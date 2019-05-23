Time To Bite Into Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy's (FANG) management reported making good progress with the Energen (EGN) acquisition. That is good news for shareholders because it implies some excellent earnings comparisons ahead. Oftentimes the financial statement immediately after an acquisition are so clouded with acquisition issues that it is hard for shareholders and future investors to determine any progress at all. Plus cost savings are usually in the future. Therefore what management states now will be graded by the market according to future results.

Financial Results

Cash flow from operating activities improved to $377 million from $339 million. Cash flow progress was impeded by a $253 million negative change in operating assets and liabilities. But that means that the cash flow from operations before working capital changes really improved to $630 million from the year before. Share dilution from the merger was nowhere close to that gain.

This cash flow change occurred on roughly 66 million more shares outstanding. That corresponds to a roughly 67% increase in shares outstanding. That $630 million cash flow tends to validate the claim made by management that the acquisition would be immediately accretive. It is really too soon for cost savings and other anticipated benefits to be effective. Those longer-term effects will make future earnings comparisons more cheerful for about a fiscal year or two.

Mr. Market loves large positive comparisons. This management has done its best to "guarantee" what the market likes. Time to board the train before this investment leaves the station.

Long-term debt is well within corporate lending guidelines. The $4.6 billion of long-term debt can be easily handled by the cash flow shown above. Once the anticipated savings and efficiencies begin to be realized from the merger, that cash flow will materially increase.

Source: Diamondback Energy First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Oil pricing is expected to strengthen throughout the year from current levels. The company has committed volumes to pipelines that will begin service this year. That will not only get the oil to stronger markets, but it will also decrease the transportation costs as those pipelines begin service.

Lease operating expenses are expected to decline in the future once some conventional production is sold. Some of that conventional production was averaging 2 BOED per well. That type of operation is very different from the Diamondback unconventional business. Therefore management will sell it.

Management also expects to slightly increase the percentage of oil produced. That would also increase profitability in the future. This company already has some of the lowest operating costs per BOE in the industry. Therefore many of the moves discussed above will go straight to the bottom line and increase profitability.

Midstream Subsidiary

Diamondback Energy's midstream subsidiary saves the company a lot of money. The facilities got behind the growing production. But management appears to be well on the pathway of rectifying the imbalance.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019 Investor Presentation

Management agreements and guidance in place are illustrated above to return pricing to more robust levels. The water handling and salt water disposal available at each site appears far easier to expand in smaller increments. In any event, the combination of rising oil prices and expanding midstream capabilities should give profits quite a boost throughout the fiscal year.

The net result of the above is that oil prices could correct or weaken somewhat, but profitability levels would be maintained as the midstream subsidiary expands capacity materially this year.

Should oil prices continue their upward trajectory, then this company should outpace the average rate of improvement throughout the industry.

Merger Progress

Management targeted considerable operating savings.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019 Investor Presentation

The savings shown above not only decreased the cost of wells beginning production, but the savings also led to increased well productivity. These savings will be available in future years going forward. That adds considerable value to the acquisition. These savings also will increase the rates of return on these wells and decrease the payback time needed to recover costs.

This industry leader has a history of integrating acquisitions profitably and the above charts are a small part of the value increasing process.

Guidance

The oil and gas industry seems to be changing to a guidance based upon oil prices so that the market is not surprised when activity suddenly declines or accelerates. This is probably a good educational process for the market to minimize some of the stock price volatility.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019 Investor Presentation

This company has a relatively low enough debt balance that the company can wait out extremely low oil prices. Lower production would not have anywhere near the effect on this company as some of its more highly leveraged competitors. The wells drilled by Diamondback have extremely low oil price breakeven costs. Therefore these wells produce cash flow long after other competitor wells lose money for every barrel produced.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019 Investor Presentation

More importantly, the values projected to be realized from the merger are being realized. This company is on budget to add value to the combined company as planned. In fact several of the targets shown above are exceeding initial goals. This is another indication that this merger will be accretive immediately to Diamondback shareholders and accretive in the future.

This merger adds to the company cash flow. Therefore the stock price should respond positively in the future as the benefits of the merger are reported and the initial costs of the merger no longer cloud the income statement.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2019 Investor Presentation

Let's look at the big picture. Management easily has $500 million in savings shown previously that should add to annual cash flow. Another 26% growth should also add another $700 million to cash flow. This does not count the continuing industry well design improvements that average 10% to 15% to cash flow annually.

This company could have a cash flow rate by fiscal year end that nearly equals the long-term debt when annualized. An oil price correction could certainly lower that some. But the debt load would still be comfortable. It would take a major sustained oil price decline to materially change the guidance shown above. Frankly the world economies appear to be in excellent shape. So the chances of sustained and very low oil pricing appear slim (if it exists at all).

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 11 2019

The enterprise value of the firm is in the $22 billion range. The stock price has been stuck between $100 and $130 approximately for about three years now. The big change going forward is the increase in cash flow.

If the projected cash flow does reach an annual rate of more than $4 billion, then the enterprise value-to-cash flow from operating activities ratio will drop below 5. That is extremely low for a company growing production more than 20% annually. Any growth company should command a ratio of at least 8 and a company growing as fast as Diamondback Energy with its low costs should probably command a ratio of at least 10.

Those kinds of numbers imply that the downside risk in the next inevitable cyclical downturn is extremely low. The acreage location in the Permian almost "guarantees" a takeover bid should the price go too low. On the other hand, the stock price could more than double as the company continues to grow. This management has treated shareholders well since inception. There is absolutely no reason to assume that the long-term capital appreciation will not continue in the future. This is one of the cheaper stocks followed by this author.

