Another Eye-Opening Move By Canopy Growth Corp.

It's not every day that a company in the cannabis space acquires another business, but when it does happen, it's worth taking a look at what it suggests for the said firm's future plans and what it all means, if things go well, for shareholders in the business. Such is the case as I type this with Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the big publicly-traded operator in Canada that has already established itself as the undisputed market leader. On May 22nd, the management team at the firm announced that it had struck a deal to acquire London-based This Works, a global wellness provider, in a move that has multiple (hopefully positive) implications for Canopy and its shareholders moving forward.

A look at the transaction

Compared to other acquisitions made in the cannabis space, the purchase of This Works is on the smaller end of the spectrum. According to management, CGC decided to pay, in all cash, C$73.8 million for the company. This price, though, may not be representative of the impact the purchase could end up having down the road. This is because This Works isn't your typical cannabis firm.

Founded in 2004, This Works has built itself up as a health and wellness company. Products offered include, among other things, deep sleep pillow spray, skin deep dry leg oil, and other natural skincare and sleep solutions. Though sales data has not been provided, since the company began, it has sold 4.2 million pillow sprays worldwide and, according to management, the company's products can be found in at least 35 countries across the world.

This deal has a lot of potential

This kind of purchase may seem odd to investors in Canopy, especially those new to the cannabis space, but it actually makes, conceptually at least, all the sense in the world. This is due to the fact that Canopy is really acquiring two things. The first is simply the logistics/distribution network that This Works has established for itself over the years. The name brand will allow the company to benefit, as well, from existing clientele, and by having valuable networks already established, Canopy can essentially avoid recreating the wheel. This purchase, while smaller, mirrors to some degree Canopy's acquisition earlier in May of C3, a CBD-based medical therapies provider for which the business paid all cash of C$342.9 million.

The network and brand name aside, the business will also be able to benefit from the knowledge and any patents associated with This Works. Already, Canopy and its subsidiaries own at least 90 patents and have more than 230 patent applications filed. These range from beverage production methods to therapeutics, devices and delivery technologies, and more. Anything acquired from This Works will expand this portfolio of IP, and IP is almost always valuable for lifestyle companies.

Using its own existing offerings, Canopy will be able to not only piggy-back off of This Works' network, but it will also be able to create its own CBD-infused wellness products (which it has already planned to do anyway), and find itself with a diverse portfolio of offerings for new and existing clients. Speaking of existing clients, in Canada alone, Canopy has over 83,000 patients who fall under its medical cannabis operations, and this number keeps growing. Though perhaps conjecture on my part, I would wager that expanding the products already sold by This Works by promoting said products to Canopy's own patients, not to mention to the users of its established adult-use (aka recreational cannabis) products, will create revenue-related synergies in the long haul.

As with all of the acquisitions taking place in the cannabis space, especially those for which no sales or profit-related data has been offered up, the success of the deals can only truly be measured long after they have already been integrated into the acquiring business. That said, Canopy's dedication to the absorption of firms like This Works is encouraging because of the market potential that exists there.

Take, for instance, data provided by the Global Wellness Institute. According to it, in 2017 the global wellness market totaled $4.2 trillion in size. This was up 13.5% compared to the $3.7 trillion seen just two years earlier in 2015. This particular market includes, as you can see in the image below, items like wellness tourism, and personal, beauty, and anti-aging care, as well as weight-loss and more. Grabbing a hold of any piece of this market could capture a nice upside for the companies in question. This is especially true when you consider that cannabis-based products are a nice niche that are still relatively early-stage compared to most other offerings out there.

This isn't to say, by the way, that investors should expect Canopy to eventually grow to capture even a large part of this overall market. The reason why this is unlikely ties back to the size of the cannabis market itself. As I have written about before, the total market for cannabis, including edibles, wellness products, medicinal offerings, and more, is usually estimated, for North America, the EU, and some other smaller markets, between $150 billion and $250 billion. This means that CBD-infused wellness products are almost certain to never have true mass-market appeal, but even capturing a large chunk of a market worth a few billion dollars could make the acquisition well worth it and would create tremendous value for Canopy's investors.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me like Canopy's unending appetite continues to be (and will continue to be for the foreseeable future) a source of potential value creation for investors. So far, with little fundamental data to back up the firm's purchases, it's impossible to know whether these transactions will be accretive to shareholders, but conceptually they seem to make a great deal of sense and will only further the multi-faceted lifestyle brand approach Canopy can and appears to be taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.