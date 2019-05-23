Tetra Bio-Pharma: Diamond In The Rough

The marijuana industry is making a push towards FDA approval via biotechnology firms, including Tetra Bio-Pharma. The niche segment represents the most upside potential but also heavy risk.

Thesis

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) is an early-stage, micro-cap biotechnology firm studying the efficacy of marijuana primarily on advanced cancer pain; it is inherently disruptive to the pharmaceutical industry and either misunderstood or unpopular amongst investors.

Overall Cannabis Market

The cannabis market is booming and becoming increasingly crowded as valuations take off and consolidation becomes inevitable. Most relevant companies have been lifted by the "green tide," but, like in every industry, there are still diamonds in the ruff prompting investors to reap unprecedented returns.

The focus has been on recreational and para-medicinal cannabis producers, such as: Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and others. However, investors are neglecting the inevitable fact of the industry structure, by default, creates a race to the bottom that will produce mediocre margins.

For instance, Canopy Growth Corporation's last conference call denotes the impact on producers' bottom line in their current competitive industry structure. During the call, their CFO reiterated

"Overall during the third quarter fiscal 2019 the weighted average sales price was $7.33 per gram, representing [a decline] of 12% from the same period last year."

In a larger, homogenous market that is only just emerging, prices are going to fall. This is because of the high supply, already low margins, and limited differentiation.

Aurora is also having difficulty maintaining average selling price per gram, decreasing to $6.40 in the past quarter. What is strange is that the company did not formally disclose the marginal decrease from the prior period. Following a closer look at the period prior, filing data are as follows:

Expressed in CAD Dried Cannabis Extracts Avg selling price p/gram $6.23 $10 Revenue proportion xx% 22%

Table data retrieved from: Aphria's Q2 2019 earnings call transcript

Assuming the vast majority of Aurora's sales are derived from cannabis, and weighting the two segments appropriately, we get a net average selling price of $7.06. Compared to their most recent quarter (2019 Q3), Aurora experienced a decline of about 9.35%. The decline reflects the competitive landscape of the industry. Management of both companies cited excise taxes as another contributor, which would also bolster the argument for clinical applications rather than direct to consumer or business.

The best method to capitalize on the trending legalization and public support of marijuana would be investing in companies that are formalizing studies to create a subscribed cannabis drug. These studies will not only accelerate public-trust and sales due to insurance covering the bill but will also create a wide moat: requiring new entrants to spend years and millions to recreate trials in the future. Furthermore, it will be very difficult for companies to generate generics, since there is no current biosimilar.

Current Business Situation

Tetra has been developing multiple clinical trials aimed at testing the efficacy of marijuana for various indications. The company has several trials in phase 1 studies determining the effects of THC on Chemotherapy supplemental treatment, chronic pain, and chronic pain in capsule form. They have several other candidates - mostly in preclinical stage - albeit a study aimed specifically towards advanced cancer pain (initiating phase 3).

Their lead candidate's (PPP001) progress was muted recently; however, Streetwise Reports analyzed a research note from Rahul Sarugaser of Paradigm Capital which stated:

"Tetra's study was put on hold in January because two microbial contaminants were discovered in batches of its PPP-001 cannabis pellet drug, which the company had sourced from Aphria. At the time, it was estimated the issue would delay the trial by six months, until July. However, Tetra is back on track, three months earlier than expected, and is ready to relaunch the study (Retrieved from Bloomberg)."

The stock price is not reflecting this change, probably because this is somewhat private information. Therefore, considering the renewed vigor of trials and the average investors' incomplete information, Tetra's share price is safely assumed undervalued relative to their new timeline of cash flows. Furthermore, this revelation serves as a sample of management's ability to fix significant issues as they arise.

