Aker BP: 6.94% Dividend Yield With Stock Upside And Dividend Growth Visibility

Low break-even projects will ensure strong cash flow sustains even if oil trades in the range of $60 to $70 per barrel.

Investment Thesis

Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) is an exploration and production company with focus on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has been in my investment coverage since February 2014 and stock has been a steady value creator even as the energy industry has gone through turbulent times. The stock has however been sideways for the last 12-months and I believe that Aker BP is in accumulation zone before further stock upside. This investment coverage will discuss the factors that will trigger positive momentum for the Aker BP in the next 12-18 months.

While the coverage will focus on the production, revenue and cash flow growth, it is important to note that Aker BP is paying an annualized dividend of $2.08. This translates into a healthy dividend yield of 6.94% considering the current dollar stock price. I am of the opinion that dividends will witness healthy growth in the next 2-3 years. This will provide another trigger for stock re-rating and upside.

Sluggish Stock Movement

I mentioned at the onset that Aker BP stock has been sideways in the last 12-months. The key reasons for this brief period of sluggish stock movement is as follows –

Aker BP reported production of 155,700boepd for 2018. The company’s production guidance for 2019 is in the range of 155,000 to 160,000boepd. Therefore, production in 2019 is likely to be flat as compared to 2018. For 1Q19, the company’s realized oil price was $63.9 per barrel and realized oil price was lower by 5.75% as compared to 4Q18 price of $67.8 per barrel. This resulted in EBITDA margin compression of nearly 800 basis points.

I strongly believe that as markets move into the second half of 2019, the entire focus will shift on developments in 2020 and with strong production growth expected in 2020 and beyond, I am bullish for the next 12-18 months.

Johan Sverdrup Driven Stock Upside

Johan Sverdrup is a game changing asset for Aker BP and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF). I have discussed Johan Sverdrup asset in details when I initiated covered on both these stocks in the past.

Just to put things into perspective, Johan Sverdrup is likely to deliver first oil towards the end of 2019 and phase 1 of production is anticipated at 440,000boepd. Further, peak production is expected at 660,000boepd and that’s likely in 2023.

Aker BP has a stake of 11.5733% in Johan Sverdrup. This would imply incremental production of 50,000boepd from phase 1 and 76,000boepd from phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup project.

Even if production from other assets remains stable at 155,000boepd, Aker BP is positioned to deliver production of 200,000boepd to 210,000boepd by 2021.

From a revenue perspective, an incremental production of 50,000boepd would imply an increase in annual revenue by $1.2 billion considering the realized oil price of $63.9 for 1Q19. Further, the EBITDA margin for 1Q19 was 64.5% and if the same EBITDA margin is considered, the EBITDA from phase 1 of Johan Sverdrup production is likely to be $750 million.

If we consider phase 2 of the project with production share for Aker BP at 76,000boepd, the revenue from Johan Sverdrup is likely to be $1.8 billion with EBITDA of $1.2 billion using the same oil price realization and EBITDA margin as above.

The field life for Johan Sverdrup is 50 years and the point I am trying to make here is that stead production growth and cash flow growth is likely in the next 3-5 years. An important point to note is that Johan Sverdrup has a phase 1 break-even oil price of $15 per barrel and full field break-even oil price of $20 per barrel. This makes the asset attractive in terms of potential EBITDA margin and cash flows even if oil is in the range of $60 to $70 per barrel.

From a shareholder value creation perspective, it is also worth noting that Aker BP paid an annual dividend of $1.25 per share for 2018. An annualized dividend payout is expected at $2.08 in 2019, and this implies a dividend growth of 66.7% on a year-on-year basis.

As production from Johan Sverdrup commences in late 2019, I expect healthy dividend growth in 2020 and 2021. Further, as second phase production upside in triggered in 2023, dividend growth will remain robust. This makes Aker BP attractive for income investors as well as investors seeking robust stock upside.

A Deep Exploration Program

While I have focused entirely on Johan Sverdrup from a stock upside perspective in the next 12-18 months, it is worth noting that Aker BP has diversified production assets with current production primarily coming from Alvheim, Valhall, Skarv and Ivar Aasen.

If we consider a 3-5 year time horizon, Aker BP has a deep exploration program to ensure that production continues from multiple assets.

The chart below gives the company’s exploration program for 2019 and there are attractive prospects with strong partners that will be explored in the coming quarters.

PL857 and PL033 were dry, but PL869 has encouraging results. Overall, with focus on the rich Norwegian Continental Shelf, I believe that successful exploration wells in the coming quarters will provide added trigger for the stock moving higher.

Healthy Balance Sheet

The oil and gas industry has witnessed challenging times in the last 4-5 years and several mid-cap and small-cap companies have seen severe balance sheet stress. This has translated into forced asset sale and curtailed growth programs.

One of the key positives for Aker BP is a healthy balance sheet that has been supported by robust operating cash flows. As of 1Q19, Aker BP had total debt of $2.6 billion with a low debt to capitalization of 48.1%.

Importantly, the company’s annualized operating cash flow is likely at $2.8 billion and this will ensure smooth debt, servicing, debt repayment and dividends.

As Johan Sverdrup goes on-stream, cash flows are likely to swell and I expect reduction in debt beyond 2020. It is worth noting that Aker BP had total debt of $3.0 billion in 1Q18, which has declined to $2.6 billion in 1Q19. I expect de-leveraging to continue and it will result in better credit metrics going forward.

Risk Factors

The only risk factor to the thesis relates to sharp downside in oil price. However, I believe that oil is likely to sustain in the region of $60 to $70 per barrel with the following supporting factors –

Production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC members is likely to ensure that the supply-demand gap is not pronounced. Oil price has already discounted a relative slowdown in the global economy due to trade wars The tensions related to Iran continue to escalate and geo-political tensions are positive for oil price

Besides these factors, it is worth noting that Johan Sverdrup has a low break-even as mentioned earlier in the thesis. Even at $60 per barrel oil, the EBITDA margin and cash flows are likely to be healthy.

I don’t see any balance sheet risk for Aker BP with operating cash flow visibility of $2.8 billion for 2019 and potentially $3.3 to $3.6 billion in 2020 and 2021.

Conclusion

Aker BP has quality assets and the company operates in a low geo-political risk region. Steady production growth has sustained through 2018 and 2019 with upside in production likely to commence from 2020.

I believe that as production growth is triggered in the coming year, Aker BP stock will surge on higher revenue, cash flow and dividends.

With the stock having moved sideways in the last 12-months, it is a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure to this quality stock from the energy sector.

