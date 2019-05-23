Wynn: Selling Encore Boston Is A Bad Idea Whose Time Has Not Come

Last week, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) confirmed that it was in “very preliminary talks” with MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to sell its imminently opening $2.6bn Encore Boston mega-property. The immediate question raised by the early probe was simple: Why? There appeared to be no compelling reason industry observers we spoke with could immediately think of as to why Wynn would even consider such an idea. Given the 6 year legal, financial and regulatory headwinds the company endured in Massachusetts since first being licensed in 2013, it was puzzling on many levels.

A wrenching 15 month investigation resulted in Wynn’s final license approval April 30. Was this a case of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory weeks away from a late June grand opening?

Because we believe Encore Boston would become a significant EBITDA contributor to Wynn by Q4, we gathered a group of industry colleagues to ponder the possible rationales for both companies.

Encore Boston, opening next month, a New England blockbuster. Image source: Wynn Resorts.

What follows is a consensus of our responders' views. They are active professionals and have asked not to be identified for obvious professional reasons. None are MGM or Wynn executives.

Wynn’s possible motivations to consider a sale

Massachusetts regulators have created, despite their grudging approval of Wynn’s license, what the company may see as a hostile regulatory environment ahead For openers, the $35m fine imposed over the failure to disclose the hush money paid for Steve Wynn sexual harassment settlements was viewed as excessive., The opinion of our panel was best summarized by one casino executive. “You fined the company for bad behavior that did not occur in your state. Then the company exits Wynn, and his management and it’s board, appoints a white hat chairman and that’s still not enough?” he said. “You want to fine them, that’s okay but that number is a pure hold up.”

Furthermore, the stated intention of regulators to “monitor” the company’s behavior going forward could be troubling. It provides yet another reason why Wynn’s CEO Matt Maddox might well be convinced that the fine would only be the beginning of a constantly harassed way of life as a casino operator in the state.

Regulatory compliance is of course essential, but in the words of one of our responders, “You want to live under a sound and fair regulatory system without a Sword of Damocles hanging over your head. You don’t want male employees living in fear over every word or gesture of greeting to a female colleague. That’s what monitoring can trigger.” Said another responder, “Faced with such prospects, Wynn management possibly believes it can’t operate walking on tip-toes 24/7 with these people. Do they feel it’s better to take the money and run? They well might.”

Cash out at a profit and deleverage.

Estimates as to what an Encore sale could bring are at best guesses at this early stage. Our valuation for purposes of discussion here is based on what we believe could be an EBITDA production of between $300m and $350m a year within the first three years of operation. That in theory pours $900m into Wynn coffers over a full 36 months of operation.

But if Wynn elects to sell now, how can they wisely value the deal other than fix a set premium above the sunk cost of $2.6bn? How much could MGM be expected to pay now as a premium on estimated earnings vs. an Encore upstream already producing actual, not estimated EBITDA?

You pay a bigger premium based on actual performance than you would for an investment banker’s numbers crunching. So why sell now?

Our responders think the yet to open property is worth between 10X and 11X expected EBITDA using our own proprietary metrics. Hence a sale price before a one year ramp up of $3bn to $3.3bn including pre-opening costs was the consensus estimate of our group. Even at the lower valuation, a hefty chunk of the $3bn proceeds could be used to make a real dent in the company’s long term debt now standing at $9.350bn. That could materially reduce 2018 interest cost which stood at $381m.

Use part of sale proceeds to reopen negotiations for Crown Resorts, Ltd of Australia (OTCPK:CWLDY) suddenly broken off by Wynn on April 9th. You had in Crown a highly motivated seller. The company is well positioned in the highly lucrative Australia casino market. It generates good VIP China play as a ballast against that fading baccarat segment in Las Vegas. So what comes clear with such a move would be Wynn’s signal that it no longer sees itself outside of Las Vegas as a US company. Instead, with its powerful presence in Macau, its expectation to bid for a Japan IR and a big footprint in Australia through Crown, you have an Asia centric strategy going forward. A sale of Encore would increase the cash portion of Crown buyout financing, and lower debt service going forward.

MGM’s possible motivations to buy Encore Boston

MGM Springfield: A downtown property costing $960m, going against an Encore mega resort an hour and a half away. Image source: MGM Resorts.

