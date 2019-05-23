Stereotaxis: Well Positioned To Become "Intuitive Surgical Of Endovascular Surgery" With Genesis Launch & Proprietary Catheter Development

SIMPLIFYING RECENT INNOVATON ANNOUNCEMENTS AT HRS IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND PROFITABLITY; STRONG POTENTIAL OUTLOOK WITH OVER $60 MILLION IN SALES AND LARGE PROFITS FROM JUST EXISTING CUSTOMER BASE

Stereotaxis is a global pioneer and leader of robotics for endovascular surgery with a fantastic technology platform that utilizes magnetism to “pull” objects throughout the body. With unprecedented precision, stability, and safety as detailed in roughly 350 peer-reviewed publications, its robotics platform fundamentally transforms and improves catheter navigation compared to manual approaches. Stereotaxis has a razor / razor blade business model that has been selling a stable amount of the latter but struggling with the former for years. With their announcements two weeks ago at the Heart Rhythm Society <HRS> meeting, which will be covered in more detail below, they hope to change that and I believe they will. This portion of the article will briefly detail the significant value that can be created from their existing customer base alone, as well as touch upon the expansion of procedures that is likely to occur in the future.

Stereotaxis has had a steady level of recurring revenues over the past 8 years that provides a solid foundation to build off of. Since FY2011 this high-margin (~80% gross margins) ‘razor-blade’ portion of their business model has generated between $25.3 and $27.8 million in revenues. Importantly FY2018 was a record year for recurring revenues, and that was achieved without the benefit of any “razor” Niobe system sales in FY2018 and just two in FY2017. The chart below shows system sales declined to $1.6 million in FY2018 (all Odyssey sales) from $4.3 million in FY2017 (Odyssey sales & 2 Niobe ES systems). In light of these declining “razor” Niobe system sales, the growing and record recurring revenues are indicative of a positive underlying trend of an increasingly active user base within Stereotaxis’ ~110 installed systems worldwide.

Stereotaxis Recurring Revenues and System (Niobe & Odyssey) Sales FY2009-FY2018

Key announcements last week at HRS included a magnetic system overhaul, a new imaging product, and the future launch of its own catheter. These are all relevant from a strategic and revenue perspective. From a revenue perspective, here are the potential sales drivers from within its existing customer base:

Hardware (Razor) Replacement Cycle – Management commented on the Q1 call that they see a $15 million annual replacement cycle of robotic magnetic machines from within their current install base with their new Genesis system. Genesis includes integrated X-ray technology making the robotic machine much less expensive to buy and easier to install versus prior systems. Stereotaxis also unveiled a new Imaging x-ray system providing an additional source of revenue; it is tightly integrated with the Genesis system and is also compatible with their existing Niobe systems. Catheter (Razor Blade) Sales - Management stated on its Q1 call that the launch of their next generation catheter can drive an incremental $20+ million in revenues off of its current global procedure volume. So the ~$25-28 million in annual recurring revenues over the past 8 years, as described above, has the potential to be over ~$48 million annually and a very profitable business…that is just from Stereotaxis’ existing customer base. They also stated using the existing market of cardiac ablation procedures that their own catheter "increases the addressable global market opportunity by over $2 billion" and that the new catheter "may also serve to advance other meaningful innovations in the future".

So in addition to the ~$30 million in total sales in FY2018, there is $35+ million in potential incremental annual revenues from its user base. Therein lies management’s unofficial guidance on recent conference calls of a potential doubling of revenues from existing customers alone. That won’t happen tomorrow, but management stated on the Q1 call that they “see robust overall revenue growth returning in the coming quarters”.

Beyond the existing customer base, there is room for meaningful growth in the cardiac space where they are currently focused, and additionally Stereotaxis has broad regulatory clearance throughout the vascular system, including neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedures. While Stereotaxis has remained prudently focused on its large opportunity in cardiac ablation procedures, the groundwork is now set for new applications in the future. Indeed Genesis has been alluded to as the launching pad for this future expansion in procedures, with management noting on the Q1 call that “it serves as a platform on which potential future ventures in new endovascular anatomies are possible” and the press release announcing Genesis stating that the “system represents a platform able to accommodate significant innovation in the future”.

