The FTC's Verdict Against Qualcomm Is A Victory For The Rule Of Law

It is also a huge win for Apple and the global smartphone sector.

This ruling, to the extent it becomes final, is the final nail in Qualcomm's business model.

First of all, let me start with an "I told you so" quote from myself (link here):

Bottom line Judging from previous court decisions, if QCOM is convicted (a sure bet I say), then the court will likely impose a licensing scheme that will not only create a humongous revenue and profit shortfall for QCOM, but will probably change the way QCOM will be valued in the future. As for the possibility that President Trump might appoint a new board that will do away with the complaint, I think the chances of something like this are slim to none.

My first observation is, all those who placed a bet on politics as opposed to the rule go law have lost.

Yesterday the FTC made public its ruling in its case against Qualcomm (QCOM), link here.

In a nutshell, QCOM lost on every issue and the preliminary ruling orders QCOM to do the following (page 227):

1) Qualcomm must not condition the supply of modem chips on a customer's patent license status and Qualcomm must negotiate or renegotiate license terms with customers in good faith under conditions free from the threat of lack of access to or discriminatory provision of modem chip supply or associated technical support or access to software. 2) Qualcomm must make exhaustive SEP licenses available to modem-chip suppliers on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory ("FRAND") terms and to submit, as necessary, to arbitral or judicial dispute resolution to determine such terms. 3) Qualcomm may not enter express or de facto exclusive dealing agreements for the supply of modem chips. 4) Qualcomm may not interfere with the ability of any customer to communicate with a government agency about a potential law enforcement or regulatory matter. 5) In order to ensure Qualcomm's compliance with the above remedies, the Court orders Qualcomm to submit to compliance and monitoring procedures for a period of seven (7) years. Specifically, Qualcomm shall report to the FTC on an annual basis Qualcomm's compliance with the above remedies ordered by the Court.

If you ask me, Apple (AAPL) was right on every count. I warned in a previous article that QCOM was wrong and that this was an open and shut case for the FTC. What really puzzled me was that so many smart people placed a bet on politics, as opposed to reading the original FTC complaint (link here).

Pertaining to the settlement between Apple and Qualcomm

As you probably know, a short while ago Apple settled its dispute with Qualcomm. As part of the settlement Apple is rumored to have paid between $5-6B to Qualcomm.

We all know why Apple settled, and it was not because it thought it was wrong. The problem was Intel (INTC) could not deliver 5G mobile modems by 2020 in order for these to be introduced in the next generation of Apple iPhones.

As such, Apple had no other option that to settle with Qualcomm, as opposed to risk being left behind insofar as 5G is concerned. And while Apple is rumored to be working on such a chip itself, it might take several more years of R&D before they come up with an alternative to Qualcomm.

The question is, is this agreement now void? My guess is yes, and probably the money that Apple gave might have to be refunded.

Reason being, the court's decision was very explicit:

Qualcomm must negotiate or renegotiate license terms with customers

Now I don't know if that also means that the money paid will have to be refunded, but my guess is that it does (I am assuming this issue will also be settled in court).

This also means that Qualcomm's business model is now going to be changed, and that the lion's share of its licensing revenue is now up in the air. Please remember that while Apple and several other companies had stopped paying licensing to Qualcomm, most smartphone manufacturers continued paying.

With this court verdict, it now means that all smartphone manufactures who use Qualcomm modems have a chance to renegotiate the terms of their licensing.

Anyway one looks at it, Qualcomm's revenue and profitability will fall dramatically if this decision becomes final. I have not looked at the balance sheet recently, however I will probably have an article out on the balance sheet and the profitably repercussions in the future.

Bottom line

First of all, this decision is a victory for the rule of law, and everything the U.S. stands for. It is also a decision against populist nationalistic rhetoric, and for the independence of independent agencies like the FTC.

I for one never doubted the FTC decision. Qualcomm was wrong on every point, and Apple right on everything. My only question is, why did this verdict take such a long time?

I do not see this verdict as something benefiting Apple shares immediately. However it might bring down the cost of licensing, which might bring down the retail cost of an iPhone. One of the reasons iPhone sales are down, is because of the high retail price.

As for Qualcomm, I think this verdict changes everything. It's still too early to tell how much of a hit Qualcomm will take to revenue and earnings, but I think it will be substantial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.