Why You Should Bet On Dassault Systèmes

Based on the data from Seeking Alpha, DASTY’s five-year net income margin went down by -16.26%.

Going forward, DASTY can improve its net margins from the elimination of the free DraftSight product.

It is justified for Dassault to start charging $99/year for DraftSight 2D. DraftSight is as good as Autodesk’s $50/month AutoCAD LT product.

I went long on DASTY in late February. I liked management's announcements that there will be no more free versions of the DraftSight CAD software.

Dassault Systèmes already touts a YTD price return of 30%. I reiterate the buy rating I gave it last May 2018.

I argued last year that Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) was a buy. I concluded DASTY can disrupt Autodesk's (ADSK) architecture and BIM (Building Information Modeling) Computer Aided Design (CAD) software business. DASTY now touts a 30% YTD return of 30.32%. I still rate this stock as a buy.

Going forward, the company's decision to stop giving away a free but powerful CAD software products can improve its net margins. DASTY is a consistent profit earner. However, over the last five years, its net income margin went down from 20.56% (in June 2014) to 18.41% this year.

This margin decline could probably reverse after free version users of DraftSight start paying $99/month. There are Filipino companies that are now paying $99/year for DraftSight 2019. Dassault's asking price is still much cheaper than the $400/year AutoCAD LT.

The Potential Economic Benefit

DraftSight 2019 is Dassault Systèmes' new subscription-only 2D/3D CAD product. There is no free version of the new DraftSight 2019. The 2018 and older versions of DraftSight will also cease to work by December 31, 2019.

I did not find substantial online whining against Dassault's decision to stop releasing/maintaining a free DraftSight. The DraftSight 2D and DraftSight Premium 3D annual subscription fees are still notably lower than Autodesk's monthly/annual plans. Dassault's pricing is also cheaper than SketchUp Pro's professional annual subscription fees. SketchUp Pro is another emerging challenger to AutoCAD.

Most DraftSight free users can afford to pay $99/year. The Filipino architectural draftsmen have average salaries of $4,780/year. The top Filipino draftsmen can earn up to $12.4k/year. DraftSight remains a very affordable product even for people living/working in developing countries.

Going forward, I guesstimate that there can be 100k to 400k potential subscribers of the $99/month DraftSight standard plan. This could deliver potential new revenue of $39.6 million/year. Another 100k high-income professionals customers can probably afford the $499/year DraftSight Premium (which offers full 3D design and cloud collaboration) or the $399/year Enterprise plan. The premium version of DraftSight can add up to $49.9 million. My total guesstimate future contribution of subscription-only DraftSight is more than $89 million/year.

My guesstimate of $89 million/year likely comes with a 60% net income margin. Renting out a software that's already been well-developed (DraftSight was available since 2011) is not going to be costly to maintain/update. Using my 60% net margin, DraftSight has the potential to add more than $53.4 million in additional net income for Dassault.

A subscription-only DraftSight CAD software suite can therefore probably add 8% more to DASTY's annual net income of $645.43 million. Consequently, DASTY's price can rise (5% or more from) a future annual net income that could be 8% higher going forward.

DASTY was right to undercut the subscription price tags of Autodesk's AutoCAD LT and AutoCAD 2020. Making excellent, feature-rich products notably more affordable (than rival products) makes it easier to compete against a more popular brand like AutoCAD.

Why DASTY Is Worth A Bet

I took a position on Dassault Systèmes because of its announcement that it will stop releasing/maintaining/operating free DraftSight versions. I correctly suggested last year that Dassault should really monetize this free software product that made many people stop using the $400/year AutoCAD LT.

Hands-on experience convinced me that DraftSight was a great free alternative to Autodesk's AutoCAD LT. Paying $99/year for DraftSight is more profitable than using the $400/year AutoCAD LT.

My ADSK position helps me benefit from cash-rich professionals/companies that are adamant in their loyalty to AutoCAD. Different market segments means Autodesk will find many subscribers for its $1,610/year AutoCAD 2020. I made a bet on DASTY because Dassault will find many subscribers for its $99/year Standard DraftSight 2D and $499/year DraftSight 3D CAD software product.

