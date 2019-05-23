Tetra Tech To Acquire WYG For UK And EU Expansion

TTEK is gaining a complementary asset that promises to push it into a market-leading position in the UK.

WYG provides construction consulting and design services for the UK, EU, and international development projects.

Tetra Tech has announced a tender offer to acquire WYG for around $54 million.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) announced it has offered to acquire all outstanding shares of WYG (WYG) for $0.70 per share (0.55 pence sterling).

WYG operates as a professional services firm that provides consulting and engineering services for complex construction projects.

With the deal for WYG, TTEK is gaining a complementary asset that will be slightly accretive based on adjusted half-year results.

Leeds, UK-based WYG was founded in 1959 to provide consulting and engineering services for complex projects in the defense and justice, environment, energy and waste, mining and metals, transport, social development, and infrastructure, as well as urban development.

Management is headed by CEO Douglas McCormick, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Sweett Group.

WYG’s primary offerings include management, planning, transport, geo-environment and waste, urban and landscape design, engineering, energy, and environmental services.

According to a market research report by The Business Research Company, the global engineering services market was valued at $1.02 trillion in 2017.

During the same year, the Western European engineering services industry revenue accounted for $312.9 billion or 30.5% of the total market revenue.

The US region accounted for $218.6 billion or 21.3% of the total industry revenue.

Major competitive vendors that provide engineering services include:

Balfour Beatty (BBY)

Laing O' Rourke

Kiewit Corporation

Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft (HOT)

ACS Group (ACS)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

TTEK disclosed the acquisition price as approximately $54 million in cash but didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, TTEK had $130.7 million in cash and equivalents and $961.3 million in total liabilities, of which $231.3 million represented long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 31, 2019, was $92.0 million.

In the past 12 months, TTEK’s stock price has risen 22.13% vs. AECOM’s (ACM) fall of 4.27%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been largely positive in recent periods, with nine of the last twelve quarters exceeding consensus analyst expectations:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped sharply, as shown in the below linguistic analysis chart,

TTEK is acquiring WYG to expand its geographic presence in Europe.

Additionally, TTEK’s Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack stated in the deal announcement,

WYG’s expertise in infrastructure and program management, as well as water and environmental services, enables us to deliver innovative solutions to support the UK’s infrastructure needs. Together, we will be able to provide an expanded scope of services to our customers and offer our combined staff even greater professional opportunities.

So, the deal should be complementary in terms of geographic coverage as well as improving TTEK’s international development business growth plans for both the EU and the UK’s Department for International Development.

Based on WYG’s half-year results, the firm is operating at an annual revenue run rate of GBP150 million, so TTEK intends to pay a Price to Sales multiple of 0.29x.

WYG is profitable and generated adjusted EPS of 1 pence per share for the six months ended September 30, 2018.

With the deal for WYG, TTEK appears to be gaining a slightly accretive acquisition (adjusted) that will position it for further growth in the European and UK regions as well as developing nations.