The total addressable market between cardiac, neurovascular and peripheral procedures is quite significant. Stereotaxis has been cash constrained for years limiting its focus to cardiac ablation procedures, but thanks to a management/Board-led total investment of $34 million in recent years that is changing for the better, creating a substantial opportunity ahead for current and future shareholders.

REVIEW OF STEREOTAXIS ANNOUNCEMENTS AT HRS AND ON FIRST QUARTER CALL; GENESIS REPRESENTS PLATFORM FOR FUTURE EXPANSION BEYOND CARDIAC; SEE INCREASED LIKELIHOOD AS A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE.

Stereotaxis announced several aspects to its long-awaited Innovation plan at the HRS meeting and other items on its subsequent Q1 earnings call. These included:

Stereotaxis Announces Next Generation Robotic Magnetic Navigation System and Imaging System – This is the first hardware system redesign in over 6 years and the first completely new magnet approach since the original framework in 2003; The integration of a new advanced X-Ray imaging solution into the Genesis system resulting in reduced cost & complexity of installation for EP practices and hospitals; Stereotaxis and Osypka Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance Robotic Catheter Technology - This collaboration is for a proprietary next-gen magnetic ablation catheter and also “provides for attractive strategic options in the future” as per the Q1 call; Reference to “several confidential” collaborations that have as yet been unannounced; Discussion around new procedure indications including a large potential opportunity in neurovascular for which Stereotaxis already has regulatory clearance; Expectation of “robust overall revenue growth returning to Stereotaxis in the coming quarters”; and No need to raise additional capital to reach profitability as per comments on the Q1 call and in this excerpt from its Q1 release: “Stereotaxis’ balance sheet will allow the Company to deliver on its commercial and innovation initiatives over the coming years and reach profitability without the need for additional financings.”

First and foremost, the new Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system represents the first real upgrade to the robotic magnetic system in over 15 years. As detailed by the CEO on the Q1 call all prior enhancements to the Niobe system were iterative in nature. Genesis RMN utilizes novel smaller magnets that rotate along their center of mass and are held by flexible robotic arms, and the system is faster, smaller, lighter and more flexible than the current Niobe Epoch. The new mechanism allows for instantaneous responsiveness to physician control and the flexibility to provide an increased range of motion. Importantly this new system design can accommodate significant future innovation, and opens the door to new endovascular procedures in and beyond the cardiac space where Stereotaxis is focused today. Stereotaxis has already achieved a CE mark for the Genesis system and it is now available for commercialization in Europe as well as certain other geographies; the company is pursuing additional regulatory clearances in the coming months to allow for a broader commercial launch.

One important aspect of the Genesis is the inclusion of Stereotaxis X-Ray imaging, which dramatically lowers the cost of robotics for an EP lab or hospital. The Stereotaxis Imaging Model S is an advanced x-ray system specifically designed for electrophysiology, which is tightly integrated with Genesis and also compatible with Niobe. It already has FDA clearance, CE mark, and is commercially available in the US, EU and certain other global geographies.

In summarizing some of the key benefits of combining Genesis and the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S, the CEO stated on the Q1 call,“By providing Genesis and Stereotaxis Imaging in a combined fashion, we have significantly reduced the cost of acquisition, the ongoing cost of ownership, and the complexity of installation of a robotic electrophysiology practice….We can now offer a full robotic EP practice for the price of a high-end biplane x-ray on its own. This is a type of affordability that no other robotic system in any surgical specialty offers”.

He added, “The size, weight and space requirements of the combined systems are dramatically less than Niobe with other x-rays, allowing for a robotic EP lab to be installed in labs previously never considered possible…It will support the replacement cycle at just our existing hospital customers of approximately $15 million annually, but more importantly, it's the first step towards a future, in which every electrophysiology practice will have access to a robotic system”.

When discussing the $15 million annual replacement cycle further, the CEO also commented “we have clear visibility into every lab that is an active lab of ours that is going through an X-ray replacement…a natural time for them to also change the robotic system. So we…are very comfortable with that estimate of approximately 10 systems being replaced each year”. He expanded that by saying he believes “there will be practically no lab that will stay a Niobe lab going forward”. Stereotaxis currently has ~110 active robotic practices using Niobe globally, so the assessment that all labs will convert to Genesis would yield a powerful tailwind to revenue growth for years to come. Even if just half of the installed Niobe systems transition to Genesis that strong tailwind to revenue growth holds true.

