NAPCO - Awakening Giant In The Billion Dollar Security Industry

Management believes the company is “still in the first inning” with this business model.

Investment Thesis

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) is one of the leaders in the lucrative security industry with a portfolio of products that cover the complete spectrum: alarms and connectivity; locking and access control; as well as surveillance. In addition to its traditional hardware security products, over the last 3 years the company has been marketing and distributing their Starlink cellular communicator that connects new and existing security systems with users' smart devices. This shift in business model generates an attractive, sticky recurring revenue stream that is growing exponentially and the stock price is reflecting this growth.

Company Profile

Since 1969, NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. including access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These security products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold worldwide mainly through more than 10,000 independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. In addition, NAPCO provides wireless communication service for intrusion and fire alarm systems.

The following graphic from the company's 2018 Annual Report summarizes their offerings.

Although there is a huge market for security products, what got me excited about NAPCO, is the recurring revenue services from their cellular communicator, the StarLink, which the company introduced about 3 years ago. The StarLink is a cell communicator/automation hub and can be used to update existing alarm systems. The hub provides users access to their security and smart automation systems via their smartphone apps for a monthly service fee. The hub is sold and installed by dealers who share in the recurring monthly revenue. The monthly service fees received from dealers vary from $6 to $30 for residential and commercial installations respectively. This is a great incentive for dealers and it adds value to customers' existing security and/or smart automation systems. The recurring monthly revenue also helps alleviate seasonal swings in revenue making it more consistent and predictable.

Another rapidly expanding opportunity for the company, is to safeguard schools and colleges. The company already manufactures hardware and software access control solutions that are being used at Stanford, Pepperdine, Columbia University, NYU, and the University of Michigan.

NAPCO's headquarters is located in Amityville, NY, while manufacturing is performed at a dedicated, low-cost, ISO-rated facility in the Dominican Republic. The company states that the facility has a relatively fixed cost infrastructure that maximizes capacity utilization and improves overhead absorption.

NSSC has been listed on the NASDAQ since 1981 and currently has a market cap of about $500M and PE ratio of 44. The company's fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

Management

Mr. Richard Soloway, President and CEO, has more than 30 years of security and electronics experience. Mr. Soloway has been chairman of the board of directors of NAPCO since October 1981, and President and CEO since 1998. Before NAPCO, Mr. Soloway founded two other companies: one that installed electric garage door openers; and the second manufactured guitar amplifiers, buzz boxes and wah wah pedals. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, including Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year and is the holder of numerous patents related to security products.

Insiders own about 38% and institutions 44% of the company.

Market Opportunity and Competition

NAPCO reports that they are capitalizing on the following major paradigm-shifts in the global security market:

Recurring service revenues from remote monitoring solutions that interface with smart devices and the internet cloud.

Growing concern over active shooter incidents at schools, colleges, corporate offices, government installations, and public meeting places.

Expanding demand for intelligent locking devices and access control systems.

According to the company, these major paradigm-shifts are still emerging and largely untapped.

Parks and Associates anticipate home automation to double from 8M residences in 2016 to 16M residences in 2021. An IHS, Inc. study projects that the global smart security market will have a 21% CAGR from 2018 through 2022 to $19B. NAPCO is well situated to serve this market, especially with their Starlink products that received the "Best in Residential and Monitoring Solutions" Award at the 2017 2017 Security Industry Association New Product Showcase. In addition, there are 133M households in the U.S. with 22.5M monitored security systems that can be upgraded with the Starlink iBridge to make it easier for customers to connect to their security systems.

Another potentially huge market for NAPCO'S products, is the educational security market which comprises of more than 100,000 K-12 schools and over 10,000 higher-education institutions, According to IHS, Inc., this market opportunity is expected to reach $2.8B by 2021. The IHS study concludes that despite advancements in the level of security used on school premises, the number mass shootings at US schools has remained relatively constant throughout the past 30 years. Administrators are now investigating new technologies to improve safety at schools, including facial recognition, logical and physical security identity management integration and high-security classroom doors. NAPCO provides an integrated solution to this problem that includes the following three offerings:

Alarms and connectivity Access control Wireless locking and security management

Although the company's recurring revenue service sales have been growing exponentially, the security products industry is highly competitive. The company acknowledges that they have approximately 20 competitors that manufacture and market security equipment to distributors, dealers, central stations and original equipment manufacturers. A number of these competitors have deep pockets like Honeywell's Security & Custom Electronics division (HON), GE Global Research (GE), Tyco, United Technologies (UTX) and Schlage. Most of these competitors, though, are conglomerates and security solutions are not their focus. Also, the competition does not provide as wide of an integrated security solution like NAPCO.

