systems. As of 2016-2018, they put that cash to work (and in so doing, also increased company leverage), in a much-criticized investment in the company Uniper (OTC:UNPRF). The reason (some of them) for the investment can be seen when looking at Uniper's generation capacities and assets.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

Uniper has significant hydro assets which complement Fortum's own, and perhaps more importantly, holds a great number of Gas plants across the EU, positioning Fortum as one of the major utilities in the region - and no longer just in Scandinavia/Baltics/Russia.

Fortum's ownership of Uniper is now at 49.99%, due to Russian regulations preventing a 50%+ ownership. This is a quick overview of Fortum's current operations. The company's power is then sold on the Nordic electricity market, Nord Pool. Nord Pool is active in the markets of Scandinavia/Finland, the Baltics, UK, Germany, Austria, France, and Benelux.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

Fortum, as such, does not sell its generated electricity directly to customers. The subsidiary Fortum Markets does buy its electricity from Nord Pool, however, and then sells it to end customers.

While Fortum is a large player in some respects, on the European market when we include Russia, the company comes in at a bare top 10 and is considered a mid-sized power generation player. It is, however, one of the largest producers of heat in the world.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

The company also has the largest electricity customer base in the Nordic Region, ahead of the state-owned company Vattenfall (not publically traded).

Going forward, Fortum is targeting an even greater degree of CO2-free power generation, which has already tripled to 43 TWh in 2018 compared to 1990. The target is also toward growth in solar and wind power and a multi-gigawatt portfolio in these segments. The company is already listed among several sustainability indexes, given the extremely low (pre-Uniper) dependence on coal/fossil power generation compared to most utility companies.

Fortum isn't just targeting Europe for these projects.

(Source: Fortum 1Q19)

The company develops and runs solar and wind power in countries including Russia and India, as well as other countries across the world.

The company's well-developed and already-streamlined power generation portfolio positions it well for future growth. While the required closures of Uniper plants (coal-based) will eventually impact company finances, the contributions from Uniper's other assets, mainly gas, will, in the end, play a part in making Fortum an even stronger company.

Finances And Recent Results

Current Fortum finances are a mixed bag, but leaning towards the positive, in my view. Key financials for 1Q19 show us increased sales and EBITDA, drop in operating profit and EPS, and growth in net cash from operating activities. Power prices in the Nordics are up 22% on a YoY basis, with items affecting comparability dragging EPS down - EPS otherwise would have been showing a flat tendency.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

As a hydropower company, part of Fortum's focus are the reservoir levels, which during past quarters have been dismal but are moving closer to normal levels. As we can see, however, levels are severely impacted by, among other things, shifts in the climate when looking at a historical perspective.

All areas of the company apart from Russia are reporting in good 1Q19 results. Generation achieved higher power prices (but lower hydro generation), resulting in increased operating profit. City Solutions increased profits by 5%, due to improved results in recycling & waste, pricing and despite a lower heat volume due to weather. Hafslund synergies are also expected to show here going forward, at a total of ~€10M toward the end of 2020. Consumer solutions saw a one-time boost of a 53% increase in operating profit, which includes higher sales.

Russia performed poorer with a 5% drop in operating profits, due to FX impacts, higher payments and the transfer of a business.

1Q19 results included, Fortum's financial position is one of careful safety, with a focus on continued deleveraging. The company's investment in Uniper has left the company with a leveraged sheet of 3.3X in terms of Net debt/EBITDA. This is above the company's stated goal of a maximum of 2.5X. (Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company also targets a RoCE of at least 10%, where it currently fails spectacularly, at a rate of 6.7% during 2018.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company has current loans of €6591M, but none of the long-term debts mature until 2027 at the earliest. Other debt is small/short term or C's, or bonds. In total, I view the company's financial position as "safe." Both S&P and Moody's give the company a BBB, investment-grade credit rating. The company was A-rated, but the investment in Uniper changed this. (Source: Fortum Finances)

Dividend

(Source: Fortum Share Information)

Fortum's current share price has driven the yield below 6%. My own YoC is closer to 8%, and Fortum represents one of my oldest investments still active in its original shape/position. I haven't added to the position in almost 3 years, due to position sizing and my original buy price being nearly record low. The dividend historically moves between 5.5-7.9%, and dividend increases from Fortum have become a rare thing indeed.

