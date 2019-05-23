T2 Biosystems: Failed Product Launch And Covenant Violations Suggest 100% Downside

The product revenue guidance for this year is too high and a significant miss will likely accelerate the debt provisions.

The company has a toxic financing arrangement with CRG Servicing that could result in the debt being pulled, leaving the company insolvent.

The KPIs given by management on the last earnings call, taken alone, paint a rosy financial picture. An email we received from IR suggests that revenues will be more modest.

Buyer Beware – T2 Biosystems is a disaster in progress. Its blood diagnostic machine is selling poorly because it is expensive and does not meet the needs of hospitals. White Diamond Research has documented the problems with this machine and the background of the company in two good articles on Seeking Alpha, which should be required reading for anyone interested in TTOO. Our report adds to the discussion by highlighting additional considerations the market is missing.

I will briefly summarize the most serious problems with the T2Dx diagnostic device from my point of view and then explain three other glaring problems with this company:

The numbers given by management on the last earnings call, by themselves, suggest significantly higher revenues than what has been reported by the company. More complete numbers provide by IR seem a lot less bullish. TTOO has a toxic credit agreement with CRG servicing that may well lead to a liquidation of the company, leaving shareholders with little or nothing. The product revenue guidance for the year looks unachievable.

Sepsis and the Standard of Care

Sepsis, a leading cause of death in hospitals, can be caused by several organisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The current standard of care is to immediately administer broad-spectrum antibiotics to a patient suspected of having sepsis and simultaneously take a blood culture to identify specific pathogens and determine whether they are resistant to antibiotics. With the results, doctors can tailor the antibiotics to combat the specific cause of sepsis. T2 Biosystems aims to speed up the process of testing blood samples with its T2Dx device and related panels, but it lacks the ability to detect all relevant bacteria species as well as their susceptibility for specific antibiotics.

While not exhaustive, the table below names common species that cause sepsis and their sources.

Table SS-2. Suspected Sources of Sepsis Source Pneumonia Intra-abdominal Infections Skin and Soft Tissue Infections Urinary Tract Infections Bacterial Meningitis Major community- acquired pathogens Streptococcus pneumoniae Haemophilus influenzae Legionella sp. Chlamydia pneumoniae Escherichia coli Bacteroides fragilis Streptococcus pyogenes Staphylococcus aureus Clostridium sp. Polymicrobial infections Aerobic gram- negative bacilli Pseudomonas aeruginosa Anaerobes Staphylococcus sp. Escherichia coli Klebsiella sp. Enterobacter sp. Proteus sp. Streptococcus pneumoniae Neisseria meningitidis Listeria monocytogenes Escherichia coli Haemophilus influenzae Major nosocomial pathogens Aerobic gram- negative bacilli Aerobic gram- negative bacilli Anaerobes Candida sp. Staphylococcus aureus Aerobic gram- negative bacilli Aerobic gram negative bacilli Enterococcus sp. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Escherichia coli Klebsiella sp. Staphylococcus sp.

Source

According to the 2018 10-K, T2Bacteria tests for just 5 pathogens, which only account for half of all sepsis infections:

The bacteria species included in T2Bacteria are Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecium, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The five bacteria species in our T2Bacteria Panel are responsible for about half of all septic infections.

The bull case around the T2DX is that it gets to a result faster than a blood culture or competing devices, potentially saving lives in the process. I agree with this view point. However, what bulls miss and why the T2DX is failing in commercial launch is that this speed advantage doesn’t matter in practice. Importantly, the T2DX is unable to detect half the species responsible for sepsis, so the T2Bacteria panel provides inadequate information to doctors attempting to narrow down the administered antibiotics.

This lack of specificity in the test results means that the T2DX will never be the standard of care! This is obvious already because TTOO’s product revenue is not ramping in a manner consistent with a medical device on the cusp of becoming the standard of care, but the market has overlooked the reasons why – now you know. Whatever TTOO management wants to say about a faster device or other advantages of the T2DX, the product is not selling well. Period. End of story.

