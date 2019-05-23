Concho Resources Will Get Better From Here

Concho Resources (CXO) may have disappointed some shareholders with its latest quarterly results, but I think investors should continue to hold this stock since the Permian Basin oil producer's earnings and free cash flows are poised to soar in the near future.

Concho Resources' latest quarterly results were underwhelming. The first quarter was a difficult period for all oil producers as the weakness in commodity prices dragged their earnings and cash flows. However, most oil producers remained profitable while some, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG) which I have recently covered, also generated enough cash flows to fully fund their capital expenditures. Concho Resources, like its peers, remained profitable, but it faced a cash flow deficit as its cash flow from operations came in well short of capital expenditure.

Concho Resources, which acquired its rival RSP Permian last year, produced 328,000 boe per day in the first quarter, depicting a gain of 44% from a year earlier. The growth was led by a 46% increase in oil production to 210,000 bpd. Its realized price for oil and natural gas, however, dropped by 19% from 1Q18 to $49.39/boe in 1Q19. As a result, the company's adjusted profits dropped from $1 to $0.72 per share and also missed analysts' consensus estimate by $0.04 per share.

The company's cash flow statement shows it generated $701 million in cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, but spent $900 million as cash CapEx (ex. acquisitions) leading to a cash flow shortfall of $199 million ($701Mn-$900Mn). The total exploration and development capital was $926 million for the quarter, including an incremental $40 million for non-operated drilling activity. In this case, the cash flow shortfall comes in at $225 million ($701Mn-$926Mn).

Since the first quarter, however, oil prices have improved substantially from less than $50 a barrel at the start of the year to above $62 at the time of this writing. The commodity has received support from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, that have kept production in check to bolster oil prices. The decrease in supplies from Venezuela, Iran, and other markets (such as Libya), as well as a slowdown in the production growth from the US, has also helped push oil higher. The fact that the commodity has remained above $60 a barrel despite the worsening U.S.-China trade spat which can take a toll on the global economic growth signals tightness in global supplies. The increase in oil prices will push Concho Resources' earnings and operating cash flows significantly higher.

In addition to this, I think Concho Resources is well positioned to continue reporting strong production numbers. From a production standpoint, Concho Resources delivered a strong performance in the first quarter as its total output exceeded the top-end of the company's guidance range. The company has recently switched into full-field development mode and has been working on several large-scale projects in the Permian Basin which is driving production growth. Around 80% of this year's capital has been earmarked for large-scale projects. The company brought five key projects online in the first quarter, including the 23-well Dominator development located in the Permian Basin's Delaware Basin. However, Dominator and two other projects started producing oil towards the end of the quarter, which means that they will likely make a bigger impact in the upcoming quarterly results.

Furthermore, Concho Resources is also working on eight key large-scale projects which will come online through the remainder of the year. This includes Marion V Benge in the Permian's Midland Basin which is an 18-well development and is slated for a 1H19 startup. These large-scale projects will continue to push the company's output higher. Also, remember that as per the company's drilling program for 2019, more wells will be placed to production in the second half of the year compared with the first half. Therefore, I think the company's growth can accelerate towards the back end of the year.

The increase in oil prices, combined with robust production numbers, should give a boost to Concho's earnings and operating cash flows. At the same time, I believe the company's capital expenditure will likely drop in the coming quarters. That's because the company's capital program was front-end loaded. It spent $926 million as capital expenditure in the first quarter, which is substantially higher than its quarterly run rate of $725 million based on its annual budget of $2.8 billion to $3 billion. This means that the company's expenses will decline substantially from the second quarter. As indicated earlier, Concho Resources faced a cash flow deficit in the first quarter. But in my opinion, the increase in operating cash flows combined with lower levels of capital expenditure should push the company to free cash flows (operating cash flows in excess of CapEx) from the second quarter.

In my view, Concho Resources will primarily use free cash flows for dividends and debt reduction purposes. The company recently started a dividend program from the first quarter of 2019. It currently offers an annualized dividend of $0.50 per share, which translates into a yield of just 0.43%, lower than the industry's average of 1.35%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. But if the company continues to post strong levels of free cash flows, then it will be in a good position to grow dividends in the future.

The free cash flows will further strengthen Concho Resources' liquidity and financial health. The company already benefits from having an under-levered balance sheet with long-term debt of $4.57 billion, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of around 26%. That's lower than the large-cap peer average of nearly 60%. The company has, however, borrowed $615 million from its $2 billion revolving credit facility. But Concho has recently announced the sale of its 24% interest in the Oryx I oil gathering and transportation system for $300 million which, combined with the excess cash flows, can be used to repay the revolver.

Concho Resources stock has risen by 12% this year, which is in line with the performance of its exploration and production peers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). I am bullish on Concho Resources stock and expect the shares to continue moving higher on the back of production and earnings growth, free cash flow expansion, and improvement in financial health. However, the company's shares aren't a bargain since the stock is trading almost 17-times next year's consensus earnings estimate, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. That's higher than the median of large-cap independents of 14.6-times, as per my calculations. At this price, I would rate the stock as a hold.

