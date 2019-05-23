AngloGold Ashanti: Time To Exit South Africa

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) has recently reported Q1 2019 results and has hinted it has plans for a complete divestment of the SA (read: South African) operations. This could create short-term concerns for AU (in terms of reduced production potential) but will be crucial for long-term improvement in mining costs. In my view, mining companies' operating margins are mainly based on two metrics, i.e. gold prices and production costs. The first being outside the control of miners; the latter is where companies try to bring improvement. AU’s decision to divest its last SA mine will help control costs, and these favourable mining dynamics will drill down on the company’s earnings and provide for share price appreciation in the long term. It would also improve AU’s cash flows that could be used to manage its debt. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: CWP)

During Q1 2019, AU produced 752,000 oz (Q1 2018: 824,000 oz) at an average AISC of $1,009/oz (Q1 2018: $1,028/oz). Even though the Y/Y cost metrics saw a mild improvement of only 2%, these were made possible partly due to AU’s disposal of two SA mines in Q1 2018, namely Kopanang and Moab Khotsong (and this is the reason why we see a huge difference between production volumes for Q1 2018 and Q1 2019). AU now plans to dispose of its last SA gold mine, namely Mponeng and I believe that once this activity is completed, AU will see more cost reduction.

This is so because Q1 AISC from the Mponeng mine stood at $1,304/oz. With average realized gold prices within the range of ~$1,300/oz, I can hardly see any operating margins deriving from the mine. Plus, the divestment would mean that AU will avoid $1 BB in CAPEX that would otherwise need to be incurred for extension of mine life beyond the existing 8 years. The SA operations seem to have lost their charm for AU (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Mining.com)

While the Mponeng mine will draw first blood in the current year, I believe that the new CEO will go the extra mile to increase shareholder value. AU will shred more mines from its portfolio to retain only those capable of generating the highest value for the company. On that note, AU expects to dispose of its 92.5% and 41% interests in Cerro Vanguardia (Argentina) and Sadiola (Mali) mines respectively. It seems that AU’s CEO is focusing on assets with a high LoM, sustainable annual production volumes, and low costs. Some might argue that this would result in production decline and I agree with the contention. But we shouldn’t forget that higher operating margins are the key to inject life in bottom-line profitability and that’s what AU has been trying to do with its assets.

From a different angle, the disposal of these mines would mean that AU could lower its high debt that stood at ~ $2 BB at the end of FY 2018. It’s worth noting at this point that AU has a D/E ratio of 0.75x ($2 BB in debt/$2.5 BB in equity). In my opinion, the high debt together with unfavourable mining costs had hit hard on the company’s trailing twelve-month EPS that came out at $0.32/share. AU’s P/E ratio for the same period stood at an alarming 37.01x. Nevertheless, the forward P/E ratio is 10.66x and shows significant Y/Y changes. In my view, this creates an expectation of increased Y/Y earnings that is logically explained by the prospects of mining costs reductions.

(Note: I have used these numbers from Yahoo Finance and Finviz.)

Similarly, the importance of safety in the mining environment could not be understated. Safety mishaps not only disrupt mining operations through production stoppages/strikes etc., but it also invites the bad attention of the press, and simultaneously attracts fines/penalties from the regulators. Consequently, it dampens investor confidence and causes stock prices to lose ground. Fortunately for AU, it has significantly improved its mine safety performance and this has also improved the attraction of an investment in this stock (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: May Presentation)

Further, an analysis of AU’s technicals indicates that the stock’s current price (at $11.61/share) is slightly above the mid-point value (at $11.47) of its 52-week range. The price is not inflated, but it does remain under pressure following the dismal performance of gold prices (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

Gold has recently taken to a declining pattern, and this roller-coaster ride continues in the wake of the strengthening US dollar. If the dollar’s flight could slow down, then gold prices may stabilize and provide momentum to AU’s share price which is currently forming a wedge pattern (Figure-5) and appears to be heading into the range of $11-11.50.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

In summary, AU’s decision to dispose of its SA mines (together with a couple of mines in other jurisdictions) would be a cost positive for the company that could improve its earnings going forward. This would also enable the company to focus its operations on high-value mining jurisdictions thereby improving value for the shareholders. The disposal of these mines would help AU to improve its liquidity and reduce its debt. AU’s safety performance increases the attraction of its mining dynamics. While cost improvements would bear fruit for the company in the long term, however, the share prices are close to the mid-point of the 52-week range and may largely move sideways (in the short term) unless we could see persistent improvement in gold prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.