Additionally, upon successful completion, the company may apply the FDA approved drug for different unmet medical needs. In layman's terms, the study could multiply Tetra's addressable market size and exponentially increase its customer base if it were to repurpose the drug to similar indications. The indication could be transferred to an entire array of pain-induced implications in light of successfully completed trials.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Financial Snapshot

Tetra has managed to keep debt levels low as it burns cash to fund its R&D. According to their latest filing (3 months ending February 28, 2019), Tetra has $7,868,428 in cash and $19,169,335 in total assets. This puts the company in a strong financial/liquidity position as it only carries $1,966,160 in debt, producing a debt-to-assets ratio of about 10.26%. Compared to their previous quarter (ending November 30, 2018), their cash and total asset accounts amounted to $13,585,673 and $14,527,457, respectively. The company also reported liabilities of $2,543,734, creating a debt-to-assets of 17.51%; which vindicates a 7% decline in the proportion of debt:assets. In any future economic event or discourse, Tetra securities should be cushioned by their financial state.

The company has no revenue (due to their current business cycle) but burnt through $3,985,414 in expenses during the quarter. However, expenses reflect the acquisition of Panag; expenses less acquisition costs equal $3,643,327. General and administrative costs about equaled research and development for the quarter, coming to $1,694,379 and $1,729,345, respectively. This is unfavorable because it denotes management's priorities, which are dangerously close to favoring administrative funding over research. This problem's persistence is prevalent in their financial results last year, when R&D and G&A expenses were $5,964,322 and $4,580,898. In lieu of proper capital appropriation, and/or cost management, trials may take longer than expected to finish and possibly require more funds.

The average quarterly expense rate for 2018 was $2,981,561 ($11,926,242/4). Taking into account their most recent quarterly expenditures of $3,985,414, the company is modestly increasing its expenses as it matures and will need to raise capital in the near future (1-3 quarters). The announced capital raise will be an inflection point for investors as a debt raise would prove management's bullish sentiment, whereas an equity raise would turn Tetra into a "sell" instantly: peak value would be created if they were to lever up (with their current capital structure), but financing via equity raises serious concerns over management's confidence in their operations.

Valuation Relative to Peers

There are many other companies who are becoming more aware of clinically-approved cannabis potential. Intec (NASDAQ:NTEC), Corbus (NASDAQ:CRBP), Cara (NASDAQ:CARA), Zynerba (NASDAQ:ZYNE), GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) and even more entrenched names like CGC and Tilray have their own studies or partnerships underway. The latter two have created a separate business unit (Spectrum) and a partnership with drug giant, Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

For reference, Tetra currently has a market cap of about $86 million. Cara, Corbus, and Intec are at most in phase 1 studies and therefore irrelevant. The closest comparison would be with Zynerba. Zynerba is in late stages of its cannabinoid studies and sports a market cap of over $300 million. The company formulated a transdermal delivery drug aimed toward a niche market for Fragile X syndrome. With increasing popularity, Zynerba has appreciated significantly: especially YTD as shown in the graph below.

There are many problems with Zynerba. A quick check at clinicaltrials.gov shows their trials are delayed due to enrollment issues and the information isn't disclosed clearly to investors. Tetra, on the other hand, has no shortage of applicants (unfortunately) and will be more able to translate findings to many other uses. Concerning study completion, the companies are virtually head-to-head, yet Zynerba's market cap dwarfs Tetra by more than 3:1. Comparing applicable market demographics, close business developments, and Zynerba's difficulty recruiting, Tetra's overall market capitalization should be at least half of Zynerba's.

GW is another comparable company, which just beat its last consensus earnings estimate. According to Zacks Equity Research, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company's earnings per share exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate by 20.88%. It delivered a positive surprise in two of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.14%.

According to management's discussion of results, the beat was due to unpredicted patient enrollment and prescription growth during the quarter. Also, the company released one of its drugs in the U.S. for the first time. With only two major THC/CBD drugs, the company has managed to reach revenue of about 40 million per quarter. The target treatment is a very niche medical need (Dravets and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), and U.S. approval for their THC product is still ongoing.

Their market cap, however, is sitting at an impressive ~$5.55 billion. Their market cap is only relevant to Tetra in the sense that it could be in the same situation approximately two years from now if studies go as planned. In the current environment, Tetra is expected to generate revenue by 2020 year end. Therefore, at this time in 2021, it is safe to assume that Tetra could have a similar market capitalization. This assumes that Tetra's current strategy is not stalled, and their management and operations formalize relatively to GW's.

