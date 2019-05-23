Inside An S&P 500 Buyback Strategy

This article takes a deeper look into an alpha generating strategy that owns the companies that have the highest buyback ratios in the S&P 500.

In yesterday's article, I showed that a strategy that has owned an equal-weighting of the one-hundred S&P 500 (SPY) constituents with the highest trailing share buyback ratio has produced considerable historical outperformance. The S&P 500 Buyback Index, now replicated by the SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB), has generated more than 4% annual excess returns versus the capitalization-weighted index.

In this article, I wanted to drill down into the current details of the S&P 500 Buyback Index and see if there were any broad takeaways for U.S. equity investors. Below I have tabled the industry composition of the S&P 500 and the Buyback Index, and highlighted the key differences. At the right, I have also included the industry weights of an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 since the Buyback Index is also an equal-weight strategy.

The largest overweight for the Buyback Index is Financials. This was a relatively unsurprising finding given the abundance of capital return stories in the financial space. As macroprudential regulation of the banking sector increased post-crisis, there are new limits on the use of capital. Lower leverage has led to more focused operations and higher return hurdles for equity capital. Well-capitalized banks have focused on share buybacks when blessed by their regulators. The relatively mature insurance sectors have also seen active share repurchasers.

Conversely, I was relatively surprised that Information Technology made up such a large part of this index. While it is still underweight the sector's allocation to the cap-weighted benchmark, it is meaningfully more broadly represented than Tech's allocation in the equal-weighted index. There could still be some legacy impact from tax reform and deployment of repatriated cash into share buybacks that is boosting the presence of tech companies in this index.

The absence of Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), AT&T (T), and Verizon (VZ) led to a large underweight for the Communications sector.

For this article, I also took a look at key multiples for the Buyback Index versus the broad market. I wanted to understand if the companies undertaking the largest buybacks were trading at uniquely low multiples. Were cheap shares prices driving the sizable buybacks?

The average constituent in the S&P 500 Buyback Index is trading at a slightly lower multiple of earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow versus the broader index. These ratios are also lower than the equal-weight index, which would give less weighting to high multiple stocks that can be over-represented in a cap-weighted index. The average constituent size is much closer to the equal-weight index versus capitalization-weighting. As I have shown in my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, the S&P 500 equal weight index has beat the cap-weighted index by 1.3-1.4% per annum over the past thirty years. Roughly one-third of the return differential between the S&P 500 Buyback Index and the S&P 500 is likely attributable to equal weighting, which benefits from the size premium and contrarian rebalancing to return to equal weights.

I hope this additional look inside the S&P 500 Buyback Index was useful to Seeking Alpha readers. I think the following topics could be of further interest to the SA community:

Rolling returns of the S&P 500 Buyback Index versus the S&P 500 to determine what market environments drove the long-run outperformance.

A look at the Buyback Index versus Value given the current tendency for constituents to be at (modestly) lower values.

Overlaps between the Buyback constituents and dividend growth companies.

A look at the TrimTabs All Cap US Free Cash Flow ETF (TTAC) as recommended by readers.

Does a buyback strategy pair well with a Momentum strategy? At times, Momentum can be dominated by growth stocks that are redeploying capital into their business instead of buying back shares. Is there low correlation to the source of alpha in these strategies?

Examination of the buyback index constituents and credit ratings to understand if these companies are operating with above average leverage, which could explain some of the higher variability in the index historically.

Other topics of reader interest.

Appendix: Below I have tabled the current S&P 500 Buyback Index constituents with some key financial metrics.

