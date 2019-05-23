The Fed Is Stuck Between Dull National Activity And Disruptive Trade Policy

The monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve weighs heavily for stock investors, but how it weighs depends greatly on the market’s perception of the economic situation at the time. The Chicago Fed just published its updated National Activity Index data, which serves as a guide to the market’s view. The latest data was not ideal, and the forward implication of U.S. trade policy, which is currently combative, is also problematic. In my view, the U.S. Federal Reserve is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it hopes to avoid recession and an inflationary spike at the same time.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was back in focus this week, as it published the minutes of its most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting and as many of its members spoke at public engagements. These events matter greatly to equity investors, because they serve to manicure the investment environment. However, how Fed policy impacts stocks depends on the economic situation at the time, or the market’s perception of it.

For example, investors will not accommodate hikes to the Fed funds rate when there is even the slightest question about the health of the economy. Tightening monetary policy is restrictive to economic expansion, and so, in a questionable environment, it is like applying the brakes while moving uphill. Investors would view this as a drag to their traversing of the investment terrain.

To the contrary, when moving at high speed downhill, perhaps anomalous to a period of accelerated economic growth, applying the brakes to the economy brings an element of safety to help prevent a crash. In such a scenario, monetary policy tightening might be welcomed by the investment community to extend and control economic expansion.

Implications of the Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago published its National Activity Index (CFNAI) for the month of April this week. The data might greatly concern the casual reader, as the CFNAI marked in negative territory at -0.45. Furthermore, it was down from its March reading of +0.05. And its 3-month moving average (CFNAI-MA3) deteriorated as well, to -0.32 in April, from -0.24 in March. However, do not fret, at least not yet.

A negative reading for the 3-month average, so long as it remains above -0.7, simply signifies a period of economic growth that is below the historical average for the U.S. economy. Zero marks historical average growth for the economy. We should be greatly concerned when the 3-month average marks below -0.7, as this is the critical point where economic contraction typically occurs. To the contrary, a reading of the 3-month average above 0.7 is associated with periods of sustained increasing inflation. The Diffusion Index, which measures the breadth of economic signals, warns of recession at -0.35. In April, the Diffusion Index deteriorated, but only to the point of -0.22 from -0.16 in March.

Direction Matters

Even so, the direction of the data still matters, as a glance at the charts provided within the Chicago Fed data implies. The economy appears to my casual eye to be near a point where it tends to collapse into periods of recession, if it does so. Examination of the data in more detail might help to clarify if we are headed in that direction or simply experiencing a temporary lull.

The Chicago Fed accurately attributed much of the blame for April’s weakness to production-related indicators, which declined to -0.44 in April, from -0.04 in March. Namely, industrial production decreased 0.5 percent. Still, while there was some concentration of weakness in production, general malaise was felt widespread.

Three of the index’s four broad categories of indicators decreased month-to-month, while two of four made negative contributions in April. Some 61% of the 85 index indicators made negative contributions, while 56% deteriorated. This and the fact that the Diffusion Index, which is a 3-month average, deteriorated to -0.22 is concerning but not conclusive. Only 59% of the data incorporated in the CFNAI had been published by the index’s compilation on May 16, 2019. Estimates were otherwise used to finish the product.

We know there was an inventory build-up at the close of the first quarter that assisted Q1 GDP, so perhaps April’s falloff in production was the result of that. And, we can look to trade tensions as integral in such anomalies.

Disruptive Trade Policy

Ultimatums and deadlines in U.S. China and other trade negotiations have surely impacted the making and shipping of goods to some degree. Manufacturers have some flexibility, and in some cases have sought to avoid costly tariffs that could disappear as fast as they arrive by front-end loading their deliveries. If you know there could be a costly tariff introduction in two months, you will avoid it as best you can, especially if it could disappear in a matter of weeks. This way you can avoid disruption to your full-year financials, some of which might be tied to your incentive compensation…

Trade negotiations have taken a turn for the worse between the United States and China recently, with 10% tariffs hiked to 25%, and with threats of new tariffs to come. But truth be told and if I can opine, we have simply reached a point where developments speak louder than lip service to the investing public.

There was a deadline, and U.S. negotiators saw an opportunity to tighten the noose around a burdened China economy given strong U.S. economic data and stock market performance. It all came to no avail though, and because, I can only assume, perhaps cultural norms were discounted and a dignified China contingent walked away without a deal, and with some tough talk of their own. I think the pain might have to get a lot worse to force China into digesting an unsavory concession. Or, perhaps U.S. demands will come closer to center as well.

The Fed is Stuck

Even while trade negotiations should prove beneficial long-term, they are tempering economic growth today and fueling a so far dim inflation fire. For this reason, the Fed is stuck. If it eases monetary policy to support the economic expansion it risks further fostering inflation, which may be festering in full employment and the fresh fuel of tariffs. If the Fed tightens policy, it runs the risk of contributing to the next recession, which while not clearly visible today may be a simple catalyst away. For instance, it could be caused by a disruption in the flow of energy from the Persian Gulf or by the escalation of the trade war to include asymmetric warfare.

In conclusion, I see the currently neutral Fed policy as appropriate given the current situation. It has likely served to support stocks to-date. Nonetheless, the risk of a market correction is currently heightened around the possibility of more severe economic impact from tariffs or unexpected response from China. I continue to recommend investors account for that possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.