T2Candidida has similar limitations. Published research by Ioannis M. Zacharioudakis, Fainareti N. Zervou, and Eleftherios Mylonakis in the Journal of Fungi states:

An extensive clinical trial was conducted by Mylonakis et al. to validate the sensitivity and specificity of the T2MR assay compared to blood cultures [51]. The study included both a prospective and a contrived arm in order to have representation of the full range of clinically relevant concentrations of Candida spp. For the prospective component of the trial, 1501 patients, who had a blood culture ordered per routine standard of care during their hospitalization, were enrolled. A total of 300 whole blood specimens were also used, 250 of which were manually supplemented with clinically relevant titers of the 5 Candida spp. targeted by the T2MR, and 50 were used as negative controls. The T2MR assay was found to have an overall sensitivity of 91.1%, with sensitivity of 92.3% for C. albicans/C. tropicalis, 94.2% for C. parapsilosis, and 88.1% for C. krusei/C. glabrata. The overall specificity of T2MR was found to be 98.1% with the mean time to result being approximately 5 h. The limitation that T2MR can detect only 5 Candida spp. was noted, especially given the current shift in the Candida spp. epidemiology. However, the 5 Candida spp. targeted by the T2MR still represent >50% of cases of candidemia.

Again, T2Candidia detected “>50%” of the relevant species, but still misses a lot. Our checks suggest that the inability to detect many pathogens is the reason why TTOO has been unable to generate meaningful product revenue.

The current standard of care for diagnosing and treating sepsis is documented in “Surviving Sepsis: International Guidelines for Management of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock.” The Surviving Sepsis Campaign is a collaboration of the Society of Critical Care Medicine and the European Society of Intensive Care medicine, and the publication is linked on the CDC website. The guidelines recommend:

Cultures as clinically appropriate before antimicrobial therapy if no significant delay (> 45 mins) in the start of antimicrobial(S) (grade 1C). At least 2 sets of blood cultures (both aerobic and anaerobic bottles) be obtained before antimicrobial therapy with at least 1 drawn percutaneously and 1 drawn through each vascular access device, unless the device was recently (<48 hrs) inserted (grade 1C).

Redefining the standard of care for sepsis, as T2 Biosystems aims to do, would be difficult for even a clearly superior machine. Hospitals are reluctant to change and it typically takes years for a new standard of care to emerge. The inability of T2Bacteria and T2Candidia to detect many important species of bacteria suggests that it will never be widely commercially adopted. This is already apparent in the numbers - TTOO has only managed just over $5 million in product revenue in the last 12 months. Bulls mistakenly believe that because the T2Dx is faster, it is better. A faster result doesn’t matter if it doesn’t tell doctors what they need to know.

Competition

TTOO is not launching a novel product into a wide-open market. The company faces headwinds from competing machines that the bulls fail to appreciate. Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) and bioMerieux (OTCMKTS: BMXMF) both sell blood testing machines that are well established in the market.

Becton Dickinson’s offers the Bactec machine. Our checks suggest that the cost of Bactec 9050 is about $5,500 and the cost of the Bactec FX40 is around $5,700. The affordability of this device would makes it a good candidate for smaller hospitals/labs. Additionally, BD sells a wide variety of laboratory equipment and reagents, giving this company the potential to be a “one-stop-shop” for laboratory directors. The culture bottles run around $650 (list price) for a pack of 50 and are likely provided at a discounted rate.

bioMerieux has an auto blood culture machine called the BacT/ALERT 3D that can identify 15 species of candida with respectable sensitivity across all species.

BioFire is a subsidiary of bioMerieux, and its blood culture machine is called the BioFire Filmarray. The FilmArray cost around $49,000 in 2012 before the company was acquired by bioMerieux, and the prices are not currently publicly listed. The BCID panel can test for 27 different blood pathogens. The bioMerieux website for the product cites an article in the Journal of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, which says “At the Children’s Hospital of Colorado, rapid BioFire BCID Panel results along with real-time antimicrobial stewardship support have been associated with improved patient treatment outcomes and high satisfaction ratings by providers. Median time to optimal therapy was reduced by 33.5 hours.”

In the Q418 earnings call, TTOO’s CFO alluded to a price of $100,000 per T2Dx instrument and stated that distributors get a customary discount of 30% off the list price. The company also expects “a continuation of average sales prices up to $150 per test for T2Bacteria and $200 per test for the T2Candida panel.”

