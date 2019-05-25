Banco Santander: Why I Think The Dividend Will Increase Faster Than Expected

Meanwhile, Retaining the remaining 50% of the net income on the balance sheet will boost the CET1 ratio and/or could be used to expand the loan book.

Introduction

After discussing Banco Santander (SAN) at the beginning of this year, I wanted to revisit the subject after Santander’s recent quarterly financial results, the updated capital requirements from the regulator and Banco Santander’s attempt to acquire full control over its partly-owned Mexican subsidiary. Plenty of news for a bank that’s trying to [re]position itself as a European leader.

Data by YCharts

A very decent performance in the first quarter of the year

Despite the fluctuations in the world markets, the trade wars and the general slowdown, Banco Santander’s first quarter results appeared very decent. The net interest income did decrease quite a bit compared to the fourth quarter of last year (due to a relatively weak performance in Spain and the UK), but were higher when you use the first quarter of last year as a comparable basis. Despite Santander being able to ‘limit the damage’ in the fee segment (down just 1%), the lower gains on financial transactions are the only reason why Santander’s total revenue and operating income showed a small decline compared to Q1 last year.

Source: press release

With a net operating income of 6.33B EUR (compared to 6.61B EUR in Q4 2018 and 6.39B EUR in Q1 2018), Santander is pretty much performing in line with the expectations, and compared to both quarters, it was able to decrease the loan loss provisions (which remain relatively high at 2.17B EUR for the quarter, and a trailing twelve-month loan loss provision of 8.76B EUR. That sounds like a lot of money but on a total balance sheet size of in excess of 1.5T EUR, it’s really not that bad.

Source: company presentation

After paying almost 1.33B EUR in taxes, Banco Santander’s bottom line shows a net income of 1.95B EUR attributable to its own shareholders, resulting in an EPS of 0.111 EUR per share.

Santander has plenty of excess capital based on the current SREP requirements

As of the end of March, Banco Santander’s CET1 ratio was 11.25%, which is slightly lower than the 11.30% it reported at the end of last year. The difference could easily be explained by regulatory changes which had a negative impact of 0.29%. This should be a one-time item, and Santander should be able to walk up its CET1 ratio pretty easily.

The regulator has asked Banco Santander to maintain a CET1 ratio of 9.7%, so the current 11.25% capital ratio indicates a (current) surplus of 1.55%. Considering the total amount of RWA on the balance sheet (606.3B EUR), Banco Santander’s current surplus is just over 9B EUR. A healthy situation, but keep in mind that in the adverse scenario, Banco Santander would still have some cleaning up to do.

Source: company presentation

This also paves the way for further dividend hikes, and a quick glance at Santander’s medium-term goals could indicate we will see the bank hike its dividend sooner rather than later.

As explained above, the bank has already met its own CET1 capital ratio of 11-12%. With 11.3%, Santander is almost at the mid-point of its guidance. The RoTE of 13-15% is also very interesting. Let’s assume Santander’s tangible book value per share increases from 4.30 now to 4.50 EUR by the end of 2020. Assuming a 14% RoTE for 2021 would imply an EPS of 0.63 EUR, and applying a 50% dividend payout ratio would indicate a dividend of 0.315 EUR for a dividend yield of in excess of 7% based on the current share price.

Source: Company presentation

And the nice thing is that these dividend hikes don’t exclude a further strengthening of Santander’s capital ratios. After all, using a payout ratio of 50%, half of the earnings are being retained on the balance sheet. This could result in expanding the loan book or just to further boost the CET1 capital ratio.

Just to give you an idea of how important retaining the 0.315 EUR per share on the balance sheet could be: Based on a share count of 16.24B shares, approximately 5.1B EUR would be kept on the balance sheet as retained earnings. With a total amount of RWA of 606.3B EUR (the situation as of the end of March), this indicates that retaining half of the earnings would boost the CET1 ratio by 0.84% per year. This paves the way for Santander to for instance keep 2.55B EUR (50%) as CET1 capital on the balance sheet while the remaining 2.55B EUR could be used to further expand the loan book without increasing the CET1 ratio. Using a CET1 ratio of 12%, the 2.55B EUR is the buffer that would be needed to expand the loan book by 21B EUR. Long story short: Banco Santander has options.

The deal with Santander Mexico: a solid move

Banco Santander also wants to streamline its operations and made an offer to acquire a 25% stake in Santander Mexico (BSMX) it doesn’t own yet in a stock swap. Per share of Santander Mexico, shareholders will be able to receive 0.337 shares of Banco Santander (of 1.685 shares of Santander per ADS on the US exchanges).

This appears to be a solid move to further increase its exposure to the Mexican market where Santander Mexico already is a top 3 player (in terms of loans and deposits) with a market share of approximately 13-14%. In the first quarter of the year, Santander Mexico generated a net income of 268M EUR, of which 206M EUR was attributable to Banco Santander, and 61M EUR was attributable to the minority shareholders of Santander Mexico. The Mexican division could also be a strong driver to further boost the return on tangible equity as the RoTE of the Mexican division was just over 20% in 2018. Consolidating the Mexican subsidiary should allow Banco Santander to record a positive impact on the consolidated RoTE percentage.

I have no position in Santander Mexico, so I have no Mexican dog in this race, but from Banco Santander’s point of view, the transaction definitely makes sense.

Investment thesis

Banco Santander isn’t entirely out of the woods yet in case the adverse scenario would quickly develop itself now, but it’s clear that even after taking the in excess of 8B EUR in annual loan loss provisions into consideration, the Spanish bank remains a strong financial powerhouse.

The company’s own RoTE targets look promising, while the proposed dividend payout ratios will very likely result in additional dividend hikes, while the bank will be able to continue to strengthen its capital ratios and/or expand its loan book.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.