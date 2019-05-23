Qualcomm: Another Headache

Qualcomm (QCOM) is down 10% on the bizarre news that a US District Court judge ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission in its anti-trust suit against the wireless chip giant. The news is headline-grabbing, but the actual impact to Qualcomm appears minimal outside of a key negotiation in China that was already problematic. The stock still has upside to $100, but the China exposure needs a positive resolution to reach the $120 target outlined in my previous article.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Ruling Doesn't Change Competition

Federal judge Lucy Koh in San Jose sided with the FTC, saying patent-licensing practices of Qualcomm ‘strangled competition’. Naturally, the wireless chip giant plans to seek an expedited appeal of the case brought back in 2017 that went to trial for 10 days in January.

Judge Koh ruled that Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive conduct against phone manufacturers and used that power to obtain "unreasonably high" royalty rates. The judge ordered the company to renegotiate the licensing agreements at reasonable prices and to be monitored for seven years to ensure its compliance.

Most analysts seem to agree that the judge has a flimsy case for backing the FTC. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon had this to say on the case:

The possibility certainly exists for Qualcomm to prevail upon appeal given the government’s “somewhat schizophrenic” approach to the case, with the FTC and Justice Department appearing at odds.

The problem with this ruling is that neither Apple (AAPL) nor Intel (INTC) are interested in fighting in the 5G modem area anymore. As well, the judge really appears to fail to find where the market is harmed by these monopolistic behaviors.

According to Pat Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights, the FTC failed to make any case of harm. On his CNBC interview, Mr. Moorhead sees Qualcomm getting a stay and winning the case on an appeal due to the lack of proof that consumers or phone manufacturers have been harmed.

Only a few days ago, SiliconANGLE highlighted how Intel had failed so miserably in creating a competitive 5G modem that Apple pursued its own modem chip setting up a design team in San Diego. The article suggests Apple has faced delays that won't have the modem coming out until 2025.

Engadget detailed how Apple had previously pursued a second modem supplier due to a lack of trust in the development progress at Intel. The other alternatives of Huawei (regulatory/China), MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) (technical) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (impractical) leave Apple out in the cold and proves that Qualcomm isn't a monopoly due to all of the alternatives on the market.

No surprise, Apple settled with Qualcomm with a six-year term that to no surprise ends in 2025 and included an agreement to drop all ongoing worldwide litigation. In addition, the deal offers a two-year extension on the likely outcome that Apple doesn't have a competitive chip by that time frame. Not to mention, Apple decided on this settlement despite early indications that the judge sided with the FTC. Monopoly or not, Apple needs the modem chips from Qualcomm to provide the best smartphone on the market.

In essence, Apple really has no case to pursue against Qualcomm considering they have no alternative chip to produce a 5G iPhone model in 2020. In addition, Reuters suggests Apple got a license rate of $8 to $9 per phone questioning the whole concept of charging an unreasonably high rate for the wireless technology developed by Qualcomm that Apple used to create the most valuable company in the world.

Beneficial Buybacks

The best news on the dip below $70 is that Qualcomm has plenty of stock buyback power left and a large payment from Apple to help with those purchases. The stock is now down ~$20 from the $90 highs post settlement with Apple.

The modem chip giant has about $8 billion left on their $30 billion buyback plan plus billions left on the ASR initiated last year.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'19 presentation

Qualcomm ended March with a cash balance of $10.4 billion. Along with the ~$4.6 billion payment from the Apple settlement, Qualcomm would have access to ~$15.0 billion in cash before any positive cash flow from FQ3 results.

The company estimates 1.23 billion shares outstanding for FQ3 and 1.20 billion shares for FY19. Qualcomm started FY18 with ~1.5 billion shares outstanding.

At a stock price of $70, the remaining buyback approval could reduce the share count by another 110 million shares. Along with the remaining ASR, Qualcomm could exit the year with a share count closer to 1.0 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm is poised to survive and thrive after another legal setback. The company has the technology lead in 5G that virtually makes the judges ruling a moot point only causing another headache for lawyers.

The stock is poised to benefit from additional share buybacks at the lower stock prices. The offset is that China, led by Huawei, is likely to balk on paying full royalties due to Qualcomm. Such a scenario brings the $120 target upside off the tables, but the numbers still support the stock getting back to $100 as the EPS approaches $7. Like any headache, this case shall pass.

