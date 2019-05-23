JGH: A Strong Producer From An Overlooked Sector

Near-term positive performance catalysts may potentially come from the recent Saba stake disclosure, as well as the fund's share repurchase program.

In this article, we take a look at the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH). The fund sits within the global income sector, which is often overlooked, partly for its small number of funds but also due to a home bias tendency of many income investors. In general, we like funds with relatively broad mandates, as they allow management to tactically rebalance the allocation to take advantage of relative value opportunities in the market.

JGH is a global high yield bond fund, with a 7.9% current yield, 30% leverage and 1.33% baseline expense. The fund's policy is to invest at least 65% in high yield securities, with a 40% bucket for non-US entities and up to 25% dedicated to emerging market debt, with up to 15% currency-unhedged. The fund is allocated mostly to high yield debt, with about half of the portfolio invested in US bonds with another third in developed-ex US and emerging market paper. The portfolio is fairly aggressive, with about 50% exposure to credits rated B and below.

We like JGH for its decent yield, above-100% coverage, good relative performance and double-digit discount.

From a fundamental perspective, B/CCC credit spreads are well off the lows of the past few years.

Emerging market high yield spreads have also been on the wider end in recent years, with EM fundamentals fairly resilient overall.

Distribution History

JGH has been a ready and willing distribution cutter with fairly regular adjustments. The fund has generally overdistributed, although the level of overdistribution has steadily diminished in recent years, and at currently levels, the distribution appears to be fully covered.

Net Investment Income has fallen about 20% since 2015. We estimate half of this has been due to increased leverage costs and the other half due to portfolio changes. As we discuss below, JGH has hedged half of its leverage costs until at least 2025 last year, so to the extent the Fed continues to hike rates, the fund's leverage cost rises should be more contained than in the past.

The fund's current 3-month distribution coverage is just north of 100% with a small negative UNII.

A Potential Boost From A Repurchase Program

In August 2018, the fund's board has authorized the management to buy up to 10% of outstanding shares. As of December 31, the fund has bought back 900k of 2.325 million authorized shares at a weighted average discount of 16.33% and a weighted average price of 13.83. That looks like pretty impeccable timing judging by the charts below - the likely period of buyback is marked with a red line. Although the discount is still quite wide, it is well tighter of the levels at which the shares were bought back, so we wouldn't expect many more buybacks at current levels; however, it is good to know that the fund has this in its back pocket.

Performance In Context

JGH has generally outperformed the sector on a volatility-adjusted basis, although the outperformance has not been consistent.

The fund has also generally taken on more risk than the sector, which partly explains its relatively high yield.

JGH has handily outperformed the sector and the ETF benchmark 3 months post inception (which we use to avoid the usual premium-to-discount CEF issuance dynamic). Clearly, the fund did not seem a great choice in 2016, however it has been able to claw back and outperform in a generally risk-on market environment.

Saba Buying

In late April, the CEF activist investor Saba Capital Management disclosed a 5.13% stake in JGH. For those unfamiliar with it, Saba is a credit-oriented hedge fund which acquires stakes in CEFs trading at a wide discount and puts pressure on fund boards to tighten that discount. The fund's discount has begun to tighten, although that could be from a general risk-on market environment. At current levels, the discount still appears fairly wide relative to the sector.

Leverage Hedging

JGH pays $1 million Libor + 0.70% for its $175 million of leverage. In June last year, it hedged the Libor portion on about half the borrowing until 2027 with a right to terminate in 2025. This means that the fund has saved about 50bps on the hedged portion of its borrowing since that date. However, because par swap rates have fallen since the trade date by about 40bps, we would expect this trade to be under water from a mark-to-market perspective.

The Big Picture

Within the global income sector, JGH looks fairly attractive on a yield vs. coverage basis, boasting the highest yield among funds with good coverage.

JGH also looks attractive based on its coverage yield (i.e., NII yield) and discount. The fund has the highest coverage yield in the sector, and yet, also boasts one of the widest discounts.

That said, we doubt many investors eagerly track the global income sector, so we expand our horizons and see whether JGH looks attractive in broader terms.

One thing that we find appealing about JGH is its relatively high yield, wide discount, good coverage and reasonably low NAV volatility. So we decided to see what other funds it is comparable with according to these metrics:

Discount < -10%

Current Yield > 7.5%

1Y NAV Vol < 6%

Coverage > 95%

The resulting list includes a number of funds that we have recommended in the recent past, which we think supports the case for JGH as well.

Conclusion

JGH is a global high yield income fund that we think has been out of favor for its overlooked sector as well as a history of distribution cuts. However, a relatively high yield, good coverage and wide discount makes the fund appealing in our eyes. It is positioned relatively aggressively with a significant allocation to low-rated issuers; however, we think a wide mandate allows the fund to have a broader asset base to pick good credits. JGH's repurchase program and a recent stake by the activist Saba could add a catalyst for positive near-term performance.