Moving on to the equally, if not more, important announcement at HRS…the collaboration with Osypka AG for a next-gen magnetic ablation catheter that Stereotaxis will own. Despite a long-standing, positive relationship with Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Biosense Webster division for magnetic catheters (which was extended through December 2022 in Q2’2018), Stereotaxis has never had complete control over arguably the most important, profitable part of its business…catheters. That is about to change thanks to this meaningful new collaboration.

Osypka AG has a long 40-year history in medical devices and has been a pioneer in RF ablation dating back 30 years. Stereotaxis is funding the development of this novel magnetic ablation catheter and will be its sole owner. This development of its own proprietary catheter is relevant on two fronts:

Over $20 Million in Potential Incremental Sales from Existing Customer Base & Sizeable Expansion of Addressable Global Market Opportunity: The Stereotaxis management team estimated on their Q1 call that using just their existing global procedure volume a proprietary ablation catheter could generate “over $20 million in incremental high-margin annual revenue”. As described in the section above that can lead to over ~$48 million in recurring revenue sales after the launch of the catheter, without adding a single new customer. They also stated that using the existing market of cardiac ablation procedures their own catheter “increases the addressable global market opportunity by over $2 billion”. Sets Foundation for “Meaningful Innovations” & That Increases Likelihood as an Acquisition Candidate: For too long Stereotaxis’ catheter business has not been an in-house solution. The move to design/develop/own a superior magnetic solution is a game-changer that will show the true earnings power of the business model. It also makes the current install base that much more valuable, and the improved performance of the catheter should fuel increased utilization and market share gains. Management also stated that the new catheter “may also serve to advance other meaningful innovations in the future”. More on this below and why this increases the likelihood of an acquisition.

THE ROBOTIC MEDICAL DEVICE SPACE HAS BEEN AN ACTIVE AREA OF M&A; STEREOTAXIS LOOKS LIKE ATTRACTIVE CANDIDATE FOR POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS LOOKING TO ENTER OR ALREADY IN THE SPACE.

Stereotaxis was profiled in January 2019 as a likely acquisition candidate, Stereotaxis: A Leader In Robotic Heart Surgery Is Ripe To Be Acquired on Seeking Alpha. I agree with that assessment and believe the likelihood of an acquisition has increased after: (1) the announcements at HRS of the new Genesis system and proprietary catheter, and (2) Johnson & Johnson’s meaningful step into the world of robotics in February 2019 with its +$5 billion acquisition of Auris Health ($3.4 billion in cash plus $2.35 billion in additional contingent payments).

Firstly, for too long Stereotaxis’ catheter business has not been an in-house solution, and for the most part its catheters have been supplied by JNJ’s Biosense Webster. That deal from which Stereotaxis receives royalties has partially shielded the company from potential acquirers on two fronts: (1) the deal with Biosense Webster has a ‘tell us if you’re in serious talks to sell’ clause, and (2) it has hidden the true revenue and earnings power of the company. That masking of revenue/earnings power was furthered by an ill-advised, high-coupon debt deal with Healthcare Royalty Partners that prior management had entered into. That debt was tied to Biosense Webster royalties, and the deal with HRP handcuffed the company for years.

With the help of the current Board/management team’s investment of $34 million into Stereotaxis, the company was able to exit that HRP deal in 2016 enabling the opportunity to design/develop its own catheter. By having a proprietary catheter of its own that enhances the already well-detailed superiority of robotic magnetic procedures versus manual procedures (more on this superiority here), Stereotaxis can capitalize on the real revenue/earnings power of the company making it a more attractive acquisition candidate for anyone looking to enter into the robotic medical arena.

Moving onto the JNJ acquisition of Auris Health for $3.4 billion in cash plus $2.35 billion in additional contingent payments in February 2019…why does the acquisition of Auris increase the chances for Stereotaxis to be acquired? Well for starters, Auris acquired Hansen Medical back in April 2016. At that time, despite the massive difference in # of procedures utilizing the Stereotaxis and Hansen robotic systems (in favor of Stereotaxis), Hansen was seen as the main competitor to Stereotaxis in intravascular robotics for cardiac arrhythmia and endovascular procedures.

