Micron Technology: Not Yet, But Almost There

My big warning that most investors didn't like was that Micron Technology (MU) was a stock to avoid until the revenue trend reversed. Investors fought the bottom due to constant pumping by the management team, but the data storage company still faces revenue trends not reaching bottom until the August quarter. Historically, Micron Tech doesn't bottom until the key revenue trend reverses, suggesting the next swoon in the stock will likely correlate with the final bottom.

Image Source: Micron Tech website

Don't Fight The Trend

The easy and clear investment story with Micron Tech is that investors shouldn't fight the inevitable trend of decelerating revenue growth. My investment thesis constantly harped on how investors were far too sanguine on a company that faces normal cycles every 2-3 years, as evidenced by this 10-year trend:

Data by YCharts

After all, the memory company wouldn't have seen 90% revenue growth in FY17 if it were not for the highly cyclical nature of the sector. Having fewer competitors from consolidation in the sector has only appeared to enhance the cyclical nature, as the DRAM and NAND markets are now more tied to fewer corporate moves without the cushion of more industry players.

Until last quarter, Micron Tech hadn't even reported a negative growth quarter typical of the down cycles. Now, analysts forecast that MU will go from a 20.6% revenue hit in the February quarter to a low of a 39.9% revenue decline in the August quarter. The actual revenue low of $4.8 billion will occur in the seasonally weak May quarter.

Source: SA earnings estimates

Some questions still exist on the November quarter, where revenue growth is slated to dip over 30.3%, so the timing of the trough growth deceleration is still uncertain. The clear signal is that it hasn't occurred yet.

The China trade war isn't going to help here. Micron Tech is estimated to get about 14% of its revenue from the large Chinese firms Huawei Tech and ZTE Corp. (OTCPK:ZTCOF). The company's 10-Q specifically points out the risk of customer concentrations from Huawei at 13% of revenues for the first 6 months of the FY.

Source: Micron Tech FQ2'19 10-Q

The timing of any hit to these revenues would make for an arbitrary low and snapback rally on any trade war resolution. The key here is that Micron is already targeted to reach revenue deceleration levels from past cycle lows near 40%.

Where Are The Buybacks?

One of my biggest questions about Micron Tech was the big $10 billion stock buyback announcement made by the company that it failed to follow through on immediately. If the Board of Directors saw no real cycle, the company was making an odd decision to delay buybacks from May 2018 announcement until the start of the FY in September.

The issue was further compounded by the company claiming record net cash balances in recent quarters. At the end of February, its net cash balance was $2.99 billion, with a cash balance up at $9.22 billion.

The CEO claiming a cycle wasn't going to occur while the company wasn't aggressively following through on stock buybacks was a huge signal of troubling times ahead at the end of FY18 back in August. Micron Tech did purchase about $1.8 billion worth of shares in the November quarter, but it quickly pulled back on stock buybacks in the February quarter. Despite all the bullish claims, the net payout yield (a combination of the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) is only a meager 6.5%.

Data by YCharts

What investors didn't hear on the FQ2 earnings call was a positive attitude towards repurchasing cheap shares. The company still continued with the mantra of spending over 50% of free cash flow on share repurchases all while the cash balance grows.

Part of the problem is that memory semiconductor companies have reduced cash flows at cycle lows. FQ2 operating cash flows dipped by ~$900 million, and FCF was further hit by higher capital expenditures. The situation should only get worse with EPS estimates tilted towards a 50% sequential decline.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors can follow all the shifts in DRAM and NAND pricing or just focus on the forecasted revenue trends. Micron Tech doesn't normally hit a low until the market cycle reaches a bottom, as evidenced by the revenue growth trend.

With all signs pointing towards the company entering a likely low in the cycle in the August quarter, any stock weakness below the current $35 and towards the $28 lows is probably the ideal time to purchase shares in Micron. Analysts' prediction for an incredible 40% revenue decline and the China trade war issue due to revenue concentration with Huawei are certainly setting up the cycle low in the next quarter or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.