While growth since inception is impressive - the dividend has grown by ~750% since 1998 - it's been 5 years since they last increased the dividend - excepting bonus dividends payouts (which has happened once).

In addition, Fortum has had a 100%+ payout ratio going on a few years now, due to recent operational weakness in the company's segments. This year, this has been reduced to an almost manageable level. It's unlikely that Fortum will cut the dividend, despite targeting a 50-80% payout ratio over time. The irregular payout ratio has been a thing for 2/3 years at this time, though it's likely going by current profit numbers and the addition of Uniper's financial contributions, that we'll see a sub-100% payout ratio for 2019 with a payout in 2020. Given the company's payout ratio, I do not expect significant bonus dividends or dividend increases as a result of the merger.

Looking forward

With the Uniper investment finished, the company is expecting merger synergies with Hafslund to begin to bear some fruit and focus on the shift towards gas and more renewable energy sources across the board. CapEx is expected to increase to a level of €600M-€650M, excluding acquisitions (but including all investments in solar and wind), and the company expects the Nordic demand for electricity to grow by about 0.5% annually.

Fortum has hedged 75% of the sales volume at €32/MWh for the remainder and about 55% at €31/MWh for 2020.

The company continues to invest in new developments, such as the solar parks in India with an already fixed tariff and expected completion in 2019 and 2020. Outside of India, the main new projects are to be found in Russia.

Key Risks

My utility stocks act as one of my "safeties." This does not mean that the companies aren't without risk. Fortum has several key risks to consider.

The dividend is one among them. The company's 100%+ payout ratio has made me squirm a few times these past few years. The fact is, I've expected a cut for some time now, but the company hasn't done it, as they feel they have the situation well in hand. The company, as they put it:

Based on the results of 2018 and the outlook for future years, Fortum’s Board of Directors is proposing an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.10 per share (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Looking at future results going forward, as opposed to short-term result analysis over the year. This trend, the continued lowered payout ratio, is something that's very consistent over the past few years and quarters, looking at payout ratios annualized.

The largest risk I see is short-term volatility in electricity pricing. Because of Nordpool, the wholesale price is determined as a balance between supply and demand, with climate, CO2 allowances, fuel prices, macro, transmission capacities, political situations and import/export playing a large role in the spot pricing.

Fortum does hedge prices through derivative contracts, but even this is not a guarantee should the markets turn sour as effective hedging is determined by market liquidity. There are simply very few guarantees what happens to the spot price long term, and as we've seen in the past wholesale prices, and as a result in Fortum's stock price...

(Source: Google Finance)

These things can turn fickle quickly, and the softness in share price and wholesale pricing for electricity can remain for years. Buying at today's price means essentially buying at today's spot price/wholesale price, and as we see in the 1Q19, the prices for electricity at this time are pretty high from a historical perspective.

(Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019)

There is some predicting the current increase in wholesale price here, compared to 2015-2017. The current increase is likely driven by a decreased profit margin for coal-fired power generation due to CO2 pricing increasing. This tendency is also unlikely to stop, as Europe is focused on pursuing a more eco-friendly power generation and many countries have already committed to shutting down their Coal plants.

This could translate into a continued wholesale price increase (or at the very least, not a drop), which of course would mean that current valuations of Fortum would improve (or get worse, depending on if you're invested, or are looking to invest).

The risk here is, wholesale pricing for electricity is volatile. Predicting it depends on a great many factors.

In addition to this, we're looking at FX risks, political risks and climate risks for an operator as diversified geographically and sector-wise as Fortum is. It's a complicated picture that requires consideration - and understanding.

