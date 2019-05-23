Seadrill: Q1 Earnings And Fleet Status Report Analysis

Seadrill (SDRL) has just published its new fleet status report and Q1 2019 earnings results. Just like many other offshore drilling stocks, Seadrill was under pressure in recent weeks. The negative momentum continues to build, and I think that Q1 report alone has no chances to break this trend. We'll start with the fleet status report:

Jack-up AOD I got a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). This contract has been reported back in March. The rig will work from July 2019 to June 2022 at an undisclosed dayrate. Semi-sub West Hercules will work for Equinor (EQNR) until March 2020 after the company exercised two options. More options are available to Equinor, and the rig can work up until June 2020. I expect that the semi-sub will be able to get these options due to high demand for modern floaters in the Norwegian North Sea. Jack-up West Telesto got a six-well contract in Malaysia. The rig will work from June 2019 to December 2019. The contract has options from January 2020 to March 2020. The dayrate is undisclosed, but Seadrill indicated that the backlog is $17 million. Thus, the dayrate should be about $80,000, in line with current Bassoe Offshore estimate for premium jack-ups at $78,000. Drillship West Carina got follow-on work with Petronas in Brunei. The rig will work from July 2019 to August 2019 in direct continuation of the current contract that ends in June 2019. The backlog is $8 million, and included mobilization revenue of $1.8 million. Knowing the exact duration of the contract in days would have helped a lot, but the dayrate appears to be low, which is not surprising for short-term work. Drillship West Gemini will drill an additional well for Eni (E) in Angola. The rig will be employed into June 2019. The dayrate is undisclosed, but the backlog addition is $6 million.

The company also provided updates on several important issues:

Seadrill continues to work with Sonangol to establish contracts for the rigs in the Angola joint venture. The rigs that Seadrill will contribute to the joint venture are not disclosed at this point. It looks like we'll have to wait until contracts are announced to know which rigs will be part of this endeavor. The company continues to work with Gulf Drilling International to finalize the agreement which may provide employment for up to five jack-ups. Frankly, I expected that details on this issue would be published in the first quarter report since the matter became public back at the very beginning of May. Contracts for 8 newbuild jack-ups at Dalian have been canceled. After this move, Seadrill has no newbuild commitments. This is not surprising at all. Since the newbuild construction contracts were structured in a way that Seadrill escaped them during the restructuring process, the cancelation was just a matter of time.

On the financial front, things continue to look grim. Seadrill reported a loss of $296 million which was driven by depreciation expense, interest expense and revaluation of Seadrill's investments and results in associated companies. Operating cash flow was a negative $99 million. Not surprisingly, cash decreased from $1.54 billion to $1.47 billion while restricted cash decreased from $461 million to $428 million. Nobody expected Seadrill to post great results a year after restructuring, but bets on the "future" are not quite popular in the offshore drilling space right now.

I have three main concerns with Seadrill. The first one is debt (long-term debt of $6.5 billion, short-term debt of $416 million, debt due to related parties of $227 million). Obviously, Seadrill exited restructuring with too much debt which makes a "round 2" possible under the negative scenario. The second concern is the company's semi-sub segment. There are simply too many semi-subs without work which could lead to material write-downs in the future. The third concern is the fate of Seadrill Partners (SDLP). The company's report sounded rather optimistic on refinancing potential, but the market currently disagrees, valuing Seadrill Partners units at $0.58.

In this situation, Seadrill shares remain very interesting for trading, but unsuitable for buy and hold as big volatility should be expected under almost any scenario. More positive news could arrive in summer if/when Seadrill finalizes agreements with Sonangol and Gulf Drilling, so be careful if you want to use Seadrill shares to bet on additional downside in the offshore drilling market. Also, I believe that the whole sector is oversold while fundamentals are gradually improving, so for trading I'd look into the long side in the near term. The company has many drillships rolling off contracts in the second half of 2019, so this re-contracting period will likely be the main fundamental catalyst for Seadrill for the next six months. It remains to be seen whether the company will be able to capture dayrate upside for longer-term contracts or prefers to gamble and stay on low-paying spot work waiting for better rates in 2021. Anyway, Seadrill's story is highly interesting, plenty of volatility is expected, so stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SDRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.