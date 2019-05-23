Sell Starbucks: Big Bet On China Faces Headwinds

Stabucks Inc. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been a big winner over the past year up 34%, solidly outperforming the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY). The stock effectively broke out of a four-year trading range in November 2018 when it surged above $60 per share in its fiscal Q4 earnings report with better than expected numbers and solid guidance. Fast forward now seven months and the run appears tired. SBUX just had one of its largest daily price declines in 2019 when it fell 2.85% on Monday, May 20th. The move here was likely related to growing concerns over Starbucks' exposure to China which is the company's fastest growing and arguably most important market. China is not only in the middle of a tricky and uncertain trade dispute with the United States, but is showing emerging signs of cyclical weakness and slowing economic activity. I believe there is more downside ahead for Starbucks with the current situation in China simply adding to the bearish case.

The following points highlight my bearish thesis:

Emerging signs of macro weakness in China may force the company to reassess its expansion strategy and or pull back expectations.

Depreciating Yuan currency to weigh on earnings.

Chinese coffee rival Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) has a different operating model but represents increased competition and roadblock to growth.

Potential saturating in the United States with new stores likely coming from economically marginal locations and or cannibalizing existing markets.

Stretched valuation, EV/EBITDA at 18.5X above historical range.

Chinese macro weakness

To the extent that the data is transparent, the trend of economic activity in China is clearly lower. GDP forecasts between the World Bank and the OECD is 6.3% and 6.2% of annual growth this year for each respectively. This is down from 6.6% in 2018 and 6.9% in 2018. The issue here isn't the nominal number, ~6% growth is a level nearly every country in the world should be envious of. What I'm concerned about is instead the impact on a potential variation of a few points given the size and impact of China's economic reach. Here's what the World Bank said in its review back in January.

East Asia Pacific growth is projected to gradually decelerate, reflecting a structural slowdown in China. The region is characterized by deep regional and global integration, which makes it vulnerable to external shocks. Domestic and external vulnerabilities would amplify the impact of external shocks, especially where policy buffers are limited.

World Bank and OECD China GDP forecasts. source: Knoema macro data

The possibility is real that growth misses has broad implications for the worldwide economy. Starbucks is betting on a robust and accelerating Chinese economy. The current climate amid the ongoing trade dispute uncertainty and regional trends suggests these growth forecasts could be revised lower and still underperform. Two indicators I'm looking at are the manufacturing PMI 'purchasing managers' index' and retail sales as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. Manufacturing PMI rebounded into an expansion zone, above 50 in March and was reported at 50.1 in April and this was before the recent spark in tension amid the ongoing trade dispute. In my opinion, it's likely the forward-looking components of this indicator will pull back for the month of May given the current environment. Exports growth in April Services PMI not pictured here should also see weakness.

China April Manufacturing PMI. source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

China retail sales grew 7.2% year over year in April. Of course, a 7.2% growth rate for any economic indicator is impressive, but in context for China, the number represents a slowdown from 8.7% in March and 9.4% last April. The slowdown here has been faster than expected. Consumers are pulling back amid growing uncertainty.

China April Retail Sales. source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

In terms of external accounts, a big theme is the narrowing trade surplus. In April, exports in CYN was up 3.1% compared to a 10.3% increase in imports. The National Bureau of Statistics of China said the trade surplus fell (-43.8%) compared to the period last year. What all this implicates is pressure on the closely managed currency. Indeed, the Yuan has depreciated about (-3.5%) against the US Dollar in the past month, and about (-9%) over the past year, which is a significant move given historical volatility.

A move beyond the CNY 7 per USD level would signify more bearish sentiment. A report suggests the Central Bank of China will not allow the currency to depreciate much further, but if you follow the foreign exchange market and monetary policy, history is filled with similar jawboning and empty promises. As it relates to SBUX, given China represents ~20% of revenues, the ~3.0% depreciation in the Yuan this quarter suggests revenues could be impacted by up to 70bps a percent.