Valuation

Because of the company's activities outside of Europe, because of the Uniper investment which as yet is to yield noticeable results as well as Hafslund synergies which have yet to materialize, I find Fortum a tough company to value precisely at this point. In these times, I find it helpful to take a step back and look at what we are getting, rather strictly what we can expect going forward.

First off, Fortum's valuation in terms of blended P/E is not poor at this time.

(Source: Google Finance)

The long dip during 2016, in part due to wholesale electricity pricing, very cheap coal, and oil prices as well as Brexit vote, created uncertainty and pushed spot prices down sharply, dragging the Fortum share price along with it.

However, due to the increased regulation against coal and oil, I consider it unlikely that we'll see such a wholesale price drop again. Instead, I believe the price of electricity will increase, as operators are passing on renewable CapEx costs and coal switching expenses to the consumers (Go Green, right?). There will certainly be seasonal dips, but a material change in the long-term spot price is, in my view, unlikely. We must remember that during 2010-2012, the price/MWh was closer to 70-90 EUR as opposed to 40 like it is today. So, prices have already been much higher.

Let's compare Fortum to other utility stocks to get a feel where they usually are.

Dominion Energy (D) is currently valued at a 36.52 TTM P/E ratio. The same valuation for Duke Energy (DUK) is 21.17, and 16.60 for Southern Company (SO). While the markets for Europe and the USA are, of course, vastly different it gives us some indication as to how utilities are typically valued.

Fortum, meanwhile, is currently trading at a valuation of 21.35 P/E, making it acceptably valued in terms of international competition, if not evidently undervalued - which is pretty much where things stood when looking at historical P/E valuations and share price for the company.

(Source: Börsdata )

In the company's stock price history on a 10-year basis, we can see the patterns following the wholesale power price. I do not believe, however, that we'll soon see another dip to the 15-17 EUR level, due to the aforementioned CO2 tax and reducing dependence on coal in Europe. If this shift in a generation had been staggered somewhat, I'd be recommending waiting for a better valuation in this company.

While this could still be done, I believe that the uncertainty for coal and fossil going forward, combined with low (and tendentially lowering) water levels in the hydropower plants means that we're looking at a continued high price for electricity in Europe. And this, I believe, will not allow the share price to fall much further than a blended P/E of 20.

Because of this, I consider the stock fair value and purchasable, if not a "Table-pounding buy".

Thesis

Now, the stock isn't currently table-pounding in its current valuation.

However, owning Fortum represents owning one of, if not the major utility company in all of Scandinavia, with a service mix including the generation and sale of power, as well as the generation of heat (through, among other things the recycling of waste) as well as future-oriented consumer services and operations in Russia.

The company is diversified, has a very strong majority shareholder in the form of the Finnish state, a strong dividend policy/tradition and, like most utilities, very foreseeable cash flow with structural surprises. Company finances are stable with no long-term debt maturities in the near future. There is very little, if anything, that could ever push this company off the rails. Fortum has (pre-Uniper) virtually zero exposure to coal, and even with Uniper, has a manageable asset base of coal-fired generation which needs to be reduced, though this will be done by Uniper itself.

The spot price/wholesale electricity price is more or less what guides this company's stock price and profits. The price tells us that right now could be a good time to purchase the company. I believe that due to overall trends in Europe, this is better than an "acceptable" time to do so, as I don't believe we'll see any sort of quick drop in wholesale pricing. One could, of course, wait, however, until the yield creeps back up to a pre-tax 6.5-7% if one wants an even better opportunity (provided it goes there).

Nothing changes the fact, however, that Fortum, regardless of today's price or a hypothetical lower valuation, constitutes a safe placement for your capital at an annual pre-tax yield of above 5.5%, and puts you in the front row seat in terms of renewable, hydro and heat generation for Scandinavia and Europe - and that, I believe, is not a bad place to be.

My Recommendation

At these valuations, I consider Fortum a "BUY," if but an acceptable one. A share price of ~€18 and a blended P/E valuation of 19-20 would be a more appealing valuation and one where an investor could truly sink a great deal of capital for a good potential return. As it stands, the return for an investment is still acceptable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOJCF, FOJCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.