Vuzix Update: The Future Is Here, So Are The Problems

Vuzix is trying to cut costs while developing a new product and also expanding developer support and the app portfolio for the Vuzix Blade.

Vuzix is financially distressed and could run out of cash if it cannot raise more capital to fund its operations. Brian Kinstlinger, CFA, modeled a $40M equity raise in 2019.

The Vuzix Blades look like a total flop, with only 23 apps and poor reviews. The low number of apps show poor consumer and developer interest.

Google's recently announced Glass Enterprise Edition 2 will compete directly against Vuzix in its core enterprise use cases. Vuzix is competing indirectly against Microsoft, among many others.

A recap on Vuzix...

For readers who are unfamiliar with our previous article on Vuzix, the Rochester, NY based company is a manufacturer and seller of AR and HUD equipment, most notably its Vuzix Blades and M300 series smartglasses. Vuzix has had quite the history. The company was cobbled together in the late 1990's from the remnants of CEO Paul Travers' previous venture, a VR headset company. The company, which existed under a variety of different names including Icuiti and Interactive Imaging Systems, transitioned from various products including a device known as the "Personal Internet Browser" and a variety of different video eyewear models.

Current CEO Paul Travers has been with the company since the beginning, along with CFO Grant Russell. The company has not had positive cash flow from operations since 2006 and has an accumulated deficit of $124,626,202.... twice the current market cap.

COMPETITION IS COMING

(Google Glass, Microsoft HoloLens, and Vuzix Blades | Source: YouTube)

Part of the reason Vuzix is so fascinating is that it is a real world example of how the new tech behemoths can simply enter a new market and dominate right from the beginning. In January 2017, CEO Paul Travers was talking about how Vuzix would be a major supplier to the industry, and on the Q4 2017 call said:

The Vuzix Blade is differentiated from anything in the market and that delivers a highly useful Smart Glasses experience and a form factor that people would actually want to wear. By most measures, Vuzix, with its Blade offering, has done what no other company has been able to achieve thus far. --CEO Paul Travers, (quoted from Bloomberg transcript)

In 2018, Microsoft released the Hololens 2, an advanced AR solution targeted at the enterprise market, just a few days after our first article. This week, Google released a sequel to its famed Google Glass, also targeted at business clients. The tune from Vuzix has changed quite dramatically with the company's annual report released March 15th stating:

There is competition in all classes of products we manufacture, from both large and small companies. Our sales do not represent a significant share of the market for any class of products.

and that:

New waveguide manufacturers from China have recently begun demonstrating their solutions at 2019 trade shows.

Meanwhile Microsoft and Google are offering what appear to be incredibly advanced solutions that target the same customers as Vuzix, with the brand-name recognition and development capabilities of a Silicon Valley titan.

(Microsoft HoloLens 2 | Image Source: Microsoft)

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 looks very promising for the AR industry. Microsoft used 3D scans of thousands of people to develop comfortable ergonomics. The device is capable of recognizing the user as soon as the device is put on. Most impressively, the speech recognition, eye and hand tracking technology allows users to interact with virtual 3D objects in a way that is almost hard to believe---you just have to see it to understand it. Not to mention it integrates with Microsoft Azure cloud computing, something Microsoft believes will create an "internet of holograms". The HoloLens 2 is priced at $3,500.

(Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 | Image Source: Google)

One core rationale behind Vuzix is that enterprise users don't need the "heavy duty AR stuff" that a Microsoft HoloLens offers, that instead they need a simple way to view and track information in the field. Google's new version of Glass is 100% a direct competitor to the Vuzix M300, featuring a similar design, software (android), user interface, and advertising that targets the same use cases. The new Glass is even offered at the same price point of $999. Glass is already being used by H.B Fuller, Sutter Health, AGCO and DHL---who also trialed Vuzix M100 and M300 smart glasses in 2017.

Vuzix's annual report lists 34 other competitors including:

Data source: Vuzix 10-K

Companies that have existing SaaS products, IoT solutions, cloud services offerings, and a community of app developers will have the greatest competitive advantages. This is a core rationale for why a large established player such as Microsoft will be able to dominate AR for enterprise the way that Apple and Google have dominated consumer mobile.