Starbucks' Big Bet On China

SBUX is betting big on China opening a net 1,981 company-operated stores in its last fiscal year representing 95% of all global new additions and guiding for another 600 in the country this year. Growth thus far has been swift with revenues in the region up 8% for the latest period ended March 31st (fiscal Q2) driven by the store additions and comparable same-store sales growth of 2%. I see a risk to this momentum going forward.

SBUX fiscal 2018 company-owned store count. source: 2018 10-K

One of the trends for Starbucks observed globally is that same-store sales growth has been based on a high average ticket versus a change in number of transactions. People are generally spending more at the store compared with flat foot traffic. This implies that Starbucks will need to open significantly more stores or have people spend significantly more to continue its growth trajectory.

Data by YCharts

Consensus revenue estimates for Starbucks look for the company to grow revenues from $25.6 billion for the trailing last twelve months to $30.3 billion by fiscal year 2021, an increase of 20% over the period or a composite annual growth rate of 7.5% versus full fiscal year 2019. As a back of the envelope calculation, I estimate Starbucks will need another 5000+ stores worldwide in the next 2.5 years. I see risks to these forecasts based not only on my view of a weaker China but also in mature markets like the United States.

Anecdotally, in the U.S., it's likely you'll already find a Starbucks in many of the best locations like business and retail centers, airports and so forth. Spending some time in Manhattan, New York recently, as an example, the company has a store in what appears to be every block figuratively speaking. To me this means that future growth in the U.S. is going to depend on less economically significant locations. Sure, you can find a place on a map that doesn't have a Starbucks but it's likely these areas are less valuable and will have a smaller contribution.

Starbucks China... Meet Luckin Coffee

Chinese coffee retail startup Luckin Coffee recently launched an IPO with a primary listing in New York. The company has mobile ordering and currently has 2,100 locations across China. Seeking Alpha contributor Ian Bezek made a point in his article 'Luckin Coffee: Good Luck With This Dicey IPO', that Luckin isn't really a Starbucks competitor because its business model is set up more as a takeout format, without the "lounge" seating of a typical Starbucks. Ian goes on to say that Starbucks offers a place to effectively "hang out" that appeals to a number of potential customers. First of all, I completely agree with Ian's general conclusions that Luckin is highly speculative. With that said, I disagree that Luckin does not pose a threat to Starbucks' China expansion.

Luckin Coffee marketing. source: IPO prospectus form F-1

First consider that not every Starbucks customer is looking for the dine-in experience. Personally, I have nearly always ordered to-go at my visits to Starbucks. The number of Starbucks take-out customers is likely a significant portion of its overall sales although such numbers are not available. My point is that LuckIn by selling coffee in an exciting new concept at least creates one more option for customers to get that same drink. Every Luckin customer is one less that could have entered a Starbucks. The two companies will compete for prime real estate and store fronts in various cities across China and share the coffee retail market at many locations.

Luckin Coffee's outlook is beyond the scope of this article but suffice to say that this new entrant likely wasn't on Starbucks' management radar when it set out to conquer the Chinese market.

Conclusion

My sense here is that SBUX has been priced for perfection near $80 per share. One valuation metric I'm looking at is enterprise value to EBITDA at 18.65, the highest normalized level for the company in the past decade. Given the challenges to growth going forward between the mature U.S. market and uncertainties in China, I believe this current premium is unjustified. I'd like to see this ratio closer to 15x as a fair level, implying the stock has 20% downside.

Data by YCharts

What the bears need here is an underperformance of operations targets for the stock to take a leg lower, possibly weaker same-store sales numbers. The recent slowdown in China macro data including national retail sales for the month of April highlighted above could be the beginning of a deeper move lower. I believe a near-term catalyst to the downside for SBUX could come from management pulling back its optimism on the Chinese market through comments of changes guidance. A further deterioration of the Chinese economy and increased global financial market volatility would also be negative for the company stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.