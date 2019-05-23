Nuveen Senior Income Fund: A Fairly Standard Senior Loan Closed-End Fund At -12% Discount, 7.69% Yield And 99% Coverage

This following was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

In last month's "High-High-Low" report, we had taken a quick look at the Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR), the top ranked "high-high-low" D x Y x Z fund. Since that article, JFR has significantly outperformed its benchmark exchange-traded fund, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), thanks to ~1% contraction in its discount, again validating the use of our multi-metric "D x Y x Z" ranking model to sift for funds with greater potential for mean reversion.

Data by YCharts

In this month's report, I'd like to take a look at another Nuveen senior loan CEF, the Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL), which is the 3rd-ranked D x Y x Z fund. It closed yesterday with a yield of 7.69% (with 99% coverage), a discount of -12.07% and a 1-year z-score of -0.7. It charges 1.44% in expense ratio and uses a leverage of 38%. It was incepted in October 1999, and currently holds $264 million in AUM. How does this fund compare to JFR in terms of its portfolio and strategy?

Portfolio

NSL holds 320 securities, at an average bond price of $92.93. 18.74% of the holdings are foreign, and the effect duration is only 0.29 years, which is expected for a floating rate fund. These numbers are quite similar to those of JFR, which we profiled last month.

(Source: Nuveen)

The most important feature of a CEF is the assets that it holding, in my opinion. Here, NSL holds 89.6% in senior loans, with a small 8.0% allocation to corporate bonds. Again, the portfolio breakdown is very similar to that of JFR - both are very standard loan funds.

(Source: Nuveen)

As expected, the majority of the holdings in NSL are in non-investment grade securities, with only 13.5% in BBB issues, the lowest rung of the investment grade ladder.

(Source: Nuveen)

In terms of industry, the top allocations are to media (10.7%), software (9.5%) and hotels and restaurants (9.4%). Again, these numbers are very similar to JFR's.

(Source: Nuveen)

Valuation

Valuation-wise, the current discount of -12.11% is significantly wider than the 1-, 3- and 5-year averages of -10.32%, -6.39% and -7.96% respectively. This would suggest that NSL is quite attractively priced relative to its historical average. However, the 1-year z-score of -0.7 suggests that the fund isn't an absolute bargain.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Performance

In terms of performance, NSL leads the peer group over 1-year and 10-year time frames, but it slightly lags over the intermediate 3- and 5-year time intervals.

(Source: CEFConnect)

We can see that the fund's NAV has nearly recovered to the level that it was before last year's mini-credit panic. However, the share price still has a long way to "catch up".

Distribution

In terms of distribution, NSL yielded 7.65% at market price and 6.73% at NAV at yesterday's prices, with 99% coverage. The fund managers appear to wish to closely align distributions with earnings, with regular adjustments in the payout level. Over the last year alone, the monthly distribution rate has changed 4 times (3 increases and 1 decrease). Notice that the apparently "spikes" in distribution in the chart below are not special distributions, but are simply due to the fund moving its January pay date into December, so that there is doubly large payment in December but no pay date in January.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Peer group comparison

Here's the full senior loan CEF peer group for your perusal. Funds are arranged in order of decreasing 1-year NAV performance. NSL places third in terms of 1-year NAV return among the peer group.

Summary

Overall, NSL is a very standard senior loan fund, like JFR. Its recent performance has been fairly strong, and combined with its wide discount means that it could be a decent choice for those looking to add some senior loan exposure. Although both are Nuveen funds and hold very similar portfolios, NSL equaled or outperformed JFR over 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year time frames.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.