The cost of a blood culture test is about $48 on average in the United States according to MD Save.

I have shown that the T2Dx cannot detect a significant portion of the species that cause sepsis, but the shorter time to achieve a result claimed by the company might mean that it could be useful in a small part of the market. However, the T2Dx machine is simply too expensive relative to competing machines and blood culture tests for most hospitals to want to buy it as a niche product. If it was replacing blood culture as the standard of care, it would already be generating substantial and rapidly growing revenues.

The KPIs are nothing to get excited about

As I understand it, T2 Biosystems provides two options for product customers- they can buy the T2Dx machine, resulting in $70,000 of revenue (assume 30% discount to the list price of 100k) or they opt for a “rental model” where the machine gets placed at the hospital, TTOO continues to own it, and the hospital pays a higher rate for tests (“[M]any new customers continued to select the reagent rental model which is minimal upfront customer cost and therefore minimal upfront revenue for T2 Biosystems, but stronger margins on recurring sales. We continue to expect that the reagent rental program will constitute the majority of new customer arrangements in the United States going forward.”)

The relevant numbers were given in the last earnings call:

We estimate that a single T2Dx Instrument is capable of running 3,000 tests per year but expect average utilization to be in the 1,000 or 2,000 test range after testing ramps up over time. Therefore, we expect each T2Dx instrument to generate an average of about $300,000 in annual revenue from the combination of T2Bacteria and T2Candida panel testing when hospitals fully ramp up testing of patients. It typically takes new instruments an average of 3 to 6 months to go live and patient testing commences as hospitals are required to validate any new diagnostic tests and instruments. During this period, the Company typically receives nominal revenue unless the instrument has been purchased by the hospital, which in the United States occurs about 15% of the time. International distributors typically purchase instruments at a 30% discount off of list price of $100,000 per instrument.

Source: John Sprague, CFO of T2 Biosystems on the 2019 Q1 earnings call.

After reading the transcript, I put together a spreadsheet. I assumed

85% of placements are on a rental model and 15% are sales at a price of $70,000

For the first 6 months, a rental instrument generates zero revenue and a purchased instrument generates no revenue beyond the purchase price

After 6 months, a placed instrument generates $300k per year on average, or 75k per quarter. They don’t give a breakdown on rental vs sale revenue from panel testing, so I’ll assume that they get $300k on average across the entire ramped installed base.

This quarter they say that they placed 11 instruments and have a total installed base of 97, including the new placements. I can go back in time and pull up those placement numbers from prior calls and look at the aging of the placements. The disclosures get fuzzy further back in time but we have enough history to get the last 3 quarters:

Source: Author based on company data

The actual product revenue TTOO has generated appear not to line up at all with my estimate, based on the assumptions above. The difference here is too big to just be natural variation in the purchase rate, or the price being a bit different, or some difference in margin, or whatever. I emailed investor relations about this difference. The full text of their reply is below:

Hello, Thank you for your inquiry. Regarding your question, please note the following: The $300,000 annual revenue is an estimate for systems that are using T2Bacteria and T2Candida. As noted in the Q1 call, the very first U.S. T2Bacteria customers started testing patients in Q1, so only a small number of the 97 systems are up and running with T2Bacteria. Also you should not assume that these new T2Bacteria customers are also running T2Candida.

After the 3-6 months to go live, hospitals do not immediately start generating the $300,000 per year run rate of testing volume. They need to ramp up to that level over time.

The 11 new system contracts in Q1 still need to do the 3-6 month validation process, so none of these contributed to revenue in Q1. If you adjust the assumptions in your model based on the information above, it should help you reconcile to the results.

There is enough missing information that adjusting my spreadsheet model would involve a lot of guesswork. For example, I don’t know what portion of the installed base runs T2Bacteria, T2Canddidia, or both, what the fully ramped revenue run rate is for a machine at a facility that only runs one panel, or how long it takes to reach the full estimate of annual revenue. What we can say for certain is that the current revenue per installed machine, however you cut it, is a lot less than $300,000. This casts substantial doubt on the lifetime value of the T2Dx install base and supports my contention that the product is a commercial failure. These numbers are especially important in light of TTOOs credit agreement and its product revenue guidance for the year.