WHAT IS THE PLAN AT VUZIX?

The first thing to note is that Vuzix is tightly financially constrained at this point. Vuzix's operations burned over $22M in 2018, and the company was kept afloat by a $30M equity raise. Vuzix has a little over $10M in cash but also burned a total of $7.2M in cash just last quarter alone. Furthermore, Vuzix is sitting on $8.1M in inventory (which may need to be written down---more on this later), and has $6.5M in "noncancelable purchase contracts" due in 2019. These are not backed by long term purchase orders or commitments from customers. As expected, the annual report contains a Going Concern warning (Note 3) as it's possible the company only has enough cash to make the next 2-3 quarters at best---all while competing against Google and Microsoft for sales with a CFO that lives in Canada.

On the Q4 2018 earnings call, CFO Grant Russell detailed plans to cut costs by $4M in 2019 by lowering tradeshow participation and spending less on external PR firms/marketing agencies, among other things. We are highly skeptical that these cuts will be enough. When analyst Brian Kinstlinger, a CFA charterholder, initiated coverage of Vuzix he projected in his model ({NSN PH1QP66TTDS1 <GO>}) that Vuzix would need to raise $40M in a 2019 equity offering---a follow up to the $28M(E)/$30M(A) offering last year. This would currently be 60% of the market cap. The cash flow and balance sheet projections were not included in later follow up publications. He is regularly featured on Vuzix quarterly calls.

It is worth mentioning that Brian Kintslinger, CFA, also kept a $20 buy rating on MoviePass while working at Maxim Group, which subsequently raked in "millions in fees as the stock collapsed" according to CNBC. Maxim Group was co-placement agent for the aforementioned $30M Vuzix equity raise, which was priced at $10/share. Brian Kintslinger, CFA, now works at Alliance Global Partners which had 61 "BUY" ratings and 1 "SELL" rating as of May 10th. Brian Kintslinger, CFA, has "BUY" on Vuzix with a $7PT ({NSN PRA9DE6K50XT <GO>}).

The company is expecting a big ramp in revenue that might make it cash flow positive by Q4 2019, but it has been expecting a big ramp in revenue pretty much every year for the last decade. So we are naturally skeptical about that as well.

Vuzix plans to achieve its 2019 goals in part by developing and launching the M400, despite its cash flow constraints. The M400 will have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 chip as the HTC Vive and the Google Glass Enterprise 2. Despite this being an off-the-shelf chip used by competitors, Vuzix mentioned Qualcomm 8 times on its Q4 2018 call. Along with 5G 13 times, even though it is unclear how 5G would drive demand for Vuzix's current products, as they do not appear to support 5G and don't seem limited by today's connectivity technologies. If you read our previous article on Vuzix, you know the buzzword hype story is a common Vuzix motif. The latest is a master reseller agreement to have their products offered by Verizon (21 times).

What wasn't mentioned was how Vuzix's already fragile financial position would be affected by the new trade tariffs with China---could be a good one for Brian Kintslinger, CFA, to ask on the next call!

THE VUZIX BLADE LOOKS LIKE A COMPLETE FLOP

(Image Source: YouTube)

Despite being pitched as a "new device that will change the way everything works", the Vuzix Blades look like a massive flop. While Amazon-backed competitor North, has people flying to New York to get a pair of its Focal smartglasses, the reviews of Vuzix Blades have been less than positive...

(source: Tom's Hardware)

(source: Reddit)

(Source: Reddit)

Even worse is that well into its release.... the Vuzix Blade only has 23 apps, and the Amazon Alexa apps is still only in Beta testing...

(Source: Vuzix Website)

If the Vuzix Blades are not a viable product it is possible that Vuzix is in trouble with $8.1M in inventory that could possibly need to be reevaluated and $6.5M in noncancelable purchase agreements potentially related to a product that does not appear to be selling.

CONCLUSION

Unless Vuzix can grow sales significantly in 2019, it is totally dependent on capital markets (as it has been for over a decade), and will need to raise capital to fund its operations while competing directly against Google's recently unveiled Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and indirectly against Microsoft's HoloLens + Azure platform. Either event seems highly unlikely. We are short Vuzix.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VUZI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

