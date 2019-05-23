Buckle: Treading Water

The company's dividends are likely not at significant risk in the near to intermediate term barring a serious change in operations.

Buckle (BKE) reported improved comparable store sales and net sales for the last two monthly periods after a brief swoon shortly after the holiday season. The reversal is welcome although not remarkable especially given strong results from some retail competitors. Still, it marks a return to the company’s modest improvement in trailing six and twelve month results and a continued stabilization suggesting the company has found a floor in the core business.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The reversal in comparable store sales has also allowed the company to achieve a new albeit slightly lower trailing twelve month average monthly revenue plateau around $73.5 million after a period of relative stability just over $75 million.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

However, the boost to trailing twelve month weighted average gross margins, which the company achieved last year – approaching 42% – dissipated during the last quarter. The unusual gross margin boost which occurred in the second quarter of 2018, which is typically the company’s lowest quarter for gross margins, certainly aided the average although lower gross margins in the critical fourth quarter more than offset the temporary improvement.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The above chart includes gross margin estimates used in our financial models for projection forward results which roughly anticipate gross margins for the coming year substantially similar to those of the prior year. We expect the company to again slightly improve on gross margins in the low season – the first and second quarters – versus long term experience (excepting the unusual second quarter of 2018) while holiday season gross margins in the third and fourth quarters will remain largely unchanged from the prior year.

Projections

Our projections suggest the company will remain profitable with annual earnings per share in the range of $1.80-$1.90, although our current most probable estimate is slightly above that of market analysts. The company’s free cash flow per share – projected in the range of $2.00 per share – will also remain sufficient to easily cover the current regular dividend as well as expected future special dividends.

Notably, the difference between the current and projected weighted average trailing twelve month gross margin and the lows established in 2016/2017 (at just under 41%) is only approximately 60 basis points while the company’s earnings per share sensitivity to changes in gross margins, all else being equal, is around $0.14 per share per 100 basis point change in average gross margin. The risk of a downward reversion to the earlier low is modest and the resulting impact on earnings per share wouldn’t put the company’s dividend at significant risk in the near term.

The primary difference between the company’s free cash flow and earnings per share is the significant difference between the company’s depreciation and amortization expense and the company’s capital expenditures. In 2018, depreciation and amortization expense was $26.8 million while capital expenditures were just under $10 million. In the year ahead, the lack of capital expenditures will continue to erode depreciation and amortization expense – marginally increasing earnings per share – while capital expenditures remain relatively stable. The difference in 2018 equated to about $0.35 per share between cash flow and earnings before accounting for offsetting cash flow items. The gap will continue to compress – depreciation and amortization expense declined by about $0.09 per share from the previous year (2017) and capital expenditures remain very modest.

Dividends

We expect the company to continue on its longstanding course of declaring annual special dividends in addition to the regular dividend. In the current year, we expect special dividends of between $0.75 and $1.00 per share, depending on ultimate results, with the most likely special dividend to be closer to $0.75 assuming operating income continues to decline. The resulting combined regular and special dividends of between $1.75 and $2.00 represents an annual dividend yield of around 10%, plus or minus a percentage point, which is sustainable under current operating conditions.

Concerns

However, despite the appearance of growing stability in the business, we have significant concerns about the company’s future. In particular, we have concerns about the company’s apparent lack of a clear strategy, lack of investment, and lack of a significant digital presence.

Lack of Clear Strategy

The core issue surrounding the company for investors is the lack of a clear and defined strategy. We’ve commented before about the repetitiveness of the company’s conference calls, earnings announcements, and financial reports. In many instances, the same statements are made year after year with little definitive change in the direction of the business and few indications of material growth initiatives. In periods of growing revenues, the conservatism associated with incremental store openings rather than incurring significant debt to accelerate store openings aggressively served the company well. Indeed, we’d argue that this approach protected the company’s viability when fashion trends shifted away from the higher priced denim, popular a decade ago, which drove the company’s growth. However, in periods where fashion trends are clearly not favoring the company’s product mix, a more decisive approach is necessary.

The lack of a clear strategy is not for lack of suggestions presented to the company from various quarters. In some instances, commentators in this forum (as well as commentators on the company’s quarterly earnings calls) have encouraged or questioned the company about entering the outlet store channel. Granted, we’re not the greatest fan of this particular approach although there are clear merits in terms of reaching a broader and differentiated customer base which also may boost freshness of products in the company’s standard retail stores, but it is a suggestion that merits consideration.

In our view, Buckle is better positioned to leverage its brand and style through broader and more productive use of online channels to expand into densely populated areas where the company currently has a minimal presence. The company has, for example, more store locations in Indiana than in California, Pennsylvania, New York, and Washington, and virtually no presence in New England north of New York City. Specifically, we believe the company’s best opportunity requiring only modest capital investment is to covert the brand from a primarily store based chain with a very limited online presence to a larger online focus with “showroom” locations in selected higher cost (and higher population) regions.

Regardless of the specific approach, it’s something of an open question whether the company (and by extension management) is willing to make the transformative leap from being a largely Midwestern apparel retailer to competing on a broader national scale. The initiatives that the company has discussed in prior presentations, notably opening or renovating a handful of store locations, improving customer relationship management, mobile applications, etc., can generally be characterized as tinkering at the margins rather than implementing a concise operational strategy – however incremental – for long term growth. In consequence, investors are left questioning whether management has the vision to develop and execute such a strategy.

Lack of Digital Presence

The lack of a clear strategy is reflected, in part, in the lack of a defined digital presence. The company’s relative lack of exposure in the digital realm can be measured in a number of ways, including by simply comparing basic connection and influencer values with key competitors.