CGC has also made a sizeable investment recently of $342.9 million when it acquired Cannabinoid Compound Company "C3" in an all-cash transaction. The company has revenue streams from dronabinol (THC), which reached 31 million last year. This is not why CGC purchased the company, evident in a recent press release which stated,

"C [3]'s clinical research programs currently underway are expected to complement Canopy Growth's own clinical activities and provide data that could potentially be applied to emerging product lines, enhancing the Company's prospects for bringing new approved products to market sooner."

The companies have also entered into an agreement spanning clinical research, IP development, and distribution synergies. The major difference with Tetra is that their products are being reviewed by the FDA as well, which GW Pharmaceuticals cited as their fastest growing market during their most recent earnings call.

Where does Tetra fall?

Market Size Of Eligible Cancer Patients

In the U.S., 1,762,450 new cases and 606,880 (cancer) deaths are estimated by the Cancer Statistics Center of the American Cancer Society during 2019. For a relative base number to go off of, in 2016, there were "an estimated 15,338,988 people living with cancer of any site in the United States." Although morbid, dividing the marginal death rate by the marginal new incidence rate and multiplying the quotient by the total number of cancer patients serves as a low estimate of "advanced cancer" market size [361,566].

In 2017, "Sixty-one percent of Americans think marijuana use should be legal, a five-point increase from last year and the highest percentage ever recorded in this poll. Eighty-eight percent favor medical marijuana use." The net present value (NPV) model below accounts for this statistic, in addition to GW's market share; because I am accounting for both, the overall NPV may actually be conservative sense it is accounting for perceived market share twice (accounts for GW's actual results and bias).

With data retrieved from GW's Q1 statement and recent presentation, the company has managed to accurately model both a rough estimate for Tetra's initial launch market capture and the price Tetra could charge. Although this model uses GW's Epidiolex sales, this is not optimal because it is their CBD product, but the same risk with sales persists in both CBD and THC as public bias and regulatory scrutiny has bundled the two compounds. This is evident by the fact that CBD has only recently become legal to grow in the U.S. Additionally, GW's other main product has not yet reached approval in the U.S. and, therefore, would not be relevant to Tetra.

Epidiolex Market Share, Q1 2019 Epidiolex sales $33,500,000 People with Dravets/LGS 60,000 Price p/year $32,500 patients per year 4,123 Price p/quarter $8,125 Market capture (%) 7%

Table data retrieved from: GW Q1 2019 earnings call & investor presentation

Quarterly sales were retrieved from GW's recent investor call transcript, whereas overall market size ("people with Dravets/LGS") and price per year were retrieved from a recent presentation. Using the available data, GW has managed to capture about 7% of the market. However, this figure may be far below (or above) Tetra's because of the state of cancer patients. From my own experience with my brother's chemotherapy, and dozens of other friends' prognoses, cancer treatment is very harsh and disheartening. In light of this, I believe sales will be much higher due to the most common effects of cannabis: happy attitude, increased appetite, and minimal invasiveness; but uncertainty will prevail until launch.

Estimated Market Size/Potential Cash Flows (Royalty/NPV Model)

Referring to the table above, market estimates calculated earlier (361,556) were combined with GW's data compiled in the previous table to accurately predict Tetra's overall net present value.

The probability of success was calculated by consolidating all available tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) data from clinicaltrials.gov. The results were constricted to either "Completed" or "Terminated" to avoid dissecting each trial, then by means of results. Using these parameters, 109 studies were completed and 5 were terminated. Furthermore, 49 of the 114 trials published results, indicating a 43% success rate (assuming the majority of disclosed findings were positive relative to nondisclosed/ companies are only incentivized to disclose successful results).

The royalty rate was derived from a 2013 research report from Medtrack, which concluded "deals with products in development phases I, II, and III received mean royalty rates of 10%, 9.5%, and 14.1%, respectively." The data does not accurately present Tetra's potential royalty rate relative to its massive addressable market, progressive legislation, and public acceptance of medical marijuana. Because GW directly sells to consumers, it is very difficult to evaluate the royalty rate for this specific case.