At the center of the Auris/Hansen deal was Frederic H. Moll, MD, who was a co-founder of Auris as well as Hansen Medical, and was Hansen Medical’s CEO from 2002 to 2010. Prior to Hansen, Dr. Moll also founded Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in 1995. In addition to trailing Stereotaxis in real world use cases by a wide margin and having Dr. Moll as a founder, what made Hansen different from Stereotaxis was its robotic system had a “push” mechanism of action and it owned its own catheters too.

How much of Hansen’s robotic system was repurposed and integrated into the Auris Monarch system, with its initial focus on lung cancer, is not exactly known. However this is an excerpt from the Auris Health website: “In 2016, Auris Health acquired Hansen Medical, bringing a wealth of robotic technology and patents into the Auris portfolio. Following the Hansen integration, in March 2018, Auris Health launched the Monarch™ Platform, the first FDA-cleared robotic platform for diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopic procedures.” Roughly one year after the launch of the Monarch platform, Auris was acquired by JNJ.

The second reason the Auris acquisition increases the chances of Stereotaxis being acquired was detailed on Stereotaxis’ fourth quarter conference call held in March 2019. In response to a question on Auris that had acquired former competitor Hansen Medical and whether Stereotaxis could create an approach that targeted the same bronchial anatomy, here is the response provided by Stereotaxis’ CEO:

“…One of the large challenges if you look at interventional medicine more broadly, is navigating tortuous anatomy, navigating blood vessels, and in Auris' case, navigating the lung tree kind of in a more efficient manner because it's often times difficult to move guidewires, to move catheters, through tortuous twists and turns of the blood vessels. I would think that that would be a natural place for us to play in. One of the difficulties that Hansen, at the time, had in operating in the endovascular suite was that its robotic mechanism of action increased the size of a catheter and increased the rigidity of the catheter, and that led to various safety risks in sensitive anatomy. That's perhaps why that mechanism of action was better suited for the lung than the endovascular system. Stereotaxis' key benefit is the safety aspects, and so while we can operate in the lungs, we also have a benefit of being able to operate safely in/across the vascular system. And I think that those are kind of benefits and advantages that we should take advantage over the coming years…”

Therefore any medical device company that sees the value in what JNJ acquired in Auris, which uses a “push system” versus the safer magnetic “pull system” of Stereotaxis, may identify that an opportunity exists in bronchial anatomy and much more with Stereotaxis’ robotic technology. The increasing awareness of how many places throughout the body that Stereotaxis robotic medical devices can be used should play a meaningful part in any future evaluation of the company. The reality is, as stated previously, Stereotaxis has been cash constrained for years limiting its focus to cardiac ablation procedures, but the expansion to new procedures now seems to be firmly on the horizon.

A well-financed buyer of Stereotaxis could in one step acquire: (1) A robotic magnetic platform that has shown clear clinical evidence over manual platforms in cardiac ablation with a significant install base, that is now on a path to becoming immensely more valuable than it already is today with the new Genesis system and future in-house catheter; (2) A robotic magnetic platform that has broad regulatory clearance across the vascular system including neurovascular, peripheral anatomy, and coronary vasculature procedures; (3) A robotic magnetic platform that has unprecedented precision and stability to target the vascular system from head to toe utilizing the safer “pull” approach of magnetism versus the “push” approach of manual and other robotic catheters; and (4) A robotic magnetic platform that can reach areas far beyond the capabilities of manual catheters.

With a larger balance sheet, an acquirer could more quickly capitalize on the massive opportunities in neurovascular and peripheral applications, for which Stereotaxis has already received regulatory clearance, and continue to expand its presence in the huge cardiac market; in turn an expansion of procedures provides multiple new reasons for hospitals and labs to become customers and buy Stereotaxis’ robotic magnetic systems.

Additionally, Stereotaxis management has noted several times over the past few quarters that it expects to reach profitability without raising capital again. As with any micro-cap that by nature carries higher risk/reward than larger companies, that statement is a significant positive for current and future shareholders. On the Q1 call, the CFO commented the company expects to end FY2019 with over $6 million in cash, suggesting just $3 million in cash utilization through year end based on their existing cash position of over $9 million (note that R&D investment increased $1 million y-o-y in Q1’2019). Combining the potential to reach profitability without needing additional capital & the current cash balance/cash burn, one might see a path to Stereotaxis reaching profitability as soon as FY2020.