It appears that the company's biggest competitor in the recurring revenue service market is Alarm.com (ALRM). They provide smart home and business solutions, including security and access control products. Alarm has more than 8,000 service providers and over 6 million subscribers.

In addition to the more sophisticated types of security systems that are typically sold and installed by professional dealers, relatively low-priced DIY alarm system products are also available online and at retail stores. NAPCO believes that these types of products appeal more to the DIYers and do not compete directly with their products.

Financials and Target Price

Historical income statements show that NAPCO is firing on all cylinders with 19 consecutive quarters of year-over-year record sales. The company generates revenue through hardware and service sales. Hardware sales are growing slowly, but service revenues are skyrocketing, increasing more than 50% from 2017 to 2018 and by more than 45% thus far in FY19. Service sales made up about 13%, or $12M, of total revenue of $91.7M in FY18 and grew to 17% through the first 9 months of FY19. Gross profit margin on service sales is in excess of 75% and the overall margin has been increasing to 42% in the third quarter of FY19. Net profit margin has been growing steadily from 1.6% in 2011 to 8.3% in 2018. This attractive business model has resulted in diluted earnings multiplying by a factor of 10 from $0.06 in FY11 to $0.6 in FY18. For the most recent quarter, diluted earnings was $0.17, up 70% from $0.1 in the FY18 third quarter.

The balance sheet shows a cash balance at March 31, 2019 of $5.5 million with zero debt. Accounts receivable dropped slightly to $22.4M at March 31, 2019, 2019 as compared to $22.7M at June 30, 2018. For the most recent quarter, inventory increased by 17% and may primarily be due to management anticipating an increase in sales for the fourth quarter which is typically their busiest season.

Historical cash flow statements indicate healthy cash generation with operational cash flow growing from $2M in 2017 to $8M in 2018.

Return on shareholders' equity has been increasing steadily from about 3% in 2011 to 12% in 2018. The company has also been buying back its shares bringing the number of common shares outstanding down from 19.42M in 2014 to 18.47M in 2019.

The following spreadsheet summarizes actual financial results for 2017 and 2018 as well as forecasted financials for the next 10 years. (Numbers are in millions, except profit margin and EPS.)

Forecasted financials are based on the following assumptions:

Management expects hardware sales growth of 2% - 5%; forecast assumes 3% growth rate

Management expects service sales growth of 30% - 40% (50% for 2019); forecast assumes 30% growth rate

Gross profit margin for hardware = 37%

Gross profit margin for service = 75%

R&D expense increases = 5% per year

SG&A ratio to sales = 25%

Effective tax rate = 8%

Outstanding shares = 19M

Based on these forecasted numbers and a PE ratio of 40, the stock price can be around $165 in 10 years' time. This relates to a market cap of about $3.1B.

If we assume average revenue per subscriber of $12 (range is from $6 - $30), the number of subscribers should grow from about 1M in 2018 to almost 14M in 2028 which is a little more than double the number of subscribers currently with Alarm.com. ALRM's market cap is roughly $3B, so the forecasted market cap of NSSC, if they can get twice as many subscribers, is not outrageous. Also, Alarm's revenues are $440M and price-to-sales ratio, 7.1. This compares with forecasted revenues of $272M for NAPCO which relates to a P/S of 11 which is significantly higher than Alarm's ratio. NAPCO's net profit margins are almost double, though: 11% vs. 4.5%.

As the following chart indicates, the stock price has vaulted through the roof over the last couple of years, but Mr. Soloway thinks that the company is "just in the first inning of the ball game of communications, of SaaS revenue and school lockdown safety products." The stock also sports a trailing 12 month GAAP PEG ratio of 0.77 indicating that the price is still undervalued.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Management is actively working on getting their growth story out to potential investors and recently hired their own investor relations person in-house instead of using agencies.

Based on my forecasted financials, I believe that the stock price still has plenty of upside potential over the next 10 years if management can keep ahead of the competition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.