Tetra should be netting more than a billion dollars from its lead candidate by 2021 and into the foreseeable future. SG&A, R&D, and "other expenses" are fairly muted due to the lean-cost nature of a revenue-sharing agreement. The expenses were scaled to GW during their ramp-up to drug launch but also anchored by Tetra's trends. It is still very questionable, but due to the lack of precedence in the market.

Finally, on a per-share basis, Tetra's price target and implied upside are as follows:

With current market conditions and continued progressive legislature, this figure will increase relatively. A cash flow analysis portrays Tetra as one of the best marijuana investments currently on the market. Tetra's stock price has depreciated significantly YTD, 1 month, 3 month, 1 year…, creating a unique buying opportunity. The average volume is significantly low, indicating that Tetra may be unpopular or past negative sentiment is weighing on the company.

But Why is There Such a Disconnect?

With the model I produced, and the relative industry analysis, Tetra seems like an absolute slam-dunk investment. Investors, particularly institutional, do not just misunderstand marijuana, but they are (on average) most likely oblivious to the clinically-tested implications.

The disconnect between institutional investors and market valuations is most evident in the industry before legalization. Investors with enough of an impact, in aggregate, waited almost all the way until Canada voted on legalizing cannabis; as shown below:

The major jump (midway between 2018 and 2019) correlates with the excitement over Canada's legalization, but also major up-listings. As reported by the Washington Post, the vote was passed on 19 June 2018; as you can see, investors began investing heavily following that date. Since the industry was not at the forefront of conversation, there was nil investing prior to the event. Yet, even with the risk attached to these companies, inflows of capital persisted. It's also worth noting Tilray's debut just before the jump and the potential return it created (for a very few, very lucky investors).

I see the same scenario once the benefits of more sophisticated marijuana are truly appreciated for the value they will produce. As time passes, more institutional investors will become aware of the stark contrast of margins on a relatively low cost basis. Furthermore, Aurora, CGC, and Tilray's new initiatives into the space confirm the viability of the unique opportunity not yet known by most.

Although CGC and Tilray have made decent contributions, Aurora's push into the space is, by far, the best evidence for Tetra's viability. Their CEO, during their most recent earnings call noted,

"some companies in the sector have been indicating that they have seen softening demand on the medical side. We have not seen that. In fact, we have been managing it very, very carefully so that we don't add too many patients. Now we got the production, we can continue to increase that."

Aurora's CEO is not only bullish on the medical prospects but is also worried that the company would take on too many patients! The recreational market casts a shadow over the medicinal market, for now.

The CEO elaborated by stating,

"[some] have suggested that legalization of consumer cannabis in Canada would result in a drop-off in the number of patients buying in the medical system as people would head to stores to self-medicate. In our experience, nothing is further from the truth. Every day, the number of global physicians prescribing cannabis to address real medical issues from PTSD to palliative care is growing."

The CEO acknowledges the potential gains from more regulated cannabis, let alone fully-pharmaceutical. In lieu of insurance covering the bill, the company still invests heavily on the general medical benefits that cannabis clearly provides for its growing patient base.

It gets better:

"Through our knowledge, we have the broadest medical research program in the industry with over 40 clinical trials and medical case studies underway and completed."

Even during their period of expensive growth and negative EBITDA, the company still sees a priority in clinical trials. This type of investment is only expected to grow, considerably, into the foreseeable future. No producer, especially in the scaling environment of Aurora, would appropriate funds to something that would not have at least a sizeable return. Their cost-reducing initiatives further demonstrate that fact.

Therefore, I see Tetra's value genuinely being considered if it were to either advance clinical trials to the point of minimal risk, a move to the NASDAQ or NYSE, or another positive event that will create enough speculation to lift this stock to its correct valuation.

To emphasize, most recently, HEXO Corp. (OTC:HEXO) has up-listed as shown below:

The share price appreciated almost 60% before investor sentiment weighed in. It's worth noting that their debut followed peak excitement of the "green rush," but still produced sizeable returns for investors. Christopher Liew from Motley Fool commented,

"[for] HEXO, the growth prospects might be for real this time. And the decision to up-list on the NYSE is a wise and timely move... American institutional investors will now take HEXO seriously, as these funders usually avoid companies listed on the OTC exchange."