DASTY is a great-long term investment. This company is imitating Adobe's (ADBE) affordable approach to software-as-a-service (SaaS). Adobe became a pseudo-monopoly on design/content creation software. This was mostly because Adobe rents out its entire Creative Suite of software for only $49.99/month (if paid annually).

Affordable subscription fees increase the total addressable market of the 3D CAD software industry. The 3D CAD software market is growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.9% and it will be worth $14.5 billion by 2026. This projected growth rate can go higher if more people get access to cheaper CAD software products. Piracy of CAD software is still prevalent because products like the $1,610/year AutoCAD 2020 encourage many individuals and small companies to just keep using pirated versions.

The entire CAD software industry can benefit from average lower pricing. Lower pricing can lead to fewer instances of software piracy. Dassault's $499/year DraftSight Premium 3D CAD product can be a first-choice among people/companies who cannot afford (or flatly rejects) AutoCAD's $1,610/year subscription fee.

Sad but true, I suspect Autodesk's pricey subscription software products might partly be the reason why ADSK is having a hard time making a profit. Dassault and other firms selling more affordable alternatives to AutoCAD is why Autodesk is not attracting enough number of customers.

Not enough customers can lead to not enough revenue to make a company profitable. After four long years, Autodesk remains a money-losing firm. This is in great contrast to DASTY's five consecutive years of profitability.

Going forward, Autodesk's bottom line could probably suffer further. Dassault's low subscription fees for DraftSight can likely lead to cheaper AutoCAD monthly/annual fees. Autodesk is now doing a special five-day 20% discount sale promotion for AutoCAD 2020 and AutoCAD LT 2020. This time-limited offer only applies to one-year or three-year sign-ups.

Investing In DraftSight Education/Training

Dassault's affordable pricing for DraftSight can compel some Autodesk users to eventually switch. For the long-run, cheaper pricing is not going to seriously diminish AutoCAD's market appeal.

It is very important for Dassault to persuade more schools, vocational centers, and colleges to add DraftSight into their curriculum. Training/education on Dassault's SolidWorks CAD/CAM product is already offered in some colleges/training centers. DraftSight also deserves some official love from the education sector.

The reason why Autodesk's AutoCAD became so dominant is mainly due to the educational/training industry's decades-long preference to teach it. Giving away free (or deeply-discounted) educational versions of DraftSight 2D and DraftSight 3D to colleges/schools can lead to better long-term sales. Providing financial/material incentives for teachers/colleges to teach DraftSight to young people is a good long-term marketing strategy.

DASTY offering free online DraftSight video tutorials is not as good as promoting it inside a college classroom. Furthermore, not many companies will hire a CAD draftsman that has no diploma or certificate issued by a college/university. I do not think Dassault will bother operating a government-licensed school that can legally issue training certificates/diploma.

The most important thing is to make sure that more people get certified and properly trained on DraftSight. This is the best way to eventually diminish the industry-standard status of AutoCAD.

After there are more people adept in DraftSight 2D/3D CAD, more companies will start hiring them. Consequently, these companies will start subscribing to the $399/year Enterprise version of DraftSight.

Conclusion

At the moment, DASTY is a better investment than ADSK. Dassault Systèmes is the profitable software company that is going to be even more profitable. It is no longer giving away a free product that mostly enriches other people (not shareholders).

Publicly-traded companies should never give away free full-featured products that are used by people to make money. Only advertising firms like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) can afford to give away free products and services. Those firms make billions of dollars from delivering targeted ads to their free users.

For the past eight years, the free DraftSight versions are used by architects, draftsmen, product designers, and engineers to make tons of money. I made money illustrating residential floor plans and isometric/perspective drawings using the free DraftSight. However, by January next year, freeloaders will have to pay Dassault's $99/year DraftSight fee. This can lead to more profit for DASTY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DASTY, ADSK, ADBE, FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.