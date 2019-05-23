Viper Energy: Near-Term Outlook And Re-Entry Point

I then integrate these predictions to derive a financial outlook for 2Q2019 and a risk-reward profile for the near term, hoping to pinpoint an optimal re-entry point.

In addition, price realization appears to be improving thanks to the recovering oil price and narrowing WTI Midland-Cushing differential.

It is estimated that Viper will add 8.0 net producing wells in 2Q2019, prior to considering any production well additions via acquisition.

My analysis indicates the long-term growth prospect of Viper remains intact in spite of the break in 1Q2019 of its production growth trajectory.

In this article, I assessed the growth runway of Viper Energy as supported by its NRAs and the oil and gas resource and drilling locations therein.

In a previous article concerning Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), I stated:

The decline in production, total equivalent realized price, and profitability is disheartening enough. But the cut in distribution hurts; so I do not see the distribution cut to be forgiven by investors before Viper is able to seduce back investors with a reestablished strong uptrend in production and, with cooperating commodity prices, profitability. That may mean a continuation of weak price action, which can potentially bring the share price down to the $26 per unit neighborhood.

Below, let's look at its risk-reward outlook in the next quarter with a bit more granularity, in hope of assessing a potential re-entry into the stock.

Production Growth

The growth of Viper is, ultimately, supported by its net royalty acres (or NRAs). Growth in production can be reduced into three parts:

Newly purchased NRAs bring with them production, which can be called the acquired production .

. Besides, it needs the operators to actually drill the NRAs to convert the oil and gas reserves hidden therein into production, which can be called organic addition of production through drill-bit.

Acquired and organic production additions will have to offset the natural decline in legacy production.

The sum of the acquired production, drill-bit production addition, and production decline is the production growth we are talking about.

Therefore, we need to look at the growth outlook of the NRAs, the consolidated drilling plan of all the operators of the NRAs, and the production decline to have a bird's-eye view of Viper's production growth runway.

Growth Runway: Net Royalty Acres

Since its IPO, Viper has closed over $1.3 billion of acquisitions in some 335 transactions (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The acquisitions made by Viper Energy. Source.

Delaware Basin. In 3Q2018, Viper received a drop-down from parent company Diamondback Energy (FANG) of 1,696 NRAs for $175 million, which are primarily located in Pecos County and 80% operated by Diamondback (see here).

Diamondback still owns 1,186 NRAs in the Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves counties, TX for dropdown in the future (Fig. 2). These NRAs are approximately 85% operated by Diamondback.

Fig. 2. A map showing the actual and expected dropdown of royalty acres in Pecos and Reeves counties to Viper from Diamondback Energy. Source.

Midland Basin. In the Midland Basin, Diamondback owns approximately 915 NRAs primarily in Andrews, Martin and Upton counties, TX for dropdown in the future (Fig. 3). It is noteworthy that these NRAs include the extremely prolific Spanish Trail acreage at the junction of Martin, Andrews, and Dawson counties.

Fig. 3. Maps showing the actual and expected dropdown of royalty acres in Andrews, Martin, and Upton counties to Viper from Diamondback Energy. Source.

Energen. Diamondback's acquisition of Energen added an additional 266 NRAs to the list of future dropdowns, including those in Reeves County (71), Ward County (55), Winkler County (37), Loving (30), Lea County (3), all in the Delaware Basin; and Gaines County (27), Martin County (25), Reagan County (11), Glasscock County (7), and Howard County (1), all in the Midland Basin.

The above-listed prospective drop-downs add up to 2,367 NRAs, or a 15.3% upside to the current NRAs held by Viper (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The evolution of Viper's NRAs by quarter, shown with the upside of future dropdowns. Source: Laurentian Research.

Travis Stice, CEO of Diamondback Energy said:

we are actively working on dropping down the remaining mineral and royalty assets held at the Diamondback level to Viper and expect to do so at some point in 2019.

Growth Runway: Resource Support

Undeveloped reserves. Besides acquisition, the undeveloped reserves as booked by Viper provide the company with another, perhaps more direct, driver for production growth.

As of end-2018, Viper had 17.365 MMboe of undeveloped net proven reserves in addition to the 45.771 MMboe of proved developed producing (or PDP) reserves (Table 1). At the 1Q2019 production rate of 19,042 boe/d, the proven reserve life comes to 9 years.

Table 1. Year-end reserves of Viper. Source.

Undeveloped resources. Besides the undeveloped proven reserves are the undeveloped resources as represented by drilling locations which are not booked as reserves due to the SEC regulations.

Viper estimated that there were a total of 403 MMboe of total recoverable resource hidden in the 14,788 NRAs in the Permian Basin (the 681 NRAs in the Eagle Ford play are not considered here), as represented by 425 net 100%-NRI drilling locations (Fig. 5). Of these 425 drilling locations, only 75 (18%) are developed, which leaves over 330 MMboe of net undeveloped resource in 350 net drilling locations yet to develop - without costing Viper one penny of capital investment.