Trading on a major exchange denotes risk as it proves the company's prospects and fundamentals. Furthermore, tickers on major exchanges always attract more attention due to the inherent exposure to far more investors. All the major players who moved up the ladder last year experienced a significant appreciation in share price; most notably, Tilray, which epitomized the speculative nature of the industry as a whole.

However, this point may be too late to capture the full upside of the stock. Last Spring, I saw the potential of Aurora and invested when it was trading OTC. As you may know, I was about 3 months ahead of the boom seen during the summer. After watching my investment deflate for several months, I sold as soon as it jumped. The rest, we don't talk about; the point I am making is that one must really define their risk tolerance before investing in the stock now. One could also wait for an inflection point listed in this article and still gain impressive returns; but the highest potential is now.

Risks

Any particularly unfavorable cannabis news will negatively impact the share price (however, this is a two-edged sword). There have been many recent developments which have affected stocks in three different stages (chronological): 1. independently 2. industry-wide beta forming with exponential volatility & 3. Defined correlation with subdued volatility. The one year chart of CGC, Tilray, Cronos, and Aurora is as follows:

The consolidating share price movements are a pro and con simultaneously. Industry-wide reactions will dull sharp responses to news, but any relevant news will send the shares in either direction.

Phase 3 is "where clinical trials go to die," so finishing necessary trials may never occur. However, probability of success equals ~43% in my model mainly because of evaluating cannabis trial efficacy precedence. There is minimal information pertaining to the cannabis biotechnology sector which insinuates significant variability in results.

It is traded OTC in the U.S. and on the Toronto exchange. For this reason, it is difficult for the U.S. to properly oversee the company's finances and act on any violations presented by the DOJ or SEC. Fraud is the largest concern as this is a controversial and trending topic, although the studies are reviewed by the FDA and do exist on Health Canada's website, greatly reducing the risk.

New, stricter regulation will depreciate share price. The SAFE Act, meant to allow Cannabis companies to use financial institutions' resources, may fail a second vote and put the industry in limbo. Depending on the Attorney General and Department of Justice, progressive legalization could be stalled, or even reversed. The trade-war waging has not yet affected the cannabis trade, but Trump may revisit the new trade-bloc details at any time (keep a close eye on Twitter).

Public approval may erode or disappear altogether for many reasons. As legal marijuana use increases, more instances of severe side-effects may persist. Like one exploding Tesla, one unique, adverse-reaction has the potential to shock the market (especially at their current valuations).

Supply/demand issues may affect Tetra's influence over producers (Aphria (OTC:APHA)). Most notably in Oregon, but also Canada, the economic shock from legalizing cannabis (recreational or medicinal) comes with significant uncertainty: both from regulators' and producers' standpoints. Although Tetra would not be directly affected by the fluctuations, its supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis may be stalled (again) or more expensive.

Final Words

Tetra is at a very attractive price currently, and, if it completes its trials and appropriately scales to the market, should appreciate more than 900% in the next year.

The only issue is entry point. As you can see above, Tetra's share price has depreciated significantly over the past nine months. My theory is that investors were excited with the potential until the revelation of stalled trials, which is evident in the share price appreciation acceleration through January, with a peak sell-off leading into February. However, the other relative companies have been fairing nicely YTD, and one could assume a near-term reverse in trends (to positive).

Anticipating (hoping) for a strong market, on average, for the remainder of 2019, buying now would probably be the best entry point. An experienced investor should short GW and buy on margin to cover industry-wide exposure. There are dozens of near-term catalysts (trial results, royalty partnerships, acquisition potential, etc.) that should reignite the stock. Beyond near term, when, and if, Tetra decides to up-list, the stock will appreciate significantly (due to more exposure, less perceived risk, and a business structure worthy of a major exchange).

However, if you buy now, make absolutely sure that the firm levers up. This is very crucial as it proves management's sentiment. With corporate tax rates and interest rates being as low as they are, an equity raise could not outweigh the benefits of raising debt. The physical trials are second to this but deserve an unwavering eye as well.

I hope this advice pays out as much as I am expecting, but a stop-loss maybe in your best interest. Cheers, and cautious investing to all.

