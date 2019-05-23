Genfit Is Gearing Up For A Major Catalyst In NASH Before The End Of 2019

Genfit (GNFT) is gearing up for an explosive end to 2019. That's because it is expected to release interim results from its phase 3 NASH study by the end of 2019. This will be a major inflection point for the biotech, because it could determine whether or not it will be successful in the NASH. Specifically, meeting the primary endpoint at the interim analysis would allow the biotech to immediately file for regulatory approval. This would be possible without the need to first complete the study. A competitor is already in the process of being able to file for regulatory approval for its NASH drug, which remains a major risk for the company.

NASH Catalyst Is Quickly Approaching

The next program involves the use of Elafibranor to treat patients with NASH. The NASH market is expected to reach between $20 billion and $35 billion in the coming years. Genfit expects to reveal results from its phase 3 study using Elafibranor to treat patients with NASH fibrosis by the end of this year. This phase 3 NASH study recruited patients with F2 and F3 fibrosis. Patients will either receive 120 mg of Elafibranor or placebo. This is a solid study, because it was designed with an interim analysis in mind. At the end of 2019, an interim analysis will be done to determine if Elafibranor ends up meeting the primary endpoint of this study. The primary endpoint is the usual one for NASH studies, which is NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis. If this endpoint is met, then Genfit can possibly seek accelerated approval for its NASH drug in both the U.S. and European territories. I think that Genfit should do fairly well. That's because Elafibranor is established both as an anti-NASH and anti-fibrotic drug. The same can be said about a competitor known as Intercept Pharmaceuticals. It also addressed both underlying issues with NASH. The downside for Intercept is that it reported mixed results for its interim analysis of a phase 3 NASH study using its drug Ocaliva. It was able to achieve statistical significance for an improvement of fibrosis, but not for NASH resolution. Genfit has an opportunity to shine with both endpoints. Another item to note is that Genfit is evaluating Elafibranor as a backbone treatment with other drugs. This is an important task, because new combinations can be formed to treat patients with NASH. This phase 3 study is set to report interim data at the end of 2019. The only evidence to look to on whether or not this study will be successful is prior positive clinical data from the phase 2 study. This study was known as GOLDEN-505 and it recruited patients with NASH. Patients were treated with either 120 mg of Elafibranor or placebo for a total of 52 weeks. The primary endpoint was looking for resolution of NASH without worsening of fibrosis. Those treated with Genfit's drug achieved 19% NASH resolution in the study compared to only 12% for those on placebo. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.045. This study proved that the drug works when looking at this primary endpoint. This is a solid drug, because it was able to achieve all four items:

Achieve NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis

Improve lipid profile of patients (lower lipids is the goal for these patients)

Improvement of metabolic profile

Tolerability

To give you an idea on Genfit's readout for its Phase 3 NASH study, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) failed to achieve NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis. However, Intercept was successful with the other primary endpoint it used known as fibrosis improvement. That's why it will be able to file for approval. The way I look at it is that Genfit has not yet reported results from its phase 3 study. That means not only does it still have a chance at achieving NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis endpoint, but it can also obtain the fibrosis improvement endpoint as well. That's significant, because Genfit has a more tolerable drug for patients to take. On the other hand, Intercept's Ocaliva still suffers from pruritus. When it reported its phase 3 NASH results several months ago, its stock got hammered bad. That's because early-stage NASH patients are asymptomatic. What that means is that they don't even know they have NASH to begin with. Therefore, if someone is known to have NASH, they will want to take a drug that has hardly any side-effects. Intercept had a problem with excessive itching. That's why Genfit has the advantage here in terms of safety. It's too early to say about efficacy until the interim data is released. The best part of all on why Genfit is a solid biotech is because it recognized the need for a commercialization partner. It has expressed interest in finding a large pharma company to partner with to help commercialize Elafibranor. This is something that is not guaranteed, but possibly could happen. I think it's possible it could happen before the phase 3 data, but more than likely it will happen after the results.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Genfit has cash and cash equivalents of $353 million as of March 31, 2019. A big reason why the biotech has so much cash on hand is primarily because of the IPO it did to get on the NASDAQ. It launched its IPO on the NASDAQ back on March 27, 2019. It offered to sell 6.15 million ordinary shares at a price of $20.32 per share. There was also a concurrent private placement of 500,000 ordinary shares in Europe and other territories outside of the United States. The total amount of funds raised was $135.1 million. This should be enough cash to fund operations for the time being.

Conclusion

Genfit is expecting a major catalyst towards the end of the year for its phase 3 NASH study. Positive interim results could mean the possibility of accelerated approval for Elafibranor. There are two major risks to be aware of. The first risk involves the late-stage study itself. There is no guarantee that Genfit will hit both or either of the endpoints in the study. That would be a major setback for the company, which is looking to carve out a name for itself in NASH. The second risk involves the competitors, more specifically Intercept. That's because Intercept has already reported that it had met on one of the primary endpoints for its NASH study using Ocaliva. It is gearing up to submit an application to the FDA for approval of its NASH drug in Q3 of 2019. The good news is that Genfit has the edge with Elafibranor over Intercept's Ocaliva in terms of safety. All that remains now is to see how the efficacy of Elafibranor in NASH will play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.