In the Midland Basin, less than 30% of the NRAs are yet to be drilled.

In the Delaware Basin, less than 10% of the NRAs are yet to be drilled.

Fig. 5. Illustrative remaining resource in the Midland (left) and Delaware basins (right). Source.

Development outlook

The growth runway, no matter how great, means little if no near-term development prospect and if no rigs are deployed. Therefore, it is imperative to get some visibility into the near-term drilling activities.

On 63% of Viper's NRAs which are not operated by Diamondback, there are currently 38 rigs operating, which are expected to drill a total of 113 gross wells. At 3.6% anticipated average net revenue interest in these wells, Viper expects a total of 4.1 wells at 100%-NRI to come on-stream in the 2Q2019.

On the Diamondback-operated NRAs, Viper said there were, e.g., an additional 6 Diamondback-operated pads to be brought on-stream in the 2Q2019, resulting in 3.9 wells net to Viper's NRI.

Therefore, Viper is expected to add approximately 8.0 new 100%-NRI wells in 2Q2019, over twice as many as the company added in the previous quarter (i.e., 3.7 new wells net to its royalty interest from drill-bit and acquisitions) (see here).

The company reaffirmed the guidance of averaging 19,000-21,000 boe/d for the 2Q2019 and 20,000-23,000 boe/d for full-year 2019. So the sequential production decline as seen in 1Q2019 will be reversed and production growth will be resumed for the rest of the year (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The quarterly average production profile of Viper Energy, actual and expected. Source: Laurentian Research.

Price Realization Outlook

Viper realized $35.26/boe on an oil-equivalent basis in 1Q2019 (see here). Based on the following observations, I believe Viper will likely realize a higher total equivalent price in 2Q2019 than that:

WTI price has appreciated considerably from 1Q2019 to the first half of 2Q2019.

WTI appears to be holding up well amidst the uncertainties resultant from the U.S.-China trade war and geopolitical turmoil and may well exit the quarter around or above $63 (Fig. 7).

The WTI Midland-Cushing differential has narrowed from 4Q2018 to 1Q2019 (Fig. 8).

I estimate Viper may realize around $40.9/boe in 2Q2019.

Fig. 7. WTI price, shown with actual and expected quarterly averages, modified from source.

Fig. 8. The WTI Midland-Cushing differential, modified from source.

2Q2019 Financial Outlook

From the above-estimated production and price realization, it follows that the revenue may amount to $75 million, i.e., up 22% sequentially from 1Q2019 to 2Q2019.

At the guided unit costs (Table 2), our model forecasts that Viper may pull in $65 million of EBITDA, up 14% sequentially. That would give a run-rate EV/EBITDA of 16, which is not cheap but Viper is supposed to be viewed as a growth stock rather than a value stock. It is rare for a growth stock with over 20% top line expansion per year to boast a dividend yield of 6.80%, so the EV/EBITDA multiple of 16 may not be so outlandish.

For 2Q2019, I look forward to a dividend raise, perhaps to somewhere around $0.43 per unit.

Table 2. 2019 guidance of Viper Energy. Source.

Risks

In my opinion, there are two primary risk factors faced by Viper, i.e., the gyrating commodity prices and the uncertain activity level in the Permian Basin.

The upstream activity in the 1Q2019 was soft as Schlumberger (SLB) lamented:

"In North America, first-quarter revenue was 3% lower sequentially as expected, driven by softer pricing and lower activity for both our hydraulic fracturing- and drilling-related businesses, while revenue from our artificial lift product line was flat sequentially."

However, things may be looking up in the rest of the year - 2Q2019 included. As Rystad Energy, an oil consultancy, observed:

Despite temporary challenges faced in the beginning of the year, E&P companies are set to deliver on their original production and capital targets, with some being well positioned to perform above initial expectations. US shale players can still be expected to deliver around 16% oil growth in 2019. Several operators have in fact raised their production guidance for the remainder of the year.

Investor takeaways

Viper chose to focus on the core Permian Basin - the lowest-cost, most prolific shale province in the world (Fig. 9), forgoing geographical diversification as practiced by its competitors such as Black Stone Minerals (BSM) and Kimbell Royalty (KRP).

Fig. 9. Viper's NRAs breakdown by county and by third-party operators. Source.

Such concentration inevitably led to a lumpiness in financial results from quarter to quarter. The short-term share price gyrations accord the investors who can see the forest for the trees with opportunities to make timely entries and prudent exits, to maximize investment profits (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Stock chart of Viper. Source.

The lengthy growth runway and the expected activity level in the near future as discussed above, as well as the macro outlook as presented elsewhere, seem to point to the conclusion that the long-term growth prospect remains intact for Viper. Therefore, I continue to like Viper as a growth stock.

Technically speaking, I believe a re-entry opportunity may arise between now and the next quarterly report. And I am watching the stock closely to pinpoint an optimal re-entry.

