Passive Investing Will Follow The BBUS

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is one of JPMorgan’s (JPM) new ETFs. The company launched it earlier this year. BBUS is essentially a passive U.S. large and mid-cap equity ETF with a 0.02% expense ratio. BBUS is likely to become a popular passive option, due to its low cost, or force down fees at the large passive ETFs. If only for it being the lowest fee ETF around, BBUS is worth considering, but it is also a reasonable passive index that passive investors should consider.

What it holds

BBUS is a core passive fund that offers an investor access to approximately 85% of the broad US public equity market. The fund is market weighted and currently holds 622 positions.

(Source: BBUS Fact Sheet)

BBUS is a little broader than the S&P 500 (SPY), but considerably less broad than most total market funds. Still, it offers considerable diversification and reasonable sector exposure.

These weightings are all roughly similar to the S&P 500 itself:

(Source: State Street SPY holdings website)

What is missing

BBUS isn't lacking anything that the S&P 500 offers, but it does lack exposure to the small-cap universe and only includes a portion of the mid-cap allocation that broader total market funds provide. Smaller companies are likely to be more volatile, but also have the potential for greater returns as they grow or get acquired.

The BBUS passive theory is for the core holding to be an index of companies that have already achieved sufficient size such that the holding is liquid and portfolio turnover will be reasonably low. The absence of small-cap exposure is something that an investor could obtain through a non-core fund. Similarly, a portfolio may add further exposure to anything else through more specific funds that will almost certainly have a higher fee. Basically, this is a great starter ETF for the long-term passive investor, but it is not a true total stock market ETF, since roughly 15% of the market is missing.

How it compares to the leading passive ETFs

By limiting the holdings and concentrating on the larger and more liquid equities, the fund is offering a slightly lower fee than competing total market funds, or SPY. Vanguard's Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and BlackRock's Core Total Stock Market ETF (ITOT) both have over 3,500 holdings. JPMorgan appears to be offering passive investors a happy medium.

ETF SYMBOL Holdings Fee SPY 505 0.09% VOO 508 0.03% VTI 3,607 0.03% ITOT 3,547 0.03% SCHB 2,464 0.03% SCHX 753 0.03% BBUS 622 0.02%

(Sources: SPY, VOO, VTI, ITOT, SCHB, SCHX and BBUS web profile pages)

The growth of passive total market investing and competing fund options is continuing to benefit investors. VTI only recently reduced its fees to match ITOT and a slew of other funds, such as Schwab's SCHB and SCHX. It took about two years for VTI, the industry behemoth, to match the fees offered by iShares, BlackRock and Schwab on total market ETFs, and it is unlikely that VTI will soon match the 0.02% that BBUS offers. Schwab is the most likely of these to match 0.02% on its SCHX fund, but competition often comes from unexpected places.

It should also be noted that the fee on the SPY ETF is unreasonably high and should come down soon, but I sincerely doubt it will get competitively low. In any event, there are considerably cheaper ETF choices for actual S&P 500 exposure, such as Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and its 0.03% fee, and there are some S&P 500 mutual funds with fees lower than BBUS, as well as total market mutual funds with fees as low as zero. The only reason to hold SPY over any of these alternatives would be if you are also selling covered calls and need SPY's larger options markets, and your broker will not accept VOO or an S&P 500 mutual fund as cover.

The probable future for BBUS

It appears that JPMorgan is working hard to expand its brokerage business through simple add-ons that will appeal to their core private clients and banking customers that could become private clients or related premier tiers. It is likely that this ETF will be pushed both because it is a new product that the bank will need to grow to succeed and also since it is a reasonable choice for prudent suggestion to investors seeking equity exposure.

Despite the probable growth in assets under management for this fund, it is attempting to replicate the market and it should be understood that the broad market is likely overbought off of considerable strength through the first four months of 2019. Even though BBUS is just a little over two months old, it is a market index and applies no consideration to valuations. BBUS is cheap beta, not smart beta. As a result, BBUS looks as vulnerable here as the broader market to a correction.

Longer-term passive investors generally avoid attempting to time the market or wait for such a correction to occur, but on the other side of the next market correction, it is likely that BBUS will become one of the larger and more popular index ETFs. The true success of the fund may largely depend on how long it takes for competitors to match or beat fees, and they may be in no real rush to further cut margins.

Conclusion

BBUS is likely to become one of the more popular ETFs among passive investors or force the existing passive ETF market leaders to meet its 0.02% fee. While VTI still appears to be the most complete passive total US equity ETF, BBUS offers a very interesting alternative in the form of a slightly more concentrated fund with a slightly lower fee.

There are passive mutual funds with lower fees than BBUS, but there is no exchange traded fund with lower fees and that alone makes it likely to outperform the average ETF out there, and probably be a good choice for a core equity holding. BBUS should remain on the short list for all passive ETF investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a S&P 500 investment in FXAIX.