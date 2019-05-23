Telus: Decelerating Revenue Growth Not A Concern

The company’s wireless business should continue to grow, thanks to its industry-leading churn rate and strong growth in mobile connected devices subscribers.

Investment Thesis

Telus Corporation (TU, TSX:T) delivered an in-line quarter with modest revenue growth. Despite its deceleration in revenue growth, the company continue to deliver solid EBITDA growth, thanks to growth in its wireline Internet business and its focus on the higher-margin mobile connected devices business. Telus also saw a continual improvement in lifetime revenue in its mobile phone business, thanks to its industry-leading churn rate. With a growing 4.35%-yielding dividend, we believe Telus is a good holding for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Telus delivered an in-line quarter with modest 3.8% growth in its revenue. On the other hand, the company's adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.6%, thanks to management’s ability to find ways to contain its operating expenses. In the past quarter, the company saw its total subscriber connections increased to 13.98 million. This represented a growth rate of 4.1% year over year.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong growth in mobile connected devices with much higher margins

Telus has reclassified its wireless subscribers into two categories: mobile phones and mobile connected devices. Although it is now difficult to compare the operating metrics with its peers, we can have a glimpse of how well it is doing in the field of Internet of Things. Telus now has 1.27 million mobile connected devices in Q1 2019. This was a growth rate of 18.9% year over year. In Q1 2019, the company added 49 thousand new mobile connected devices. This was much higher than its net addition of only 11 thousand for its mobile phones in the quarter. Although mobile connected devices have much lower average billing per user (about C$7 ~ C$10 per month) than mobile phones, management in the conference call indicated that these subscribers have much higher margin. For example, average margin per user on a C$10 ABPU can be as high as 50%. Telus’ mobile connected devices should grow at a rapid pace in the next few years in the Internet of Things era.

(Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report)

Investors should also pay attention to lifetime revenue per customer amid slower mobile phone subscriber growth

Like its peers, Telus’ mobile phone subscriber growth rate has decelerated considerably in the past few quarters. As the table above shows, its mobile phones subscribers only grew by 3.1% year over year to 8.47 million subscribers. In addition, the company's ABPU growth rate also decelerated to only 0.1% year over year (see chart below).

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

The deceleration in growth rate of ABPU and subscribers can be expected as Canada’s wireless phone penetration rate gradually reaches saturation. Therefore, we think ABPU may not be the best metric to evaluate Telus’ wireless business. Instead, we think investors should also consider the churn rate of its wireless phone subscribers. Telus has been an industry leader in mobile churn rates. Its mobile phones churn rate has declined to 1.02% in Q1 2019 from 1.1% in Q1 2018. The improvement in churn rate has resulted in lifetime revenue of C$7,000 per customer in Q1 2019 (8% increase year over year).

(Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental)

FTTH Upgrade should help grow its Internet business

Telus is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper infrastructure with fiber-to-the-home. The company’s FTTH network now reaches about 63% of its total footprint at the end of Q1 2019. It expects to achieve coverage of over 70% at the end of 2019. With FTTH upgrade, Telus now can effectively compete with Shaw Communications’ (SJR) wireline Internet. The company can offer Gigabits Internet services. This is already evident in its broadband Internet customers additions. In the past quarter, the company’s Internet subscribers increased to 1.9 million. This was an increase of 7.4% year over year (see table below).

(Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report)

The strong subscribers add coupled with increasing demand for speed and data has resulted in strong revenue growth in its wireline operating revenues. As can be seen from the table below, Telus’ wireline revenues grew by 6.4% to C$1.64 billion in Q1 2019. The growth was primarily driven by data services revenue growth rate of 11.9% in Q1 2019 (see table below).

(Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report)

EBITDA margin expansion

Telus’ effort to upgrade its wireline to fiber network, lengthen the average lifetime revenue of mobile phones subscribers, and boost mobile connected devices subscribers should continue to result in EBITDA margin expansion. As can be seen from the table below, its consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 40.4% in Q1 2019 from 38.6% in Q1 2018. We expect this margin expansion trend to continue in the next few quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Wireless 47.4% 44.5% Wireline 30.4% 29.7% Consolidated 40.4% 38.6%

(Source: Created by author)

Valuation Analysis

Telus is currently trading at a forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.98x. This is comparable to Rogers Communications’ (RCI) 8.03x and about 0.5x below BCE Inc.’s (BCE) 8.47x. Therefore, we believe the company is trading at a slight discount to its peers. However, Telus’ EV-to-trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio of 8.73x is only slightly below its 5-year average of 9.01x. Therefore, we believe the shares are only trading at a slight discount.

A growing 4.3%-yielding dividend

Telus has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past (see chart below). It has consistently increased the dividend twice per year in the past few years. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.5625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 4.3% annually.

Telus just increased its dividend this year from C$0.545 per share to C$0.5625 per share. In the recently held annual general meeting, management announced its extended dividend growth program. The company will continue to target an annual dividend growth rate between 7% and 10% through 2022.

Risks and Challenges

Competitive risk

The telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In wireline Internet, Telus competes against its cable rival Shaw Communications in Alberta and British Columbia. On the wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications, as well as new entrant such as Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile.

Regulatory Risk

The telecommunications industry is also highly regulated, and any change in government policy can have a strong impact on services providers. For example, CRTC allocated about 43% of the 600MHz spectrum that was auctioned in March/April 2019 to new entrants that have less than 10% of market share.

Investor Takeaway

Despite a deceleration in its revenue growth, we like the fact that Telus continues to deliver a mid- to high-single digit EBITDA growth rate. We also like the company’s renewed dividend growth commitment. Hence, we continue to believe Telus is a good stock for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