The credit agreement and the “subjective default” clause

T2 Biosystems has a term loan with CRG Servicing. The carrying value was 43.5m as of March 31, 2019 and the debt carries an interest rate of 11.5%, 3.5% of which is subject to a payment in kind (PIK) option. It matures December 2022. A “final payment fee” of an additional 8% is due at maturity. This is an eye watering interest rate and final fee, but the most interesting feature of this term loan is the “subjective acceleration clause.” The 2018 10-K states:

On December 18, 2017, the Term Loan Agreement was amended and the 2017 minimum revenue target was reduced to $3.0 million from $5.0 million. In March 2018, the Term Loan Agreement was amended to extend the Original Approval Milestone Date to June 30, 2018, extend the additional $10.0 million funding through September 27, 2018 and reduce the fiscal year 2018 product revenue target to $7.0 million. In May 2018, we achieved the Approval Milestone by obtaining market clearance from the FDA for T2Bacteria. In March 2019, the Term Loan Agreement was amended to reduce the 2019 minimum revenue target to $9.0 million and delete the 2018 revenue covenant. In exchange for the amendment, we agreed to reset the strike price of the warrants, issued in connection with the Term Loan Agreement, from $8.06 per share to $4.35 per share. The Term Loan Agreement includes a subjective acceleration clause whereby an event of default, including a material adverse change in the business, operations, or conditions (financial or otherwise), could result in the acceleration of the obligations under the Term Loan Agreement. Under certain circumstances, a default interest rate of an additional 4.0% per annum will apply at the election of CRG on all outstanding obligations during the occurrence and continuance of an event of default.

The term “material adverse change is defined on page 49 of the credit agreement:

Material Adverse Change ” and “ Material Adverse Effect ” mean a material adverse change in or effect on (A) the business, condition (financial or otherwise), operations, performance or Property of Borrower and its Subsidiaries taken as a whole, (B) the ability of any Obligor to perform its obligations under the Loan Documents, or (C) the legality, validity, binding effect or enforceability of the Loan Documents or the rights and remedies of Administrative Agent or any Lender under any of the Loan Documents.

Who decides exactly what is adverse and what is material? TTOO is not very forthcoming about how this “subjective acceleration” works in its filings. I look at this and wonder whether it might really be a put option dressed up as a loan covenant. What might trigger it? I can observe that TTOO has twice failed to hit its revenue targets (per the covenants it agreed to with CRG) and that its current cash balance ($37.4m) is below the carrying value of the debt ($42.4m), which suggests that the loan may already be impaired. I also note that the revenue covenant for 2019 calls for $9m of product revenue compared with $1.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2019. In the next section, I will explain why I believe that TTOO will be unable to achieve this $9 million target as well.

There is also a minimum liquidity covenant. The amount of cash required is not disclosed in the credit agreement, but the 10-K says

The Term Loan Agreement with CRG is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet at December 31, 2018, based on the Company’s consideration of the probability of violating a minimum liquidity covenant included in the Term Loan Agreement. The Term Loan Agreement includes a subjective acceleration clause whereby an event of default, including a material adverse change in the business, operations, or conditions (financial or otherwise), could result in the acceleration of the obligations under the Term Loan Agreement. The contractual terms of the agreement require principal payments of $23.2 million, and $23.2 million during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The debt has gone current because the company expects that it will violate that minimum liquidity threshold within a year. In my opinion, given the current run rate for product revenue and the shortcomings of the product, T2 is likely to miss its revenue target again this year. CRG Servicing appears to have the option to simply accelerate the debt at any time, which would send the company into bankruptcy with its current cash balance. How long will CRG wait while TTOO’s cash balance melts lower? We suspect CRG has a strong interest to preserve the value of their loan, and with TTOO nowhere near operating cash flow breakeven, we surmise that CRG may be closer to accelerating the debt than the current market price of TTOO implies.

The guidance is too high

T2 Biosystems has issued the following guidance for 2019:

Full year revenue target of $21 million. Product revenue of $9.6m. The Term Loan has a product revenue target of $9m for 2019.

Q2 revenue guidance of $1.8-2.1 million with $1.5-1.8m coming from product revenue.