On the Q4 and Q1 calls, management reiterated its vision to become the “Intuitive Surgical of endovascular surgery”. Based off of the existing customer base in conjunction with the announcements at HRS, one can see a profitable company in Stereotaxis that will grow rapidly for the foreseeable future, with enormous long-term opportunity throughout the vascular system…and that should make it an attractive target for potential acquirers.

THE WORLD’S FIRST TELEROBOTIC INTERVENTION BELONGS TO STEREOTAXIS…NOT CORINDUS. GOOD EXAMPLE OF WHY STEREOTAXIS IS UNDERFOLLOWED AND OVERLOOKED AMONG ROBOTIC PEERS.

The homepage of the Corindus Vascular Robotics website (CVRS), a Nasdaq listed company with a ~$544 million valuation and sales of $10.8 million in FY2018, prominently shows “The World’s First Telerobotic Intervention” was performed with their platform in December 2018. As per the details from Corindus’ site and its press release, Dr. Tejas Patel used the CorPath platform in Gujarat, India to perform 5 remote procedures (percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI) on patients located 20 miles away at the Apex Heart Institute. After successful completion, there was a press conference held to discuss the significant milestone of remote intervention, a press release was issued, social media was utilized, and the event found a prominent spot on the homepage of the Corindus website.

The ability to perform procedures remotely is indeed quite an accomplishment and represents the beginning of a new era in medicine, yet the first telerobotic intervention procedure actually took place nine months earlier in 2018 with Stereotaxis’ Niobe system.

On March 2nd, 2018, at the 4th Gulf EP Live event in Dubai, UAE, Professor Raatikainen successfully completed the world’s first robotic interventional procedure directing an ablation catheter to treat atrial fibrillation in a human patient located in Helsinki, Finland. The successful remote procedure with Stereotaxis’ Niobe system took place on two different continents with 4,000 miles between doctor and patient.

Notably the ability to perform remote procedures is garnering some attention and funding. As per the Corindus press release, “the Mayo Clinic received a multi-year $3.3 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to support exploring the feasibility and practicality of using remote robotic technology for cardiac interventions”. While Mayo Clinic is not one of its current customers, Stereotaxis has the capability to perform cardiac interventions remotely. Hopefully Stereotaxis has reached out to either Mayo Clinic or the Helmsley Trust since they issued that grant in May 2018.

Importantly, this section has not been highlighted to take away from Corindus’ accomplishment of the first telerobotic PCI, but rather to help show why Stereotaxis that achieved the first telerobotic intervention is “Overlooked and Underfollowed”. Corindus has taken the opportunity to prominently place this event on its homepage, they held a press conference, they utilized social media, they also issued a press release detailing the event, and they have subsequently mentioned it in several press releases.

Stereotaxis on the other hand chose to highlight the world’s first robotic remote coronary procedure via Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. No press release, no press conference, no prominent placement on its website, and no further mention of the procedure since utilizing social media. How much attention has Stereotaxis’ social media-only approach raised? The Facebook post has just 15 likes & 10 shares, the video on Youtube has been viewed 92 times, and the tweet on Twitter has 4 retweets, 11 likes and 0 comments. Those are less than stellar engagement numbers across all three platforms for a world’s first event.

THERE ARE OVER 350 PUBLICATIONS DOCUMENTING STEREOTAXIS' SUPERIOR EFFICACY AND SAFETY; ITS ROBOTIC SYSTEM HAS REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR NAVIGATION OF INTERVENTIONAL DEVICES BROADLY THROUGHOUT VASCULAR SYSTEM…AND SOUNDS LIKE NEUROVASCULAR MAY BE NEXT AREA OF FOCUS BEYOND CARDIAC

The ability to float and move objects throughout the body using robots and magnetism still sounds like sci-fi fiction, albeit with enormous potential. With ~350 peer-reviewed publications showcasing robotic “magnetism” navigation is safer and more effective versus “manual” methods, Stereotaxis’ robotic approach is anything but sci-fi fiction and its potential is indeed enormous. With its smartly re-designed website, Stereotaxis has made it easy to find that “the clinical data speaks for itself”.

