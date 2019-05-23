Nestle: Portfolio Transformation To Drive Shareholder Returns

We see a company moving onto the right track to achieve its growth and value goals.

Nestle’s efforts seem to be paying off thus far, as the company reported accelerated topline growth in 1Q19.

Management is also in talks to sell its skin health business - cash proceeds will likely to be used for acquisitions and share buybacks.

As part of its restructuring efforts, Nestle is exiting its company-owned direct-to-store distribution network for its US Frozen Ice Cream and Pizza businesses.

Nestle is focusing on restructuring its portfolio through the divestiture of its less profitable businesses.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has recently taken some big steps towards restructuring its portfolio and creating value for the shareholders by announcing the sale of Nestle skin health and US direct store delivery for frozen pizza and ice cream.

In addition to this positive news, Nestle reported a positive set of 1Q19 results recently, which showed that the company’s growth is accelerating. The company’s organic sales growth reached 3.4%, beating consensus on the way, due to better volume and mix, led by Petcare. In addition, the company reiterated its positive outlook for 2020 in terms of continuous improvement in organic sales growth.

In light of these updates, we think Nestle is on the right track in terms of continuous growth over the coming years, whether through organic growth or acquisitions. We think the latest strategy shift, as well as the prospect of further potential portfolio restructuring, bodes well for the stock.

1Q19 results show accelerated organic growth led by Petcare

Nestle announced its 1Q19 results last month, showing better-than-expected organic sales growth of 3.4%, beating consensus expectations of 2.8%. There were two major drivers behind this growth. First, although RIG decelerated by 2.2% during this quarter, this was offset by a 1.2% improvement in pricing as a result of price increase in Brazil & the US.

Moreover, Petcare organic sales grew by 5.1% in 1Q19 as a result of a premiumization of products in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and the strong online performance in the US. On the other hand, the powdered and liquid beverage sector grew by only 1.3% in 1Q19 due to seasonality effect and pressure on pricing.

In terms of guidance, the company reiterated its positive outlook for its organic sales growth in the coming years which implies more than 3% improvement; while, in terms of operating margins, the company targets approximately 18% margins in 2020.

Nestle’s recent corporate divestitures point toward a company moving toward shareholder value creation

Earlier this month, Nestle announced its planned exit from the US DSD network for ice cream and pizza.

Although the company contributed $3.3 bn of sales in 2018, this exit will help increase the company’s efficiency due to cost reduction from the complex operations and the synergies from adopting the warehouse model adopted for its frozen meals segment. In addition, this will help drive growth in the ice cream and pizza segments as the company will turn its attention to increasing prices rather than high volumes.

This news has been received positively investors, as reflected in the positive stock price reaction, due to the expected positive impact on margins and EPS. The company announced that a one-off impact of $500mn is expected, which will help improve the company’s margins.

Nestle sells its skin health business in a cash transaction that will help drive value for the shareholders

Last week, Nestle announced that it started exclusive negotiations with a consortium led by EQT and ADIA to sell its skin health business. This transaction valued the business closer to the market valuation at CHF 10.2bn, implying an EV/Sales of 3.6x.

The deal is expected to close in 2H19, and the company is likely to use these proceeds to drive growth the acquisitions and buybacks. This is expected to have a positive impact on the company stock and will more than offset the dilution in the organic sales growth that will follow the sale of the skin health business.

Other potential divestitures in the pipeline: Herta and Wagner Pizza

With regard to its growth strategy and restructuring its portfolio, there are rumors that Nestle is considering the sale of its Herta brand and Wagner Pizza. These divestments could generate another CHF 1-1.5bn and euro 2.1bn, respectively, which the company will use to reduce its debt further.

Nestle’s growth story is gaining steam as evident by the set of positive news over the past month. First, the company’s 1Q19 results recorded positive organic sales growth at 3.4%, with management also reiterating a positive outlook for 2020.

In addition, the company’s strategy shift in restructuring its portfolio through the sale of its skin health business and the US DSD network for frozen ice cream and pizza will help unlock value for shareholders and improve the company’s efficiency. This, in addition to the potential sale of Wagner pizza and Herta, will generate more cash that can be further used to reduce debt and for future shareholder return.

In light of these developments, we think there is significant potential for the stock in the near future as the company continues on its new path with further portfolio restructuring efforts, which should drive further value creation for shareholders.