This implies a heavy back half weighting. At least $6.7 of product revenue must occur in Q3 & Q4 to hit their $9m product revenue target per the term loan. This implies that the quarterly revenue run rate will more than double (vs the average of Q1 and Q2) in the second half despite TTOO thus far showing little ability to sell the T2DX.

Source: Author based on company data

Compare this expectation with the recent reality:

Source: Author based on company data

Also, TTOO does not have a history of beating its own guidance. Here are some relevant excerpts from their earnings press releases:

Q4 2018: First quarter 2019 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.3 million to $1.5 million Q3 2018: 2018 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.0 million to $5.9 million [implies $1.5 - 2.4m in revenue in Q4] Q2 2018: 2018 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.0 million to $5.9 million, up from the previous range of $4.5 million to $5.9 million Q1 2018: Second quarter 2018 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.0 million to $1.3 million. Q4 2017: First quarter 2018 product revenue is expected to be in the range of $.9 million to $1.1 million.

TTOO managed to hit their quarterly numbers for Q1 and Q2 of 2018, and they hit the low end of the range in Q1 of 2019. However, the company missed the lower end of its 2018 revenue target of $5 million. The target for this year is much more ambitious and weighted toward the second half.

Management was asked about their optimistic revenue forecasts for 2019 on the Q1 2019 earnings call. Here’s the exchange:

Mark Anthony Massaro (Canaccord Genuity Limited, Research Division): Okay. I also wanted to ask about the guidance. So the Q2 guidance is below consensus. Consensus was looking for, if you do the math, was looking for about 71% of revenue to come in the back half of the year. Your guidance for Q2 would suggest that the waiting will be even greater, actually 82% in the back half of the year. So I recognize you may not be prepared to guide Q3, but can you just give us a sense for how much more revenue you think you might have in Q4 than Q3? John P. McDonough (CEO): Yes. Thanks for asking that question, Mark, because I think it's an important one. So the product revenue guidance that we gave for Q2 is pretty much in line with the consensus that was out there and so the difference between that growth from Q2 that is, and I think it's totally consistent for the year, so the difference in the consensus that's out there relative to the guidance is research revenue. So we're expecting a bigger ramp of research revenue in the second half of 2019 and we're pretty confident about that. We will likely see that start to ramp in the third quarter, but it's difficult. Research revenue is tied to contracts closing and doing the work, et cetera. So we remain very confident that the research revenue is going to be there, it's just not in Q2 and we haven't provided any guidance on research revenue other than a number for the year. And I think it's just kind of flat lined in some of the models that were out there. But the product revenue number for Q2, I believe you will see is pretty consistent with what consensus is.

I interpret these comments as supportive of a lack of meaningful traction coming in product revenue. In fact, I don’t believe T2DX revenue will ever ramp. TTOO received FDA clearance for the T2Dx device and the T2Candidia panel in September 2014 and received clearance for the T2Bacteria panel in May of 2018. The product has never generated revenues consistent with the recent guidance, and I believe that TTOO is most likely going to miss on product revenues in the second half of this year.

Conclusion

TTOO has a product that isn’t selling well (for good reason), has issued very difficult to meet guidance, and has a credit agreement that may sink the company this year. What’s the solution to this problem? Management talked up the product with a few carefully chosen numbers that offer an incomplete picture of the unit revenue picture and might lead investors to excessively optimistic conclusions if they don’t do the math.

Now, it appears that they plan to offer equity to unsophisticated investors in the public markets and hope that no one reads the filings. A recent initiation report put out by Alliance Global Partners made the case for a TTOO equity deal in the near future. The report says, “We expect the company to raise additional equity capital and have modeled at 10 million shares raise at $2.50 per share in Q4 resulting in $25 million in gross proceeds.”

If successful in raising equity, TTOO could buy themselves a few additional quarters, but unless the fundamentals of this business change quickly, CRG will have both the power and the incentive to pull the plug on T2 Biosystems by accelerating the debt. I think it’s actually unlikely that TTOO will be able to raise a significant amount of equity with its current financial statements, and if they do, it will be highly dilutive. Regardless of that though, TTOO is ultimately a zero because the T2DX is a failed product. Anyone participating in the equity deal is likely to end up a bag holder. Even with additional cash, TTOO equity will remain subordinated to the CRG debt that comes due in a couple of years, making this a very risky investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.