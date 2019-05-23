Trupanion: Second Comp Bought For >70% Discount

A second acquisition from an equally savvy buyer, White Mountains (WTM) gives us even more details about the true valuations that financial buyers are willing to place on pet insurance.

In a previous report I highlighted that Synchrony Financial (SYF) had purchased Pets Best for what looked like a significant discount to where Trupanion is trading.

On April 1st, NSM Insurance Group (a self described leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs) bought Embrace Pet Insurance.

Embrace Pet Insurance is a Cleveland based pet insurance company that had 110,000 beneficiaries at the end of 2017 (according to Today Veterinary Business) - if we assume that the company grew with the market (at roughly 15%) they should have been servicing ~126,500 beneficiaries at the end of 2018.

NSM Insurance Group is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) and a brief perusal of the WTM 10k reveals that NSM spent $73 Million on the Embrace acquisition.

The Combination of the ~126,500 pets and the known purchase price of $73 million yields a price per pet of $577.08, which is significantly lower than the $2,368.55/pet that TRUP is currently valued at.

Source: Edgar and Authors Calculations

This comports nicely with the assumptions I used in my previous report when Pets Best was purchased a few months prior. As a reminder my previous report titled, "Trupanion: Industry M&A Comp Puts $9 Price Target On The Stock" I showed how significant the downside might be in TRUP. In fact those assumptions put an implied value of $9.03/share on the subscription business - which now look lofty after reading the WTM form 10k.

Source: Edgar and Author Calculations

Conclusion

I entered this debate by discussing the regulatory stress that would eventually cause a negative inflection point for the share price, I still think that will happen. But the core thesis was always the bizarre valuation the sell side analysts had put on the company, 9x book value and over 150x Trailing Twelve Month FCF is an impossible valuation for an insurance company to grow into. Moreover the fundamental evidence is piling up that comparable companies are selling for 75% discounts to the TRUP stock price. This report is short because it's meant to highlight a single data-point (Embrace acquisition) that correlates highly with a previous comparable (Pets Best acquisition). I maintain that a sub $10 price target is reasonable based on previously published fundamentals and these newly available comp transactions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.