Instead of showing all of the charts comparing data from all peer reviewed publications with >50 patients from 2012 through 2018 detailing head-to-head comparisons of cardiac ablation with robotic and manual navigation, I highly recommend visiting the site. There you will find comparison charts on the following: (1) major adverse events, (2) minor complications, (3) acute success, (4) cardiac perforations, (5) fluoroscopy exposure, and (6) freedom from recurrence. The data is overwhelmingly in favor of Stereotaxis’ platform.

Additionally for reference, here is an excerpt of Stereotaxis’ Q4 conference call describing the data showing the vast superiority for both patients and physicians:

“The benefits of robotic magnetic navigation, precision, stability, reach, safety, are pronounced in cardiac ablation procedures. Over 350 publications have documented the clinical benefits of Stereotaxis robotic technology. A comprehensive and objective assessment of the clinical literature was recently completed looking at every head-to-head robotic versus manual peer-reviewed publication where the same physicians and hospitals performed some procedures robotically and others manually. To ensure relevance, we looked at studies since 2012 that had over 50 patients. The results were dramatic. Every study showed robotics meaningfully reducing major adverse events. Across nearly 5,000 patients, 4% of patients treated manually suffered from a major complication compared to only 1% of those treated robotically, a reduction of 72%. The same was true of minor complications and patient radiation exposure with robotics reducing both by approximately 40%. Efficacy defined as freedom from arrhythmia, both when measured acutely or long term and across the breadth of arrhythmia types showed trends toward improvement with robotics. Acute efficacy improved 7% on average and long-term efficacy improved 8%...The clinical benefits of our robotic technology extend to physicians and nurses as well…The long-term safety risk is significant, with studies showing 49% suffering orthopedic injury as a direct result of their work, and 85% of brain tumors in interventional physicians being found in the left side of their brain, the side closer to the X-ray source. With our technology, a physician performs a robotic procedure seated and scrubbed and protected from radiation with all the procedure information on a large screen in front of them and all the controls over the procedure at their fingertips.”

With respect to its focus on cardiac for now, CEO Fischel said on the Q4 call that “Stereotaxis's vision is to become the Intuitive Surgical of endovascular surgery. Cardiac ablation is our beachhead, and we will grow from there.” Where will they grow next is a key question.

As already highlighted in this article, Stereotaxis has fairly broad clearance throughout vascular system, including neurovascular and peripheral anatomy, and they also see the lung tree as a “natural place” for them to play in. Additionally as already highlighted, the Genesis system represents “a platform able to accommodate significant innovation in the future” and “it serves as a platform on which potential future ventures in new endovascular anatomies are possible”, while the new catheter “may also serve to advance other meaningful innovations in the future”.

These and other management comments over the past two quarterly calls highlight that future expansion beyond cardiac is now in focus, although I don’t expect expansion into a new procedure tomorrow. They have been steadfast in stating they will continue to focus on one specific endovascular application, cardiac ablation for the treatment of arrhythmias. Yet looking ahead their intent to expand procedures is clearer today than it has been since the company originally went public.

So where could that expansion occur? Here are some excerpts of the CEO’s comments during the Q&A session from the Q1’2019 call that yield some clues, and those clues point in the direction of neurovascular procedures:

“So right now, we have fairly broad approval for navigation of magnetic interventional devices in the vascular system…from the heights in the head till the toes. Where we think about where would be the most appropriate place for us to advance robotics in endovascular surgery, we think about any place where millimeter precision and control of a catheter's distal tip is desirable…or where previously manual catheters have very difficult times reaching would be beneficial. And so there are a broad range of applications where that would be exciting. I think things like neurovascular would be interesting. We've obviously seen that the industry has become much more excited about some pulmonary indications. There are areas in the peripheral vascular that could be exciting…The Genesis system has a benefit of having much more flexible robotic arms, which again can allow for a broader positioning of magnets in different positions and that enhances our ability to try to approach some of those anatomies. Again, this will be kind of a staged approach. We want to make sure you also have the right interventional devices to complement the robotic system, but that is our vision for the future. As I've described on previous calls, I do view Stereotaxis's future as the Intuitive Surgical of endovascular surgery."

When asked to narrow that broader opportunity for expansion of potential procedures in a follow-up question, neurovascular emerged more prominently as per this excerpt:

“We haven't made any terminal determination on which one to pursue. If you ask me just from my personal opinion, I've seen that the neurovascular space has blossomed in terms of interventional approaches for treating stroke, and so I think it is a highly attractive field. It is one where still the vast majority of stroke patients do not get treated with interventional approaches largely because of the complexity of going more deeper into the brain's vascular system with conventional approaches. And so yes, there probably is a very significant opportunity there.”

