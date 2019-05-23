Kimco Realty: Consider This 5.5%-Yielding Preferred Stock

The Class M preferred stock is an interesting income vehicle for investors that want to dial down investment risk in a volatile market.

The Class M offers investors a higher degree of principal safety than the common stock and also has an attractive dividend yield.

The preferred stock has proven to be less volatile than the common stock.

Kimco Realty Corp.'s (KIM) preferred stock offers income investors an attractive alternative to the commercial property REIT's common stock. The preferred stock discussed in this article has proven to be less volatile than the REIT's common stock, which will appeal to income investors that want to protect against downside potential in an increasingly volatile market. An investment in Kimco Realty Corp.'s preferred stock yields 5.48 percent.

A couple of days ago I penned an article on the commercial property REIT titled "Kimco Realty Corp.: Buy This Top-Shelf 6.2%-Yielding REIT If Stocks Tumble Again" in which I recommended the REIT to investors in case the stock market tanks once again. The reason: Kimco Realty Corp. has a strong portfolio, excellent occupancy rates, growth potential, and a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. In addition, Kimco Realty Corp. has grown its dividend payout in the last five years, strongly tilting the odds in favor of continued dividend growth.

What I didn't like so much about Kimco Realty Corp. was its valuation: Income investors pay ~12.4x Q1-2019 annualized core funds from operations for the REIT’s dividend stream. And that's where the preferred stock comes in.

Specifically, I am referring to Kimco Realty Corp.'s 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:KIM.PM). The Class M has proven to be less volatile than Kimco Realty Corp.'s common shares, and it provides income investors with a higher degree of principal safety. Since preferred stocks have seniority in the capital structure, the risk associated with them is lower than with common shares.

Here's how Kimco Realty Corp.'s common stock compares against the Class M preferred stock in terms of volatility.

Source: Tickertech

Kimco Realty Corp.'s Class M preferred shares sell for $23.96 at the time of writing, reflecting a 4.2 percent discount to the $25.00/share liquidation preference value. The call date on Kimco Realty Corp.’s Class M preferred stock is 12/20/2022.

The Class M preferred stock pays shareholders $0.3281/share quarterly in dividends which calculates out to a 5.48 percent dividend yield. The preferred stock yield is competitive, especially when compared against the REIT's higher-risk common stock dividend yield of 6.14 percent. The Class M preferred stock dividends are not eligible for the lower 15-20 percent tax rate on dividends.

Shortcomings Of The Preferred Stock

One of the key advantages of preferred stocks is that they have a higher degree of principal safety due to their higher ranking in the capital structure. This means that preferred stocks tend to be less volatile than common stocks of the same issuer. On the flip side, though, preferred stocks tend to have much less upside potential than common stocks.

Also, Kimco Realty Corp. is a commercial real estate growth play and the REIT has grown its common stock dividend in the last couple of years which points to a growing yield on cost going forward. The Class M, however, has a fixed coupon rate which means investors will see no dividend growth in the future.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty Corp.'s Class M preferred stock is an interesting alternative to the commercial property REIT's common stock for income investors with a below-average risk tolerance because A.) It reduces downside risks in an increasingly volatile market, and B.) It offers income investors a competitive dividend yield. Kimco Realty Corp.’s Series M preferred stock also makes a strong value proposition for investors that are concerned about the REIT's common stock valuation and that want to park their capital in a promising, high-quality preferred stock. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.