The company has, for example, the fewest Instagram followers (and for that matter Facebook followers) of any of its primary identified competitors, including a company such as Tilly’s (TLYS) which has only three quarters of Buckle’s revenue, half its number of stores, and a far smaller geographic presence (with nearly half of its locations concentrated in California).

In addition, Buckle’s Instagram feed, again to use a single reference as reflective of the broader digital divide, is remarkably repetitive as compared to competitors. Buckle’s presence almost entirely consists of alternating images of clothing spreads and models instead of a wider variety of images which would sport a brand image that is more intertwined with lifestyle (and lifestyle images) common among its key competitors.

Similarly, the company is virtually absent from influencer videos on video platforms despite discussions about the company’s efforts to bring influencers into its stores. The influencer base is largely a digital phenomenon and the lack of influencer videos (as well as views for those that do exist) as compared to competitors is yet another instance in the branding space for the age range which the company targets which reflects the low mindshare for the company in these forums.

The examples such as the above are, of course, more numerous than these representative selections but reflect a broader issue. The bottom line is that digital presence remains limited and, as a result, online sales remain modest relative to total revenues.

Lack of Investment

In addition to the lack of a clearly defined strategy other than to resolutely stay the course, the company has also been underinvesting in the business over the last two years. The occasional paean on conference calls and in reports to making strategic investments is not clearly reflected in the company’s capital expenditures which came to just $10 million in the last year and are projected to be in the same range for the current year. It’s unclear exactly what strategic investments the company is making that could yield meaningful outcomes through an annual investment of just over 1% of revenues. The rate strikes us as more reflective of management simply maintaining the business possibly due to a lack of clear direction for the company.

We point out this lack of capital expenditures not to suggest we would support extravagant capital spending for the sake of capital spending or profitless growth for the company. Instead, we would prefer to see higher capital investment in conjunction with a clearly defined strategic direction or plan for the company that made economic sense within the context of the company’s market position and its strengths and weaknesses.

A Lack of Activism

In many circumstances, this mix of conditions – a profitable company with robust free cash flows, a lack of debt, and modest capital investment coupled with a lack of clear direction or strategy – would be attractive to activist investors. Indeed, there is much to like about the business and its potential despite management’s apparent lack of direction, in particular when the potential is in our view limited by management’s lack of direction.

However, activism in this case is unlikely due to the high concentration of insider ownership. We’ve noted in earlier articles management’s ownership interest the company, currently about 41.8% of the company’s outstanding shares. The result is that even were an activist investor able to accumulate a large position in the company, effecting any material change would be very difficult – even much more difficult than in a company with a still large though not dominant insider position. Indeed, it’s arguable that the large insider ownership position, while in the past providing a positive basis for conservative management and consistent rather than excessive growth, may be counterproductive in times of distress as management looks to preserve operations rather than investing for growth.

In any case, we don’t expect activism with respect to the company, eliminating another potential source of value creation.

Valuation

The combination of above factors and our internal financial projections indicate that the company’s shares are presently fairly – even if modestly – valued in the market. The share price is likely supported, in part, by the company’s robust dividend yield (both regular and special) which are reasonably secure for the foreseeable future despite incremental erosion in earnings per share due to the company’s cash and short-term investment balances.

We don’t foresee any sustained material improvement in the overall trajectory of the business, however, that would argue for a significantly higher share price. In particular, the lack of capital expenditures, and absence of a clearly defined business strategy promoting growth don’t offer a foundation for increased share valuation.

The company’s historical valuation range suggests a short to intermediate term valuation is in the range of $26.00 to $27.00 would be reasonable should operations materially improve. However, the lack of investment and strategy doesn’t indicate such an improvement is on the horizon. In contract, the significant proportion of the company’s market valuation presently represented by cash and investments in combination with ongoing profitability and cash flow generation provides a natural floor for the share price at a level below the current valuation.

Conclusion

Buckle has found a base after a long and severe decline in the core business. The company will likely remain profitable and generate strong free cash flows which will in turn support the company’s robust regular and special dividends – running at about 10% per annum – even if incremental erosion in comparable store sales and higher operating costs pressure earnings in the future. The company’s substantial cash and short term investment balances, which account for a material proportion of the company’s market capitalization, and lack of debt further support the company’s ability to continue distributions to shareholders.

The high dividend yield is attractive assuming that the company can manage ongoing challenges and limit future declines in earnings by maintaining decent gross and operating margins even if revenue growth remains flat to modestly positive or negative. A consistent 10% return over any period of time, for those approaching investments on an absolute rather than relative basis, is not inconsiderable.

However, dividend distributions to shareholders are the only material potential source of returns to shareholders in the foreseeable future. The lack of a clear operating strategy for growth and low capital expenditures don’t auger well for significant improvements in operating metrics in the near to intermediate term. The apparent lack of direction will keep the company’s valuation modest until material change is seen in the business and, barring that direction, incremental declines in earnings may well yield incremental declines in share price, offsetting all or a portion of the dividend yield.

As a result, we’re not inclined to assume the execution risks in return for a dividend yield of around 10% per annum without indications that the company has adopted and is implementing a strategy focused on building the business. Alternately barring a meaningful change in the underlying business, we’d also reconsider our position should the shares fall back to the lows experienced two years ago (around $12.00 to $14.00 per share) as this valuation would be well below our intrinsic value estimate for the company. However, without one or the other condition, we believe the shares are currently fairly valued and offer minimal appeal relative to other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.