No matter where in the body Stereotaxis decides upon, an expansion of procedures provides multiple new reasons for hospitals and labs to become customers and buy Stereotaxis’ robotic magnetic systems. The reality is that while they continue to focus today on cardiac ablation, the Genesis system finally offers existing and potential new customers the lure of expanding indications throughout the vascular system, and that is an exciting prospect as a current shareholder in the company.

SUMMARY

In summary, Stereotaxis represents one of the best investments in microcap robotic medical devices today. Since the management/Board-led refinancing in 2016, the groundwork has been laid for significant opportunities ahead. Notwithstanding the fact that investing in micro-caps carries higher risk, management is targeting profitability without any future shareholder dilution via capital raises, and that separates them from many other microcap/small-cap robotic medical device companies with much higher valuations.

As a result of the management/Board-led $24 million private placement refinancing in 2016 (Stereotaxis Completes Private Placement of $24 Million) and subsequent non-dilutive $10 million raise in 2018 through warrant conversion (Stereotaxis Announces $10.0 Million Non-Dilutive Financing from Early Warrant Exercise), there are just under 100 million shares of STXS on a fully-diluted basis (**note that on its Q4'2017 call in March 2018 here is what the CEO stated on the fully-diluted share count, "it's about 97 million or 96 million on a fully diluted, including all options, warrants, common shares, preferred shares", but I am using 100 million shares for valuation purposes here).

Stereotaxis currently has no Wall Street coverage. Here is a brief comparative valuation analysis using two microcap peers - Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) and TransEnterix (TRXC) - that are covered by a total of seven different Wall Street firms. CVRS and TRXC's FY2018 revenues are both below Stereotaxis' $29.3 million, yet they are in the general vicinity at $10.8 and $24.1 million, respectively. This table offers some P/Sales valuation metrics as well as prospective valuations based upon the CVRS and TRXC analysts' average 12-month target price: Source: Actual/Consensus Est. and Analysts' Target/Ratings from Bloomberg

Given the lack of Wall Street coverage, there are no consensus estimates for STXS and the company has not yet officially guided either, and that is why there is no FY2019 sales estimate in the table above. However based on the Genesis replacement cycle of ~$15 million annually (~10 Genesis machines) from within its existing customer base that management described on its Q1 call, and the fact there are over two full quarters left in the fiscal year, let's conservatively estimate that STXS will achieve total sales of $35 million in FY2019. Notably this assumes no new Genesis sales from beyond Stereotaxis' existing customer base, and we already know that they have a Niobe system sale that will close in the 2H of 2019 (Stereotaxis Announces Partnership with Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute to Bring New Treatment to Arrhythmia Patients).

If CVRS/TRXC's current price/sales ratios of ~50X/~12X for FY2018 & ~30X/~10X for FY2019, which are shown in the table above, were applied to STXS then its stock price today would be trading between $3.52/share to $15.72/share & $3.50/share to $10.50/share, respectively based on its $29.3 million FY2018 sales and $35 million FY2019 sales estimate. Additionally, the CVRS/TRXC analysts' average 12-month price targets of $2.40/share and $2.77/share and their respective market cap valuation targets of ~$500 million and ~$600 million, as shown in the table above, would equal between $5/share and $6/share of STXS based on its ~100 million shares outstanding on a fully-diluted basis.

In my view, Stereotaxis' unique robotic “pull” mechanism of action and the ability of magnetism to precisely steer devices throughout most of the vascular system separates it from all other robotic medical device companies. As such the company can be worth significantly more from a valuation perspective, especially when taking into consideration the opportunity at hand with just its existing customer base from Genesis & its own proprietary catheter as detailed in this article.

Looking into the future to see what technology platforms will become standards is not an easy proposition, yet the facts show that Stereotaxis' robotic magnetic navigation increases patient safety, increases physician safety, and is more efficacious than manual platforms…those factors certainly increase the odds. Stereotaxis looks significantly undervalued based on its unique positioning and should move meaningfully higher as it returns to revenue growth with profitability in sight, leading to greater recognition and appreciation by the street.