The company’s $950m Springfield Massachusetts property is facing sobering challenges come June when Encore opens with a clearly superior property. Beyond that, Connecticut’s two tribal properties, threatened by MGM Springfield, plan a fighting brand slot parlor just across the Massachusetts border to poach MGM. So with Encore coming from the east and a tribal property planned for the south, the Springfield property looks like an even worse bet than it was when it was conceived. Massachusetts law limits casino ownership to one per company. That means to buy Encore, MGM would consider unloading Springfield to the tribes. It would for example, moot the l slot parlor fighting property and become a single property owner compliant with state law.

MGM’s Northeast necklace gets another pearl

Assuming the companies can do a deal, our responders were unanimous in believing that part of MGM’s strategy here was building further penetration of its northeast US footprint. Right now they own the solid performing National Harbor property in Maryland which covers the Baltimore/Washington markets. Their Borgata in Atlantic City targets Eastern PA, New Jersey and part of Metro NYC. Their Empire City racino in Yonkers New York, just over the NYC line was acquired last January. MGM has become by far, the most dominant casino brand in the highly populous Northeast of the US, an area taking market share from existing operators in the huge, but possibly oversupplied Northeast.

The MGM debt puzzle

MGM is already sitting on $15.31bn in long term debt. Adding to it with say a $3.3bn purchase of Encore is only one piece of its debt puzzle. The other piece is the very real prospect that it could win the bidding for one of the 3 Japanese IR licenses. That’s easily a $8b to $10b project. The company has already named a partner, the Orix Corporation,(T: 8591) a financial services operation headquartered in Osaka. It most likely will be a 50/50 equity split according to a responder familiar with the Japan situation.

But as recently as this week, Japan associates reported to us that officials there are thinking about imposing a 5 year limit on all gaming licenses for the IRs. If this early estimate is sustained, it throws a huge wrench into the calculus of all potential bidders. How willing wilf bank be to finance $10bn projects against a 5 year license awards? The entire construct for any bidder, including MGM, changes, if not becomes an outright deal killer. Five year licenses are not etched in stone yet, but it’s causing jitters, especially for companies like MGM. It is rightly seen as a high prospect bidder for Osaka.

If MGM does indeed prevail, it will be tasked to kick in half, or say $4b, most of which will presumably come from a combination of debt and a probable issue of public stock. Japanese officials may have some qualms about a bloated MGM debt load, but our investment banker responder told us, “They might not have an insurmountable problem raising the Japan money. But no matter how little pure debt is added in the process, between an Encore and Japan buy, you begin to wonder about serious overreach here that could hurt the trajectory of the stock going forward.”

The takeaway for investors

As we all agreed, the companies can construct a rationale for the deal that touches on strategic issues crucial to both. But in reviewing the possible motivations we see another side. And for that reason, don’t like the deal at this time.

First, we do think MGM is already dancing at too many weddings with one pair of legs. It continues to raise its debt ratios despite its good asset base in Las Vegas. We have our doubts about the future of the Empire City buy unless New York State okay’s live casino gambling outside of its four new licensees upstate, all of whom are performing far below forecast. Our responders see prospects for live gaming in the state dim at this point. MGM has gone all in on sport betting with t pro leagues and sports book operator deals. That makes good sense, but sector growth in sports wagering has a long ramp up ahead in both legalization and sorting out of business models among dozens of competitors entering the fray now.

MGM has built a major dilemma for itself in Massachusetts. On the one hand if it stays the present course, it’s going to go head to head with a better product, about an hour and a half drive away. That could mean costly marketing, slowed ramp up of reliable repeat revenue at the very least. On the other hand, if it can buy Encore, it will undoubtedly have to pay a premium that will involve a debt increase that begins to really weigh down the upside prospects for the stock long term.

For Wynn, we did see a possible rationale as outlined above. Yet our consensus belief is that it would be a major error to sell the property now before it took in dollar one. It would make more sense for investors we agreed, for Wynn to wait. Encore could prove just what a mammoth cash register it can be in real time. And then, if the corporate thinking still wants to sell the property, it can command a much fatter price as a potent generator of EBITDA than would seem logical at this early stage.

In brief, we see bearish aspects to the deal for both companies that need to be clarified for investors rightly concerned about the impact on valuations for both going forward. This could be one deal that doesn’t move either stock. For MGM, the deal looks like more debt jitters. For Wynn, it’s a loss of near a billion in EBITDA over the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.